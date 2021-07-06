649 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 649 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. Health officials said the new cases were reported to MSDH for the three-day period between July 2 and July 5.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 322,835 with 7,425 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3136
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3347
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1278
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2160
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1026
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4849
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1749
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1224
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2122
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|799
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1033
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1792
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1891
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3033
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3025
|66
|84
|11
|Covington
|2698
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22438
|273
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7916
|155
|244
|52
|Franklin
|852
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2540
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1322
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2641
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3907
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18686
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|21150
|425
|808
|132
|Holmes
|1913
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3053
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13873
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2228
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|664
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1091
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8498
|169
|220
|42
|Kemper
|970
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6342
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6419
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7277
|243
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1324
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2734
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10146
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3519
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4031
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6571
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10356
|227
|391
|70
|Marion
|2729
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4600
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4186
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1294
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4097
|180
|204
|59
|Newton
|2504
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1288
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4681
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4681
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4666
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1287
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3395
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4306
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2881
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|829
|18
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14120
|282
|405
|61
|Scott
|3223
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|510
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3031
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1670
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1942
|34
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3400
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1802
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3437
|87
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2937
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2335
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1086
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4182
|78
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1361
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4468
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5458
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2659
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1151
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|702
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2314
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1682
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3174
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|322,835
|7,425
|10,528
|1,987
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.