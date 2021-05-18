608 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 608 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

According to MSDH, the new cases include 406 cases from August 31, 2020, to May 13, 2021, that have been identified from recent investigations.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 315,634 with 7,268 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams295082
Alcorn314471
Amite123442
Attala214573
Benton101225
Bolivar4807132
Calhoun171132
Carroll121929
Chickasaw208457
Choctaw76418
Claiborne102530
Clarke178180
Clay185654
Coahoma296679
Copiah297965
Covington260481
De Soto21906260
Forrest7707152
Franklin84123
George249648
Greene130733
Grenada262187
Hancock380687
Harrison18002310
Hinds20389416
Holmes189174
Humphreys96833
Issaquena1696
Itawamba301477
Jackson13470246
Jasper221148
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8389164
Kemper95828
Lafayette6214119
Lamar625186
Lauderdale7200240
Lawrence130024
Leake268773
Lee9990175
Leflore3500125
Lincoln3980111
Lowndes6415148
Madison10135217
Marion269780
Marshall4532103
Monroe4122133
Montgomery127242
Neshoba4033178
Newton247163
Noxubee126834
Oktibbeha463398
Panola4606108
Pearl River4533146
Perry126338
Pike3331105
Pontotoc421373
Prentiss280460
Quitman81316
Rankin13655278
Scott316973
Sharkey50217
Simpson295489
Smith162834
Stone183133
Sunflower336591
Tallahatchie179041
Tate337784
Tippah289268
Tishomingo227867
Tunica106226
Union411576
Walthall134345
Warren4400121
Washington5349134
Wayne263041
Webster114632
Wilkinson67931
Winston227881
Yalobusha165338
Yazoo311970
Total315,6347,268

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories