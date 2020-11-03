644 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 644 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 121,509 with 3,384 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-eight deaths occurred between October 26 and November 2 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Bolivar1
Chickasaw2
Covington2
Desoto1
Forrest1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Humphreys1
Jackson7
Jefferson1
Lee1
Marshall2
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Quitman1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Yalobusha1

8 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 29 and October 27, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Choctaw1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jasper1
Monroe1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1137456414
Alcorn113813503
Amite43813152
Attala823279120
Benton38311456
Bolivar20768121930
Calhoun64313254
Carroll53512459
Chickasaw884314714
Choctaw219710
Claiborne54516439
Clarke796539327
Clay73522193
Coahoma1293371057
Copiah141538729
Covington1021316013
De Soto7691828216
Forrest31808117641
Franklin259341
George104420366
Greene49118406
Grenada12524111421
Hancock91731497
Harrison56819128034
Hinds823918147879
Holmes11586010220
Humphreys47318277
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1215298817
Jackson5024991079
Jasper7141910
Jefferson28711133
Jefferson Davis4291381
Jones30428418638
Kemper33815419
Lafayette26284312328
Lamar2400404111
Lauderdale267913526474
Lawrence57814262
Leake118842427
Lee37838418137
Leflore17798819347
Lincoln14846116236
Lowndes18786210233
Madison39309423845
Marion984459215
Marshall1595345612
Monroe15957517052
Montgomery57823529
Neshoba191311113039
Newton887284010
Noxubee60917204
Oktibbeha20925719331
Panola175441608
Pearl River1215619423
Perry54523207
Pike1428569827
Pontotoc157621182
Prentiss112420483
Quitman426700
Rankin42188818123
Scott130629213
Sharkey29215438
Simpson12695012119
Smith61816558
Stone51914559
Sunflower1696528314
Tallahatchie87326297
Tate1286395513
Tippah98625612
Tishomingo852419626
Tunica54617152
Union1287254611
Walthall651276713
Warren15845612526
Washington269410017838
Wayne1044225910
Webster386135211
Wilkinson34921205
Winston889224411
Yalobusha582197511
Yazoo13123513513
Total121,5093,3846,9051,330

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

