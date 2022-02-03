JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,416 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 2.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 744,023 with 11,202 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
|Adams
|6554
|133
|91
|19
|Alcorn
|9318
|136
|131
|20
|Amite
|2999
|61
|58
|10
|Attala
|4514
|98
|194
|36
|Benton
|2142
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8612
|160
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4367
|56
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2441
|46
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5236
|84
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|1924
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2074
|45
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3961
|98
|131
|32
|Clay
|4760
|89
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6084
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6531
|101
|109
|15
|Covington
|6707
|99
|165
|39
|De Soto
|47274
|494
|131
|27
|Forrest
|20382
|281
|364
|61
|Franklin
|1806
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6751
|81
|76
|9
|Greene
|2961
|51
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5224
|122
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11235
|145
|143
|22
|Harrison
|48647
|600
|663
|83
|Hinds
|50166
|709
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4213
|98
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1903
|40
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|247
|8
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6964
|123
|135
|24
|Jackson
|34863
|406
|396
|42
|Jasper
|4545
|67
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1406
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2673
|45
|16
|1
|Jones
|20101
|265
|308
|46
|Kemper
|2079
|44
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14070
|168
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16168
|144
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17764
|335
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3333
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|5812
|103
|103
|17
|Lee
|25209
|271
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7098
|154
|269
|56
|Lincoln
|7615
|146
|210
|42
|Lowndes
|16433
|216
|306
|69
|Madison
|22654
|302
|416
|72
|Marion
|6639
|128
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9400
|155
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10116
|195
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2815
|65
|90
|13
|Neshoba
|9835
|219
|232
|61
|Newton
|5619
|91
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2630
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10152
|150
|272
|40
|Panola
|9838
|146
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14140
|250
|248
|42
|Perry
|2864
|58
|41
|9
|Pike
|8620
|167
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9594
|123
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7569
|92
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1510
|29
|0
|0
|Rankin
|34187
|446
|503
|69
|Scott
|6303
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|893
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6434
|132
|171
|20
|Smith
|3797
|64
|80
|8
|Stone
|5079
|67
|106
|14
|Sunflower
|5571
|114
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3057
|55
|50
|7
|Tate
|6824
|131
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6658
|97
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5683
|107
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2431
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|8897
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3343
|72
|69
|14
|Warren
|9595
|190
|175
|38
|Washington
|9620
|179
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5455
|78
|83
|13
|Webster
|2918
|57
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1737
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4827
|97
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3826
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7727
|97
|152
|20
|Total
|744,023
|11,202
|12,160
|2,133
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.