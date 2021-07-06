649 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 649 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. Health officials said the new cases were reported to MSDH for the three-day period between July 2 and July 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 322,835 with 7,425 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3136868316
Alcorn33477413020
Amite127843579
Attala21607317536
Benton1026254610
Bolivar484913423633
Calhoun174932366
Carroll1224305110
Chickasaw2122596015
Choctaw7991820
Claiborne103330459
Clarke17928012331
Clay189154385
Coahoma30338412912
Copiah3025668411
Covington26988313939
De Soto2243827311324
Forrest791615524452
Franklin85223404
George254051598
Greene132234536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3907886914
Harrison1868631749070
Hinds21150425808132
Holmes19137410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30538013524
Jackson1387325124135
Jasper222848432
Jefferson66428417
Jefferson Davis10913491
Jones849816922042
Kemper97029449
Lafayette634212418755
Lamar6419885312
Lauderdale7277243443101
Lawrence132425272
Leake2734749216
Lee1014617622242
Leflore351912523652
Lincoln403111319740
Lowndes657115025863
Madison1035622739170
Marion27298015824
Marshall46001056515
Monroe418613619055
Montgomery129444549
Neshoba409718020459
Newton2504648715
Noxubee128835356
Oktibbeha46819822236
Panola468111210415
Pearl River466614819439
Perry128738218
Pike339511113436
Pontotoc4306738613
Prentiss2881619915
Quitman8291800
Rankin1412028240561
Scott32237411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson30318915820
Smith167034688
Stone1942348514
Sunflower34009312320
Tallahatchie180242507
Tate3437878019
Tippah29376811913
Tishomingo23356910227
Tunica108627182
Union41827813123
Walthall1361476913
Warren446812116937
Washington545813919039
Wayne2659426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson70232255
Winston23148213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31747114118
Total322,8357,42510,5281,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

