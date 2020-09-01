634 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 634 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 83,584 with 2,493 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Clay1
Desoto1
Forrest1
Humphreys1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lamar1
Lauderdale2
Lee2
Lowdnes1
Marshall1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Quitman1
Washington1
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams791324612
Alcorn6416171
Amite2787142
Attala585259020
Benton194120
Bolivar1512517713
Calhoun47610234
Carroll29212459
Chickasaw598224312
Choctaw15840
Claiborne44016439
Clarke46830319
Clay4811631
Coahoma98719772
Copiah110031304
Covington7191794
De Soto467145499
Forrest21406312135
Franklin176331
George6871352
Greene29814356
Grenada952328817
Hancock5012084
Harrison33365714918
Hinds654714036059
Holmes1045549820
Humphreys33815206
Issaquena9830
Itawamba58117519
Jackson305260747
Jasper4841310
Jefferson221982
Jefferson Davis305931
Jones21697317435
Kemper27315389
Lafayette14703612126
Lamar144030105
Lauderdale178210821358
Lawrence40410181
Leake8833140
Lee22115814628
Leflore12447518545
Lincoln9745112930
Lowndes1294559230
Madison29948323041
Marion78326486
Marshall95613276
Monroe10465914844
Montgomery41217257
Neshoba143510010937
Newton67217144
Noxubee52014174
Oktibbeha14594618529
Panola129523132
Pearl River752486619
Perry29490
Pike1137457420
Pontotoc10711361
Prentiss63914463
Quitman32740
Rankin28576313117
Scott109922153
Sharkey2518427
Simpson9383910020
Smith47413548
Stone32110283
Sunflower1266395010
Tallahatchie6361392
Tate859323212
Tippah5511520
Tishomingo561299321
Tunica45112122
Union887234111
Walthall564246713
Warren13144610922
Washington2007628520
Wayne849215810
Webster306135211
Wilkinson2771784
Winston696194011
Yalobusha37413357
Yazoo95821294
Total83,5842,4934,8531,006

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

