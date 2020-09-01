634 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 634 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 83,584 with 2,493 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Clay
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lee
|2
|Lowdnes
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Quitman
|1
|Washington
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|791
|32
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|641
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|278
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|585
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|194
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1512
|51
|77
|13
|Calhoun
|476
|10
|23
|4
|Carroll
|292
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|598
|22
|43
|12
|Choctaw
|158
|4
|0
|Claiborne
|440
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|468
|30
|31
|9
|Clay
|481
|16
|3
|1
|Coahoma
|987
|19
|77
|2
|Copiah
|1100
|31
|30
|4
|Covington
|719
|17
|9
|4
|De Soto
|4671
|45
|49
|9
|Forrest
|2140
|63
|121
|35
|Franklin
|176
|3
|3
|1
|George
|687
|13
|5
|2
|Greene
|298
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|952
|32
|88
|17
|Hancock
|501
|20
|8
|4
|Harrison
|3336
|57
|149
|18
|Hinds
|6547
|140
|360
|59
|Holmes
|1045
|54
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|338
|15
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|98
|3
|0
|Itawamba
|581
|17
|51
|9
|Jackson
|3052
|60
|74
|7
|Jasper
|484
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|221
|9
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|305
|9
|3
|1
|Jones
|2169
|73
|174
|35
|Kemper
|273
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1470
|36
|121
|26
|Lamar
|1440
|30
|10
|5
|Lauderdale
|1782
|108
|213
|58
|Lawrence
|404
|10
|18
|1
|Leake
|883
|31
|4
|0
|Lee
|2211
|58
|146
|28
|Leflore
|1244
|75
|185
|45
|Lincoln
|974
|51
|129
|30
|Lowndes
|1294
|55
|92
|30
|Madison
|2994
|83
|230
|41
|Marion
|783
|26
|48
|6
|Marshall
|956
|13
|27
|6
|Monroe
|1046
|59
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|412
|17
|25
|7
|Neshoba
|1435
|100
|109
|37
|Newton
|672
|17
|14
|4
|Noxubee
|520
|14
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1459
|46
|185
|29
|Panola
|1295
|23
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|752
|48
|66
|19
|Perry
|294
|9
|0
|Pike
|1137
|45
|74
|20
|Pontotoc
|1071
|13
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|639
|14
|46
|3
|Quitman
|327
|4
|0
|Rankin
|2857
|63
|131
|17
|Scott
|1099
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|251
|8
|42
|7
|Simpson
|938
|39
|100
|20
|Smith
|474
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|321
|10
|28
|3
|Sunflower
|1266
|39
|50
|10
|Tallahatchie
|636
|13
|9
|2
|Tate
|859
|32
|32
|12
|Tippah
|551
|15
|2
|0
|Tishomingo
|561
|29
|93
|21
|Tunica
|451
|12
|12
|2
|Union
|887
|23
|41
|11
|Walthall
|564
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1314
|46
|109
|22
|Washington
|2007
|62
|85
|20
|Wayne
|849
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|306
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|277
|17
|8
|4
|Winston
|696
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|374
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|958
|21
|29
|4
|Total
|83,584
|2,493
|4,853
|1,006
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Preliminary damage reports from Hurricane Laura in Mississippi
- Medicaid, MSDH collaborate to increase reimbursement rate for ambulance transportation
- Walmart, Sam’s Club announce relief effort for Hurricane Laura victims
- LIVE: Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team to ring NASDAQ closing bell
- FDA drafts guidance to restrict type of pet medication