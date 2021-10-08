601 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 494,271 with 9,811 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4528
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5595
|97
|130
|20
|Amite
|2026
|53
|57
|9
|Attala
|3291
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1466
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6233
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2751
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1651
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2938
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1322
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1292
|36
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2880
|93
|133
|32
|Clay
|3037
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4094
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4393
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4252
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31562
|392
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13352
|247
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1186
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4866
|79
|68
|9
|Greene
|2132
|47
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3670
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7667
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33835
|522
|531
|77
|Hinds
|31623
|611
|850
|139
|Holmes
|2655
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1284
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4555
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24186
|368
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3247
|64
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|939
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1696
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13707
|238
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1405
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8390
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10414
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11837
|310
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2094
|38
|27
|2
|Leake
|4059
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15317
|229
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4596
|142
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5387
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10786
|182
|279
|64
|Madison
|14463
|277
|416
|72
|Marion
|4183
|106
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6311
|130
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6661
|173
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1768
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6570
|204
|226
|60
|Newton
|3790
|78
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1847
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7079
|127
|271
|39
|Panola
|6424
|129
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9370
|236
|210
|42
|Perry
|2034
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5697
|150
|173
|42
|Pontotoc
|6542
|98
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4615
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1054
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21761
|384
|489
|68
|Scott
|4688
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|635
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4396
|116
|160
|20
|Smith
|2610
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3564
|64
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4208
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2240
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4512
|107
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4622
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3528
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1569
|38
|19
|3
|Union
|5899
|93
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2145
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6615
|173
|173
|38
|Washington
|7326
|155
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4376
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2006
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1028
|37
|25
|6
|Winston
|3106
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2302
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4338
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|494,271
|9,811
|11,256
|2,082
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.