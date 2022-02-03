JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,416 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 744,023 with 11,202 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 1 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 1 Adams 6554 133 91 19 Alcorn 9318 136 131 20 Amite 2999 61 58 10 Attala 4514 98 194 36 Benton 2142 46 47 10 Bolivar 8612 160 252 33 Calhoun 4367 56 44 7 Carroll 2441 46 53 12 Chickasaw 5236 84 63 15 Choctaw 1924 28 13 0 Claiborne 2074 45 46 9 Clarke 3961 98 131 32 Clay 4760 89 41 5 Coahoma 6084 119 138 14 Copiah 6531 101 109 15 Covington 6707 99 165 39 De Soto 47274 494 131 27 Forrest 20382 281 364 61 Franklin 1806 35 47 5 George 6751 81 76 9 Greene 2961 51 74 6 Grenada 5224 122 155 32 Hancock 11235 145 143 22 Harrison 48647 600 663 83 Hinds 50166 709 861 140 Holmes 4213 98 121 21 Humphreys 1903 40 36 9 Issaquena 247 8 0 0 Itawamba 6964 123 135 24 Jackson 34863 406 396 42 Jasper 4545 67 46 2 Jefferson 1406 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2673 45 16 1 Jones 20101 265 308 46 Kemper 2079 44 50 10 Lafayette 14070 168 202 57 Lamar 16168 144 66 12 Lauderdale 17764 335 499 108 Lawrence 3333 46 28 2 Leake 5812 103 103 17 Lee 25209 271 225 43 Leflore 7098 154 269 56 Lincoln 7615 146 210 42 Lowndes 16433 216 306 69 Madison 22654 302 416 72 Marion 6639 128 173 24 Marshall 9400 155 69 17 Monroe 10116 195 192 55 Montgomery 2815 65 90 13 Neshoba 9835 219 232 61 Newton 5619 91 89 16 Noxubee 2630 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10152 150 272 40 Panola 9838 146 103 15 Pearl River 14140 250 248 42 Perry 2864 58 41 9 Pike 8620 167 178 44 Pontotoc 9594 123 88 13 Prentiss 7569 92 101 15 Quitman 1510 29 0 0 Rankin 34187 446 503 69 Scott 6303 106 119 19 Sharkey 893 22 45 8 Simpson 6434 132 171 20 Smith 3797 64 80 8 Stone 5079 67 106 14 Sunflower 5571 114 136 21 Tallahatchie 3057 55 50 7 Tate 6824 131 80 19 Tippah 6658 97 120 14 Tishomingo 5683 107 103 28 Tunica 2431 43 20 4 Union 8897 109 133 23 Walthall 3343 72 69 14 Warren 9595 190 175 38 Washington 9620 179 224 42 Wayne 5455 78 83 13 Webster 2918 57 66 14 Wilkinson 1737 41 25 6 Winston 4827 97 135 39 Yalobusha 3826 50 84 22 Yazoo 7727 97 152 20 Total 744,023 11,202 12,160 2,133

