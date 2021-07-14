641 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 641 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 325,713 with 7,456 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3215
|87
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3379
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1294
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2168
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1030
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4865
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1758
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1231
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2141
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|803
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1035
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1795
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1902
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3042
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3054
|66
|85
|11
|Covington
|2732
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22586
|276
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7984
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|854
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2551
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1330
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2643
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3953
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18888
|321
|492
|71
|Hinds
|21740
|429
|808
|132
|Holmes
|1927
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|976
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3066
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13958
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2239
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|666
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1105
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8543
|169
|221
|42
|Kemper
|979
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6366
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6483
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7317
|243
|444
|101
|Lawrence
|1337
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2753
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10235
|177
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3533
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4045
|114
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6621
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10466
|227
|391
|70
|Marion
|2740
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4614
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4211
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1298
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4130
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2517
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1292
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4700
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4684
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4747
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1294
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3422
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4340
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2906
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|832
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14348
|285
|413
|62
|Scott
|3240
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|511
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3066
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1710
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1971
|36
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3404
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1806
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3448
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2950
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2339
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1096
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4214
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1374
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4522
|122
|168
|37
|Washington
|5465
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2667
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1157
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|705
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2325
|83
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1688
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3223
|71
|143
|18
|Total
|325,713
|7,456
|10,547
|1,991
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.