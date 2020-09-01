634 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 634 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 83,584 with 2,493 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Clay 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Humphreys 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 1 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 2 Lee 2 Lowdnes 1 Marshall 1 Pontotoc 1 Prentiss 1 Quitman 1 Washington 1 Yalobusha 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 791 32 46 12 Alcorn 641 6 17 1 Amite 278 7 14 2 Attala 585 25 90 20 Benton 194 1 2 0 Bolivar 1512 51 77 13 Calhoun 476 10 23 4 Carroll 292 12 45 9 Chickasaw 598 22 43 12 Choctaw 158 4 0 Claiborne 440 16 43 9 Clarke 468 30 31 9 Clay 481 16 3 1 Coahoma 987 19 77 2 Copiah 1100 31 30 4 Covington 719 17 9 4 De Soto 4671 45 49 9 Forrest 2140 63 121 35 Franklin 176 3 3 1 George 687 13 5 2 Greene 298 14 35 6 Grenada 952 32 88 17 Hancock 501 20 8 4 Harrison 3336 57 149 18 Hinds 6547 140 360 59 Holmes 1045 54 98 20 Humphreys 338 15 20 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 Itawamba 581 17 51 9 Jackson 3052 60 74 7 Jasper 484 13 1 0 Jefferson 221 9 8 2 Jefferson Davis 305 9 3 1 Jones 2169 73 174 35 Kemper 273 15 38 9 Lafayette 1470 36 121 26 Lamar 1440 30 10 5 Lauderdale 1782 108 213 58 Lawrence 404 10 18 1 Leake 883 31 4 0 Lee 2211 58 146 28 Leflore 1244 75 185 45 Lincoln 974 51 129 30 Lowndes 1294 55 92 30 Madison 2994 83 230 41 Marion 783 26 48 6 Marshall 956 13 27 6 Monroe 1046 59 148 44 Montgomery 412 17 25 7 Neshoba 1435 100 109 37 Newton 672 17 14 4 Noxubee 520 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1459 46 185 29 Panola 1295 23 13 2 Pearl River 752 48 66 19 Perry 294 9 0 Pike 1137 45 74 20 Pontotoc 1071 13 6 1 Prentiss 639 14 46 3 Quitman 327 4 0 Rankin 2857 63 131 17 Scott 1099 22 15 3 Sharkey 251 8 42 7 Simpson 938 39 100 20 Smith 474 13 54 8 Stone 321 10 28 3 Sunflower 1266 39 50 10 Tallahatchie 636 13 9 2 Tate 859 32 32 12 Tippah 551 15 2 0 Tishomingo 561 29 93 21 Tunica 451 12 12 2 Union 887 23 41 11 Walthall 564 24 67 13 Warren 1314 46 109 22 Washington 2007 62 85 20 Wayne 849 21 58 10 Webster 306 13 52 11 Wilkinson 277 17 8 4 Winston 696 19 40 11 Yalobusha 374 13 35 7 Yazoo 958 21 29 4 Total 83,584 2,493 4,853 1,006

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

