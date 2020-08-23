Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

626 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 626 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. Three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 77,894 with 2,240 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Marion1
Tunica1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams73128
Alcorn5126
Amite2626
Attala57125
Benton1961
Bolivar134242
Calhoun4509
Carroll28511
Chickasaw55320
Choctaw1504
Claiborne42015
Clarke41428
Clay44614
Coahoma90314
Copiah103130
Covington69717
De Soto427938
Forrest203560
Franklin1683
George66912
Greene28214
Grenada90128
Hancock45418
Harrison304046
Hinds6273132
Holmes100950
Humphreys32812
Issaquena942
Itawamba48014
Jackson275354
Jasper46112
Jefferson2118
Jefferson Davis2687
Jones207369
Kemper25814
Lafayette116230
Lamar135424
Lauderdale1630102
Lawrence3779
Leake86127
Lee198247
Leflore119870
Lincoln92446
Lowndes121547
Madison278679
Marion75625
Marshall86611
Monroe96756
Montgomery39112
Neshoba138497
Newton62513
Noxubee50913
Oktibbeha128746
Panola124620
Pearl River68245
Perry2819
Pike107039
Pontotoc9779
Prentiss55812
Quitman3012
Rankin266547
Scott106921
Sharkey2397
Simpson89438
Smith45413
Stone2849
Sunflower119033
Tallahatchie60011
Tate83231
Tippah49615
Tishomingo50418
Tunica42510
Union82320
Walthall54723
Warren124541
Washington191256
Wayne83121
Webster28213
Wilkinson25814
Winston68118
Yalobusha34710
Yazoo92818
Total77,8942,240

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories