652 new cases of coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 652 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,138 with 10,306 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4789
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5969
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2106
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3422
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1535
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6484
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2895
|50
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1763
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3208
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1380
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1349
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3020
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3143
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4263
|111
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4589
|95
|105
|15
|Covington
|4358
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33512
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13865
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1271
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5113
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2255
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3799
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7854
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35086
|559
|535
|79
|Hinds
|32826
|644
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2737
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1326
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4916
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24938
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3416
|67
|47
|3
|Jefferson
|973
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1750
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14195
|248
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1456
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8898
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10715
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12343
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2211
|42
|27
|2
|Leake
|4144
|91
|99
|17
|Lee
|16564
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4765
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5550
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11401
|193
|303
|67
|Madison
|14986
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4313
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6751
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7106
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1828
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6762
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3964
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1889
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7246
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6815
|136
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9762
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2146
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5953
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7071
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5110
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1079
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22621
|405
|492
|69
|Scott
|4795
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4587
|117
|166
|20
|Smith
|2714
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3664
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4338
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2331
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4790
|118
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4984
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3902
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1641
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6470
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2222
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6915
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7562
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4443
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2072
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1065
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3190
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2465
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4586
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|517,138
|10,306
|11,365
|2,102
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.