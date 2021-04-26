638 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 638 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), along with three additional deaths. The data reported is from April 23 to 25.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,987 with 7,178 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
|Adams
|2473
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3059
|67
|130
|20
|Amite
|1221
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2139
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|978
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4788
|130
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1675
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1215
|27
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2061
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|750
|17
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1017
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1783
|78
|123
|31
|Clay
|1836
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2923
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2954
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2559
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|21217
|255
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7607
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|831
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2432
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1299
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2584
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3756
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17675
|306
|485
|68
|Hinds
|20150
|413
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1878
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|949
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2983
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13324
|245
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2205
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|649
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1064
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8342
|161
|220
|42
|Kemper
|959
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6120
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6175
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7266
|238
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1278
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2634
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9935
|171
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3482
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3915
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6327
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|10003
|214
|368
|69
|Marion
|2677
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4348
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4075
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1261
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4024
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2475
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1268
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4589
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4506
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4471
|143
|188
|37
|Perry
|1256
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3256
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4185
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2774
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|794
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13466
|277
|392
|61
|Scott
|3134
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|500
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2918
|87
|157
|20
|Smith
|1613
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1801
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3339
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1767
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3301
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2864
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2238
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1042
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4067
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1326
|44
|69
|13
|Warren
|4327
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5303
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2620
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1145
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|663
|30
|25
|5
|Winston
|2262
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1612
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3082
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|310,987
|7,178
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.