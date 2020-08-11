644 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 644 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 68,293 with 1,944 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Claiborne 1 Covington 1 Desoto 1 George 1 Grenada 2 Hinds 1 Humphreys 1 Jackson 1 Lafayette 2 Lamar 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Panola 2 Pearl River 1 Perry 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Simpson 1 Tate 1 Tippah 1 Tishomingo 1 Walthall 1 Warren 2 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 632 25 46 12 Alcorn 435 5 8 1 Amite 237 6 14 2 Attala 527 25 89 20 Benton 145 1 2 0 Bolivar 1136 35 48 9 Calhoun 425 9 23 4 Carroll 261 11 45 9 Chickasaw 476 19 35 11 Choctaw 135 4 0 0 Claiborne 409 14 43 9 Clarke 336 26 27 9 Clay 401 14 2 1 Coahoma 781 13 34 2 Copiah 962 28 30 4 Covington 622 14 4 1 De Soto 3710 31* 45 7 Forrest 1826 56 101 32 Franklin 131 2 3 1 George 595 6 5 0 Greene 256 12 35 6 Grenada 851 23 76 13 Hancock 402 14 8 4 Harrison 2601 36 146 15 Hinds 5700 119 271 53 Holmes 910 49 97 20 Humphreys 297 12 20 6 Issaquena 27 2 0 0 Itawamba 387 10 36 7 Jackson 2314 44 68 7 Jasper 394 9 1 0 Jefferson 195 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 233 6 3 1 Jones 1931 59 170 35 Kemper 233 14 38 9 Lafayette 987 19 89 14 Lamar 1231 15 8 3 Lauderdale 1415 92 210 56 Lawrence 323 8 13 1 Leake 795 26 4 0 Lee 1521 42 83 15 Leflore 949 66 184 44 Lincoln 834 42 124 28 Lowndes 1092 39 83 23 Madison 2455 69 191 36 Marion 684 20 47 5 Marshall 712 9 16 1 Monroe 821 55 146 44 Montgomery 329 5 0 0 Neshoba 1288 92 108 35 Newton 545 11 7 1 Noxubee 461 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1133 39 177 26 Panola 1068 16 7 1 Pearl River 559 40 57 16 Perry 242 8 0 0 Pike 940 37 73 18 Pontotoc 842 9 5 1 Prentiss 423 10 25 3 Quitman 269 1 0 0 Rankin 2307 35 99 10 Scott 1011 20 15 3 Sharkey 204 5 42 4 Simpson 806 31 56 15 Smith 406 13 54 8 Stone 211 5 23 2 Sunflower 1056 25 15 3 Tallahatchie 541 11 7 2 Tate 743 30 33 12 Tippah 374 14 1 0 Tishomingo 437 7 33 0 Tunica 358 7 12 2 Union 662 16 35 8 Walthall 502 21 64 10 Warren 1125 35 94 18 Washington 1701 42 57 13 Wayne 780 21 57 10 Webster 237 12 52 11 Wilkinson 215 13 8 3 Winston 629 16 40 11 Yalobusha 316 10 35 7 Yazoo 841 13 28 3 Total 68,293 1,944 4,115 842

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

