612 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 612 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 69,986 with 2,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Copiah1
Desoto1
George1
Hinds3
Jackson2
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Marshall1
Montgomery1
Panola1
Sharkey2
Stone1
Sunflower1
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington1
Wilkinson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams647264612
Alcorn4455101
Amite2426142
Attala539258920
Benton157120
Bolivar1167375010
Calhoun4289234
Carroll26311459
Chickasaw491193511
Choctaw138400
Claiborne41014439
Clarke35528279
Clay4061421
Coahoma79813432
Copiah97329304
Covington6411551
De Soto379632457
Forrest18655710232
Franklin137231
George605952
Greene26213356
Grenada861267615
Hancock4141584
Harrison26633614815
Hinds580312427855
Holmes928499720
Humphreys30312206
Issaquena27200
Itawamba40410407
Jackson241147687
Jasper412910
Jefferson197782
Jefferson Davis243631
Jones19456217235
Kemper24114389
Lafayette1025209015
Lamar12461683
Lauderdale14589421056
Lawrence3328131
Leake8042740
Lee1610428616
Leflore9636818444
Lincoln8494312428
Lowndes1114408424
Madison25037220637
Marion69221476
Marshall74010172
Monroe8395514644
Montgomery346711
Neshoba13099410835
Newton5671171
Noxubee46612174
Oktibbeha11453917726
Panola10961881
Pearl River571405716
Perry249800
Pike960377318
Pontotoc866951
Prentiss46210283
Quitman275100
Rankin23373810110
Scott101720153
Sharkey2097426
Simpson822316215
Smith41513548
Stone2256232
Sunflower108628164
Tallahatchie5501172
Tate753303312
Tippah4111410
Tishomingo4539342
Tunica3677122
Union73217358
Walthall519226511
Warren1151369518
Washington1739455914
Wayne790215810
Webster250135211
Wilkinson2271484
Winston637164011
Yalobusha31810357
Yazoo87413283
Total69,9862,0114,186864

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

