611 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 611 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 22,898 with 989 deaths.

11 New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Covington2
Desoto1
George1
Leflore1
Monroe1
Oktibbeha1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Winston1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams233184310
Alcorn38100
Amite762122
Attala337238919
Benton23010
Bolivar22313224
Calhoun994234
Carroll13511459
Chickasaw202173610
Choctaw65300
Claiborne1729438
Clarke18321199
Clay218600
Coahoma160600
Copiah49211142
Covington246510
Desoto94815184
Forrest737429329
Franklin31231
George58310
Greene715313
Grenada2114172
Hancock1031384
Harrison4997152
Hinds1589339113
Holmes491379818
Humphreys959186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba1128347
Jackson42516385
Jasper216600
Jefferson64210
Jefferson Davis92331
Jones9524714331
Kemper16813379
Lafayette2694421
Lamar353732
Lauderdale8507719048
Lawrence134100
Leake5051630
Lee38814578
Leflore4304816833
Lincoln3843210925
Lowndes39210196
Madison10143110916
Marion19610152
Marshall144340
Monroe314289324
Montgomery105100
Neshoba907607524
Newton324840
Noxubee2246153
Oktibbeha4262010916
Panola190511
Pearl River227324712
Perry55400
Pike28911206
Pontotoc146331
Prentiss803243
Quitman49000
Rankin62012190
Scott70714132
Sharkey16000
Simpson170220
Smith19011528
Stone43100
Sunflower172500
Tallahatchie68120
Tate192492
Tippah1071100
Tishomingo55120
Tunica773122
Union1318197
Walthall140100
Warren34714398
Washington323971
Wayne4418160
Webster12210529
Wilkinson85952
Winston193381
Yalobusha1337357
Yazoo4076192
Total22,8989892,418494

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

