611 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 611 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 22,898 with 989 deaths.
11 New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Covington
|2
|Desoto
|1
|George
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Winston
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|233
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|38
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|76
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|337
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|23
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|223
|13
|22
|4
|Calhoun
|99
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|135
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|202
|17
|36
|10
|Choctaw
|65
|3
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|172
|9
|43
|8
|Clarke
|183
|21
|19
|9
|Clay
|218
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|492
|11
|14
|2
|Covington
|246
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|948
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|737
|42
|93
|29
|Franklin
|31
|2
|3
|1
|George
|58
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|71
|5
|31
|3
|Grenada
|211
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|103
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|499
|7
|15
|2
|Hinds
|1589
|33
|91
|13
|Holmes
|491
|37
|98
|18
|Humphreys
|95
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|112
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|425
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|216
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|64
|2
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|92
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|952
|47
|143
|31
|Kemper
|168
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|269
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|353
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|850
|77
|190
|48
|Lawrence
|134
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|505
|16
|3
|0
|Lee
|388
|14
|57
|8
|Leflore
|430
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|384
|32
|109
|25
|Lowndes
|392
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1014
|31
|109
|16
|Marion
|196
|10
|15
|2
|Marshall
|144
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|314
|28
|93
|24
|Montgomery
|105
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|907
|60
|75
|24
|Newton
|324
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|224
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|426
|20
|109
|16
|Panola
|190
|5
|1
|1
|Pearl River
|227
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|55
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|289
|11
|20
|6
|Pontotoc
|146
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|80
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|620
|12
|19
|0
|Scott
|707
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|170
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|190
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|43
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|172
|5
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|68
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|192
|4
|9
|2
|Tippah
|107
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|55
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|77
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|131
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|140
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|347
|14
|39
|8
|Washington
|323
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|441
|8
|16
|0
|Webster
|122
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|193
|3
|8
|1
|Yalobusha
|133
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|407
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|22,898
|989
|2,418
|494
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
