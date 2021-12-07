652 new cases of coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 652 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,138 with 10,306 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4789 125 88 18 Alcorn 5969 108 130 20 Amite 2106 57 57 9 Attala 3422 90 189 36 Benton 1535 39 47 10 Bolivar 6484 151 240 33 Calhoun 2895 50 44 7 Carroll 1763 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3208 67 61 15 Choctaw 1380 27 12 0 Claiborne 1349 39 46 9 Clarke 3020 95 132 32 Clay 3143 78 41 5 Coahoma 4263 111 138 14 Copiah 4589 95 105 15 Covington 4358 95 142 39 De Soto 33512 432 126 26 Forrest 13865 260 283 60 Franklin 1271 30 46 5 George 5113 80 73 9 Greene 2255 49 57 6 Grenada 3799 109 156 32 Hancock 7854 132 72 15 Harrison 35086 559 535 79 Hinds 32826 644 852 139 Holmes 2737 89 109 20 Humphreys 1326 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4916 107 135 24 Jackson 24938 392 285 41 Jasper 3416 67 47 3 Jefferson 973 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1750 43 9 1 Jones 14195 248 260 44 Kemper 1456 41 50 10 Lafayette 8898 143 202 57 Lamar 10715 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12343 323 482 108 Lawrence 2211 42 27 2 Leake 4144 91 99 17 Lee 16564 245 224 43 Leflore 4765 144 240 55 Lincoln 5550 136 208 41 Lowndes 11401 193 303 67 Madison 14986 283 416 72 Marion 4313 112 162 24 Marshall 6751 142 69 17 Monroe 7106 179 191 55 Montgomery 1828 57 64 10 Neshoba 6762 210 229 61 Newton 3964 82 87 15 Noxubee 1889 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7246 138 271 40 Panola 6815 136 103 15 Pearl River 9762 244 210 42 Perry 2146 56 24 9 Pike 5953 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7071 110 87 13 Prentiss 5110 86 101 15 Quitman 1079 28 0 0 Rankin 22621 405 492 69 Scott 4795 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4587 117 166 20 Smith 2714 52 71 8 Stone 3664 66 88 14 Sunflower 4338 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2331 53 50 7 Tate 4790 118 80 19 Tippah 4984 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3902 94 103 28 Tunica 1641 39 19 3 Union 6470 99 133 23 Walthall 2222 66 69 14 Warren 6915 179 175 38 Washington 7562 169 202 41 Wayne 4443 72 80 13 Webster 2072 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1065 39 25 6 Winston 3190 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2465 47 82 22 Yazoo 4586 92 152 20 Total 517,138 10,306 11,365 2,102

