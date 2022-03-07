JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 609 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for March 4-6, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,817 with 12,171 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams710614110322
Alcorn988914913220
Amite3223685810
Attala524711120738
Benton2264494710
Bolivar923517727534
Calhoun463270447
Carroll2556505812
Chickasaw5580956315
Choctaw221333130
Claiborne213646459
Clarke420610613132
Clay493598415
Coahoma643212013814
Copiah710111411015
Covington705310918741
De Soto4990953913027
Forrest2190530737066
Franklin192238475
George711886989
Greene317956817
Grenada549412815532
Hancock1215115014623
Harrison5332865074888
Hinds51976772882141
Holmes443910413321
Humphreys2007443910
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735914313424
Jackson3675644541847
Jasper481474462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis284351151
Jones2110628734947
Kemper2163475010
Lafayette1511317620257
Lamar173201607112
Lauderdale18717359499108
Lawrence357155282
Leake638311510317
Lee2655729422543
Leflore729316727660
Lincoln826815621645
Lowndes1746223330569
Madison2390532142172
Marion694013417225
Marshall98751726917
Monroe1095221519255
Montgomery2947749515
Neshoba1058123523261
Newton5986978916
Noxubee271548426
Oktibbeha1106415827240
Panola1036516710315
Pearl River1497826827342
Perry303363439
Pike956518317844
Pontotoc103141399013
Prentiss817310310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3637947651169
Scott647911812019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693814618420
Smith408867808
Stone53857011214
Sunflower574212013821
Tallahatchie317660507
Tate72931398019
Tippah729410611914
Tishomingo610612210428
Tunica251045204
Union945011813323
Walthall3579787116
Warren1018420017738
Washington1024819524644
Wayne59478410613
Webster3376686614
Wilkinson179246256
Winston519910313639
Yalobusha4052568422
Yazoo800610315220
Total791,81712,17112,5942,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.