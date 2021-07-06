649 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 649 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. Health officials said the new cases were reported to MSDH for the three-day period between July 2 and July 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 322,835 with 7,425 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3136 86 83 16 Alcorn 3347 74 130 20 Amite 1278 43 57 9 Attala 2160 73 175 36 Benton 1026 25 46 10 Bolivar 4849 134 236 33 Calhoun 1749 32 36 6 Carroll 1224 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2122 59 60 15 Choctaw 799 18 2 0 Claiborne 1033 30 45 9 Clarke 1792 80 123 31 Clay 1891 54 38 5 Coahoma 3033 84 129 12 Copiah 3025 66 84 11 Covington 2698 83 139 39 De Soto 22438 273 113 24 Forrest 7916 155 244 52 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2540 51 59 8 Greene 1322 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3907 88 69 14 Harrison 18686 317 490 70 Hinds 21150 425 808 132 Holmes 1913 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3053 80 135 24 Jackson 13873 251 241 35 Jasper 2228 48 43 2 Jefferson 664 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1091 34 9 1 Jones 8498 169 220 42 Kemper 970 29 44 9 Lafayette 6342 124 187 55 Lamar 6419 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7277 243 443 101 Lawrence 1324 25 27 2 Leake 2734 74 92 16 Lee 10146 176 222 42 Leflore 3519 125 236 52 Lincoln 4031 113 197 40 Lowndes 6571 150 258 63 Madison 10356 227 391 70 Marion 2729 80 158 24 Marshall 4600 105 65 15 Monroe 4186 136 190 55 Montgomery 1294 44 54 9 Neshoba 4097 180 204 59 Newton 2504 64 87 15 Noxubee 1288 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4681 98 222 36 Panola 4681 112 104 15 Pearl River 4666 148 194 39 Perry 1287 38 21 8 Pike 3395 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4306 73 86 13 Prentiss 2881 61 99 15 Quitman 829 18 0 0 Rankin 14120 282 405 61 Scott 3223 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 3031 89 158 20 Smith 1670 34 68 8 Stone 1942 34 85 14 Sunflower 3400 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1802 42 50 7 Tate 3437 87 80 19 Tippah 2937 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2335 69 102 27 Tunica 1086 27 18 2 Union 4182 78 131 23 Walthall 1361 47 69 13 Warren 4468 121 169 37 Washington 5458 139 190 39 Wayne 2659 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 702 32 25 5 Winston 2314 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3174 71 141 18 Total 322,835 7,425 10,528 1,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.