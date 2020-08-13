612 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 612 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 69,986 with 2,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Copiah 1 Desoto 1 George 1 Hinds 3 Jackson 2 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 1 Panola 1 Sharkey 2 Stone 1 Sunflower 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wilkinson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 647 26 46 12 Alcorn 445 5 10 1 Amite 242 6 14 2 Attala 539 25 89 20 Benton 157 1 2 0 Bolivar 1167 37 50 10 Calhoun 428 9 23 4 Carroll 263 11 45 9 Chickasaw 491 19 35 11 Choctaw 138 4 0 0 Claiborne 410 14 43 9 Clarke 355 28 27 9 Clay 406 14 2 1 Coahoma 798 13 43 2 Copiah 973 29 30 4 Covington 641 15 5 1 De Soto 3796 32 45 7 Forrest 1865 57 102 32 Franklin 137 2 3 1 George 605 9 5 2 Greene 262 13 35 6 Grenada 861 26 76 15 Hancock 414 15 8 4 Harrison 2663 36 148 15 Hinds 5803 124 278 55 Holmes 928 49 97 20 Humphreys 303 12 20 6 Issaquena 27 2 0 0 Itawamba 404 10 40 7 Jackson 2411 47 68 7 Jasper 412 9 1 0 Jefferson 197 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 243 6 3 1 Jones 1945 62 172 35 Kemper 241 14 38 9 Lafayette 1025 20 90 15 Lamar 1246 16 8 3 Lauderdale 1458 94 210 56 Lawrence 332 8 13 1 Leake 804 27 4 0 Lee 1610 42 86 16 Leflore 963 68 184 44 Lincoln 849 43 124 28 Lowndes 1114 40 84 24 Madison 2503 72 206 37 Marion 692 21 47 6 Marshall 740 10 17 2 Monroe 839 55 146 44 Montgomery 346 7 1 1 Neshoba 1309 94 108 35 Newton 567 11 7 1 Noxubee 466 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1145 39 177 26 Panola 1096 18 8 1 Pearl River 571 40 57 16 Perry 249 8 0 0 Pike 960 37 73 18 Pontotoc 866 9 5 1 Prentiss 462 10 28 3 Quitman 275 1 0 0 Rankin 2337 38 101 10 Scott 1017 20 15 3 Sharkey 209 7 42 6 Simpson 822 31 62 15 Smith 415 13 54 8 Stone 225 6 23 2 Sunflower 1086 28 16 4 Tallahatchie 550 11 7 2 Tate 753 30 33 12 Tippah 411 14 1 0 Tishomingo 453 9 34 2 Tunica 367 7 12 2 Union 732 17 35 8 Walthall 519 22 65 11 Warren 1151 36 95 18 Washington 1739 45 59 14 Wayne 790 21 58 10 Webster 250 13 52 11 Wilkinson 227 14 8 4 Winston 637 16 40 11 Yalobusha 318 10 35 7 Yazoo 874 13 28 3 Total 69,986 2,011 4,186 864

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

