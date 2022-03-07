JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 609 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for March 4-6, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,817 with 12,171 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of March 3 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of March 3 Adams 7106 141 103 22 Alcorn 9889 149 132 20 Amite 3223 68 58 10 Attala 5247 111 207 38 Benton 2264 49 47 10 Bolivar 9235 177 275 34 Calhoun 4632 70 44 7 Carroll 2556 50 58 12 Chickasaw 5580 95 63 15 Choctaw 2213 33 13 0 Claiborne 2136 46 45 9 Clarke 4206 106 131 32 Clay 4935 98 41 5 Coahoma 6432 120 138 14 Copiah 7101 114 110 15 Covington 7053 109 187 41 De Soto 49909 539 130 27 Forrest 21905 307 370 66 Franklin 1922 38 47 5 George 7118 86 98 9 Greene 3179 56 81 7 Grenada 5494 128 155 32 Hancock 12151 150 146 23 Harrison 53328 650 748 88 Hinds 51976 772 882 141 Holmes 4439 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 39 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7359 143 134 24 Jackson 36756 445 418 47 Jasper 4814 74 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2843 51 15 1 Jones 21106 287 349 47 Kemper 2163 47 50 10 Lafayette 15113 176 202 57 Lamar 17320 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18717 359 499 108 Lawrence 3571 55 28 2 Leake 6383 115 103 17 Lee 26557 294 225 43 Leflore 7293 167 276 60 Lincoln 8268 156 216 45 Lowndes 17462 233 305 69 Madison 23905 321 421 72 Marion 6940 134 172 25 Marshall 9875 172 69 17 Monroe 10952 215 192 55 Montgomery 2947 74 95 15 Neshoba 10581 235 232 61 Newton 5986 97 89 16 Noxubee 2715 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11064 158 272 40 Panola 10365 167 103 15 Pearl River 14978 268 273 42 Perry 3033 63 43 9 Pike 9565 183 178 44 Pontotoc 10314 139 90 13 Prentiss 8173 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36379 476 511 69 Scott 6479 118 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6938 146 184 20 Smith 4088 67 80 8 Stone 5385 70 112 14 Sunflower 5742 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7 Tate 7293 139 80 19 Tippah 7294 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6106 122 104 28 Tunica 2510 45 20 4 Union 9450 118 133 23 Walthall 3579 78 71 16 Warren 10184 200 177 38 Washington 10248 195 246 44 Wayne 5947 84 106 13 Webster 3376 68 66 14 Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6 Winston 5199 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22 Yazoo 8006 103 152 20 Total 791,817 12,171 12,594 2,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.