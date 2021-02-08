635 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 635 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 282,313 with 6,270 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams225674
Alcorn286459
Amite108431
Attala203467
Benton90824
Bolivar4430112
Calhoun151625
Carroll111823
Chickasaw196749
Choctaw67914
Claiborne95528
Clarke160966
Clay174945
Coahoma265059
Copiah266853
Covington236273
De Soto18838217
Forrest6701134
Franklin73519
George220343
Greene120931
Grenada235274
Hancock323770
Harrison15747244
Hinds18086362
Holmes178569
Humphreys89026
Issaquena1646
Itawamba282369
Jackson11838208
Jasper199240
Jefferson60125
Jefferson Davis95831
Jones7507132
Kemper85921
Lafayette5568108
Lamar546769
Lauderdale6541214
Lawrence115318
Leake246968
Lee9443153
Leflore3261115
Lincoln330397
Lowndes5849130
Madison9162186
Marion243876
Marshall381187
Monroe3903119
Montgomery116836
Neshoba3630164
Newton212549
Noxubee119527
Oktibbeha429088
Panola411788
Pearl River3856117
Perry110832
Pike289389
Pontotoc399265
Prentiss263656
Quitman75512
Rankin12146243
Scott282760
Sharkey48417
Simpson256677
Smith144427
Stone164128
Sunflower307381
Tallahatchie166237
Tate290767
Tippah266558
Tishomingo206464
Tunica94723
Union379170
Walthall120939
Warren3990110
Washington5071125
Wayne237640
Webster104024
Wilkinson61325
Winston216674
Yalobusha136636
Yazoo275859
Total282,3136,270

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

