601 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 494,271 with 9,811 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4528 119 88 18 Alcorn 5595 97 130 20 Amite 2026 53 57 9 Attala 3291 89 187 36 Benton 1466 38 47 10 Bolivar 6233 145 239 33 Calhoun 2751 45 44 7 Carroll 1651 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2938 67 61 15 Choctaw 1322 26 12 0 Claiborne 1292 36 46 9 Clarke 2880 93 133 32 Clay 3037 75 41 5 Coahoma 4094 104 138 13 Copiah 4393 89 103 14 Covington 4252 93 142 39 De Soto 31562 392 123 26 Forrest 13352 247 283 60 Franklin 1186 28 41 5 George 4866 79 68 9 Greene 2132 47 57 6 Grenada 3670 108 156 32 Hancock 7667 126 72 15 Harrison 33835 522 531 77 Hinds 31623 611 850 139 Holmes 2655 87 109 20 Humphreys 1284 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4555 104 135 24 Jackson 24186 368 283 41 Jasper 3247 64 46 2 Jefferson 939 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1 Jones 13707 238 236 43 Kemper 1405 41 50 10 Lafayette 8390 137 199 56 Lamar 10414 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11837 310 481 105 Lawrence 2094 38 27 2 Leake 4059 87 99 17 Lee 15317 229 225 43 Leflore 4596 142 240 55 Lincoln 5387 134 205 40 Lowndes 10786 182 279 64 Madison 14463 277 416 72 Marion 4183 106 162 24 Marshall 6311 130 69 17 Monroe 6661 173 191 55 Montgomery 1768 56 64 10 Neshoba 6570 204 226 60 Newton 3790 78 87 15 Noxubee 1847 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7079 127 271 39 Panola 6424 129 103 15 Pearl River 9370 236 210 42 Perry 2034 54 24 9 Pike 5697 150 173 42 Pontotoc 6542 98 86 13 Prentiss 4615 81 101 15 Quitman 1054 27 0 0 Rankin 21761 384 489 68 Scott 4688 96 116 19 Sharkey 635 20 45 8 Simpson 4396 116 160 20 Smith 2610 49 72 8 Stone 3564 64 87 14 Sunflower 4208 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2240 51 50 7 Tate 4512 107 80 19 Tippah 4622 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3528 89 103 28 Tunica 1569 38 19 3 Union 5899 93 132 23 Walthall 2145 63 69 14 Warren 6615 173 173 38 Washington 7326 155 203 41 Wayne 4376 72 80 13 Webster 2006 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1028 37 25 6 Winston 3106 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2302 47 82 22 Yazoo 4338 86 150 20 Total 494,271 9,811 11,256 2,082

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.