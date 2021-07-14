641 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 641 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,713 with 7,456 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3215 87 83 17 Alcorn 3379 74 130 20 Amite 1294 43 57 9 Attala 2168 73 175 36 Benton 1030 25 46 10 Bolivar 4865 134 236 33 Calhoun 1758 32 36 6 Carroll 1231 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2141 60 60 15 Choctaw 803 19 2 0 Claiborne 1035 31 45 9 Clarke 1795 80 123 31 Clay 1902 54 38 5 Coahoma 3042 84 129 12 Copiah 3054 66 85 11 Covington 2732 83 139 39 De Soto 22586 276 113 24 Forrest 7984 156 245 53 Franklin 854 23 40 4 George 2551 51 59 8 Greene 1330 34 53 6 Grenada 2643 88 154 32 Hancock 3953 88 69 14 Harrison 18888 321 492 71 Hinds 21740 429 808 132 Holmes 1927 74 104 20 Humphreys 976 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3066 80 135 24 Jackson 13958 251 241 35 Jasper 2239 48 43 2 Jefferson 666 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1105 34 9 1 Jones 8543 169 221 42 Kemper 979 29 44 9 Lafayette 6366 124 187 55 Lamar 6483 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7317 243 444 101 Lawrence 1337 25 27 2 Leake 2753 74 92 16 Lee 10235 177 222 42 Leflore 3533 125 236 52 Lincoln 4045 114 197 40 Lowndes 6621 150 258 63 Madison 10466 227 391 70 Marion 2740 80 158 24 Marshall 4614 106 65 15 Monroe 4211 137 190 55 Montgomery 1298 44 54 9 Neshoba 4130 180 207 59 Newton 2517 64 87 15 Noxubee 1292 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4700 98 222 36 Panola 4684 112 104 15 Pearl River 4747 148 194 39 Perry 1294 38 22 8 Pike 3422 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4340 73 86 13 Prentiss 2906 61 99 15 Quitman 832 19 0 0 Rankin 14348 285 413 62 Scott 3240 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3066 89 158 20 Smith 1710 34 68 8 Stone 1971 36 85 14 Sunflower 3404 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7 Tate 3448 88 80 19 Tippah 2950 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2339 69 102 27 Tunica 1096 27 18 2 Union 4214 79 131 23 Walthall 1374 47 69 13 Warren 4522 122 168 37 Washington 5465 139 190 39 Wayne 2667 42 69 11 Webster 1157 32 61 12 Wilkinson 705 32 25 5 Winston 2325 83 130 39 Yalobusha 1688 40 82 22 Yazoo 3223 71 143 18 Total 325,713 7,456 10,547 1,991

