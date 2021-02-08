635 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 635 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 282,313 with 6,270 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.