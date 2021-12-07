652 new cases of coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 652 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,138 with 10,306 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47891258818
Alcorn596910813020
Amite210657579
Attala34229018936
Benton1535394710
Bolivar648415124033
Calhoun289550447
Carroll1763415211
Chickasaw3208676115
Choctaw138027120
Claiborne134939469
Clarke30209513232
Clay314378415
Coahoma426311113814
Copiah45899510515
Covington43589514239
De Soto3351243212626
Forrest1386526028360
Franklin127130465
George511380739
Greene225549576
Grenada379910915632
Hancock78541327215
Harrison3508655953579
Hinds32826644852139
Holmes27378910920
Humphreys132639359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba491610713524
Jackson2493839228541
Jasper341667473
Jefferson97334417
Jefferson Davis17504391
Jones1419524826044
Kemper1456415010
Lafayette889814320257
Lamar107151405612
Lauderdale12343323482108
Lawrence221142272
Leake4144919917
Lee1656424522443
Leflore476514424055
Lincoln555013620841
Lowndes1140119330367
Madison1498628341672
Marion431311216224
Marshall67511426917
Monroe710617919155
Montgomery1828576410
Neshoba676221022961
Newton3964828715
Noxubee188943416
Oktibbeha724613827140
Panola681513610315
Pearl River976224421042
Perry214656249
Pike595315717744
Pontotoc70711108713
Prentiss51108610115
Quitman10792800
Rankin2262140549269
Scott47959911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson458711716620
Smith271452718
Stone3664668814
Sunflower433810612520
Tallahatchie233153507
Tate47901188019
Tippah49848312114
Tishomingo39029410328
Tunica164139193
Union64709913323
Walthall2222666914
Warren691517917538
Washington756216920241
Wayne4443728013
Webster2072486714
Wilkinson106539256
Winston31909213539
Yalobusha2465478222
Yazoo45869215220
Total517,13810,30611,3652,102

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories