JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,416 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 744,023 with 11,202 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams65541339119
Alcorn931813613120
Amite2999615810
Attala45149819436
Benton2142464710
Bolivar861216025233
Calhoun436756447
Carroll2441465312
Chickasaw5236846315
Choctaw192428130
Claiborne207445469
Clarke39619813132
Clay476089415
Coahoma608411913814
Copiah653110110915
Covington67079916539
De Soto4727449413127
Forrest2038228136461
Franklin180635475
George675181769
Greene296151746
Grenada522412215532
Hancock1123514514322
Harrison4864760066383
Hinds50166709861140
Holmes42139812121
Humphreys190340369
Issaquena247800
Itawamba696412313524
Jackson3486340639642
Jasper454567462
Jefferson140635417
Jefferson Davis267345161
Jones2010126530846
Kemper2079445010
Lafayette1407016820257
Lamar161681446612
Lauderdale17764335499108
Lawrence333346282
Leake581210310317
Lee2520927122543
Leflore709815426956
Lincoln761514621042
Lowndes1643321630669
Madison2265430241672
Marion663912817324
Marshall94001556917
Monroe1011619519255
Montgomery2815659013
Neshoba983521923261
Newton5619918916
Noxubee263047426
Oktibbeha1015215027240
Panola983814610315
Pearl River1414025024842
Perry286458419
Pike862016717844
Pontotoc95941238813
Prentiss75699210115
Quitman15102900
Rankin3418744650369
Scott630310611919
Sharkey89322458
Simpson643413217120
Smith379764808
Stone50796710614
Sunflower557111413621
Tallahatchie305755507
Tate68241318019
Tippah66589712014
Tishomingo568310710328
Tunica243143204
Union889710913323
Walthall3343726914
Warren959519017538
Washington962017922442
Wayne5455788313
Webster2918576614
Wilkinson173741256
Winston48279713539
Yalobusha3826508422
Yazoo77279715220
Total744,02311,20212,1602,133

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.