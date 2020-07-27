653 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 653 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 52,957 with 1,501
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced the new case numbers during a news conference on Monday.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
