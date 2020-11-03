644 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 644 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 121,509 with 3,384 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-eight deaths occurred between October 26 and November 2 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|2
|Covington
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Quitman
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
8 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 29 and October 27, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1137
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1138
|13
|50
|3
|Amite
|438
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|823
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|383
|11
|45
|6
|Bolivar
|2076
|81
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|643
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|535
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|884
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|219
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|796
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|735
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1293
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1415
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1021
|31
|60
|13
|De Soto
|7691
|82
|82
|16
|Forrest
|3180
|81
|176
|41
|Franklin
|259
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1044
|20
|36
|6
|Greene
|491
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1252
|41
|114
|21
|Hancock
|917
|31
|49
|7
|Harrison
|5681
|91
|280
|34
|Hinds
|8239
|181
|478
|79
|Holmes
|1158
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|473
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1215
|29
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5024
|99
|107
|9
|Jasper
|714
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|287
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|429
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3042
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|338
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2628
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2400
|40
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2679
|135
|264
|74
|Lawrence
|578
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1188
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3783
|84
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1779
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1484
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1878
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3930
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|984
|45
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1595
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1595
|75
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|578
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1913
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|887
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|609
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2092
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1754
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1215
|61
|94
|23
|Perry
|545
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1428
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1576
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1124
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|426
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4218
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1306
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1269
|50
|121
|19
|Smith
|618
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|519
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1696
|52
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|873
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1286
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|986
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|852
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|546
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1287
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|651
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1584
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2694
|100
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1044
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|386
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|349
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|889
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|582
|19
|75
|11
|Yazoo
|1312
|35
|135
|13
|Total
|121,509
|3,384
|6,905
|1,330
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- PHOTOS: Long lines at Mississippi voting precincts in metro-area
- 644 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Newsfeed Now: Election Day
- Here’s why you should always close the toilet lid before you flush
- Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats