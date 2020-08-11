644 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 644 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 68,293 with 1,944 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Claiborne1
Covington1
Desoto1
George1
Grenada2
Hinds1
Humphreys1
Jackson1
Lafayette2
Lamar1
Leake1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Panola2
Pearl River1
Perry1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Simpson1
Tate1
Tippah1
Tishomingo1
Walthall1
Warren2
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams632254612
Alcorn435581
Amite2376142
Attala527258920
Benton145120
Bolivar113635489
Calhoun4259234
Carroll26111459
Chickasaw476193511
Choctaw135400
Claiborne40914439
Clarke33626279
Clay4011421
Coahoma78113342
Copiah96228304
Covington6221441
De Soto371031*457
Forrest18265610132
Franklin131231
George595650
Greene25612356
Grenada851237613
Hancock4021484
Harrison26013614615
Hinds570011927153
Holmes910499720
Humphreys29712206
Issaquena27200
Itawamba38710367
Jackson231444687
Jasper394910
Jefferson195782
Jefferson Davis233631
Jones19315917035
Kemper23314389
Lafayette987198914
Lamar12311583
Lauderdale14159221056
Lawrence3238131
Leake7952640
Lee1521428315
Leflore9496618444
Lincoln8344212428
Lowndes1092398323
Madison24556919136
Marion68420475
Marshall7129161
Monroe8215514644
Montgomery329500
Neshoba12889210835
Newton5451171
Noxubee46112174
Oktibbeha11333917726
Panola10681671
Pearl River559405716
Perry242800
Pike940377318
Pontotoc842951
Prentiss42310253
Quitman269100
Rankin2307359910
Scott101120153
Sharkey2045424
Simpson806315615
Smith40613548
Stone2115232
Sunflower105625153
Tallahatchie5411172
Tate743303312
Tippah3741410
Tishomingo4377330
Tunica3587122
Union66216358
Walthall502216410
Warren1125359418
Washington1701425713
Wayne780215710
Webster237125211
Wilkinson2151383
Winston629164011
Yalobusha31610357
Yazoo84113283
Total68,2931,9444,115842

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

