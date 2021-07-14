641 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 641 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,713 with 7,456 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3215878317
Alcorn33797413020
Amite129443579
Attala21687317536
Benton1030254610
Bolivar486513423633
Calhoun175832366
Carroll1231305110
Chickasaw2141606015
Choctaw8031920
Claiborne103531459
Clarke17958012331
Clay190254385
Coahoma30428412912
Copiah3054668511
Covington27328313939
De Soto2258627611324
Forrest798415624553
Franklin85423404
George255151598
Greene133034536
Grenada26438815432
Hancock3953886914
Harrison1888832149271
Hinds21740429808132
Holmes19277410420
Humphreys97633349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30668013524
Jackson1395825124135
Jasper223948432
Jefferson66628417
Jefferson Davis11053491
Jones854316922142
Kemper97929449
Lafayette636612418755
Lamar6483885312
Lauderdale7317243444101
Lawrence133725272
Leake2753749216
Lee1023517722242
Leflore353312523652
Lincoln404511419740
Lowndes662115025863
Madison1046622739170
Marion27408015824
Marshall46141066515
Monroe421113719055
Montgomery129844549
Neshoba413018020759
Newton2517648715
Noxubee129235356
Oktibbeha47009822236
Panola468411210415
Pearl River474714819439
Perry129438228
Pike342211113436
Pontotoc4340738613
Prentiss2906619915
Quitman8321900
Rankin1434828541362
Scott32407411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30668915820
Smith171034688
Stone1971368514
Sunflower34049312320
Tallahatchie180642507
Tate3448888019
Tippah29506811913
Tishomingo23396910227
Tunica109627182
Union42147913123
Walthall1374476913
Warren452212216837
Washington546513919039
Wayne2667426911
Webster1157326112
Wilkinson70532255
Winston23258313039
Yalobusha1688408222
Yazoo32237114318
Total325,7137,45610,5471,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

