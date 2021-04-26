638 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 638 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), along with three additional deaths. The data reported is from April 23 to 25.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,987 with 7,178 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams2473828316
Alcorn30596713020
Amite122141559
Attala21397317536
Benton978254610
Bolivar478813023432
Calhoun167532366
Carroll1215275110
Chickasaw2061576015
Choctaw7501720
Claiborne101730459
Clarke17837812331
Clay183654385
Coahoma29237912912
Copiah2954658311
Covington25598013739
De Soto2121725511324
Forrest760714922851
Franklin83123404
George243247598
Greene129933526
Grenada25848515532
Hancock3756856914
Harrison1767530648568
Hinds20150413804131
Holmes18787210420
Humphreys94932349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29837713423
Jackson1332424524035
Jasper220548432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10643291
Jones834216122042
Kemper95928449
Lafayette612011818755
Lamar6175855413
Lauderdale7266238443100
Lawrence127823272
Leake2634738815
Lee993517122241
Leflore348212423652
Lincoln391510919740
Lowndes632714425663
Madison1000321436869
Marion26777915824
Marshall43481036415
Monroe407513219055
Montgomery126142549
Neshoba402417620359
Newton2475618715
Noxubee126834356
Oktibbeha45899822236
Panola450610310415
Pearl River447114318837
Perry125638218
Pike325610513535
Pontotoc4185728612
Prentiss2774599915
Quitman7941600
Rankin1346627739261
Scott31347311518
Sharkey50017438
Simpson29188715720
Smith161334668
Stone1801338514
Sunflower33399012220
Tallahatchie176740507
Tate3301848019
Tippah28646811913
Tishomingo22386710227
Tunica104225182
Union40677613123
Walthall1326446913
Warren432711917037
Washington530313319139
Wayne2620416911
Webster1145326112
Wilkinson66330255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1612368222
Yazoo30826914018
Total310,9877,17810,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

