601 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 494,271 with 9,811 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45281198818
Alcorn55959713020
Amite202653579
Attala32918918736
Benton1466384710
Bolivar623314523933
Calhoun275145447
Carroll1651385211
Chickasaw2938676115
Choctaw132226120
Claiborne129236469
Clarke28809313332
Clay303775415
Coahoma409410413813
Copiah43938910314
Covington42529314239
De Soto3156239212326
Forrest1335224728360
Franklin118628415
George486679689
Greene213247576
Grenada367010815632
Hancock76671267215
Harrison3383552253177
Hinds31623611850139
Holmes26558710920
Humphreys128438359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba455510413524
Jackson2418636828341
Jasper324764462
Jefferson93934417
Jefferson Davis16964291
Jones1370723823643
Kemper1405415010
Lafayette839013719956
Lamar104141355612
Lauderdale11837310481105
Lawrence209438272
Leake4059879917
Lee1531722922543
Leflore459614224055
Lincoln538713420540
Lowndes1078618227964
Madison1446327741672
Marion418310616224
Marshall63111306917
Monroe666117319155
Montgomery1768566410
Neshoba657020422660
Newton3790788715
Noxubee184740416
Oktibbeha707912727139
Panola642412910315
Pearl River937023621042
Perry203454249
Pike569715017342
Pontotoc6542988613
Prentiss46158110115
Quitman10542700
Rankin2176138448968
Scott46889611619
Sharkey63520458
Simpson439611616020
Smith261049728
Stone3564648714
Sunflower420810412420
Tallahatchie224051507
Tate45121078019
Tippah46228112014
Tishomingo35288910328
Tunica156938193
Union58999313223
Walthall2145636914
Warren661517317338
Washington732615520341
Wayne4376728013
Webster2006456714
Wilkinson102837256
Winston31069113039
Yalobusha2302478222
Yazoo43388615020
Total494,2719,81111,2562,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

