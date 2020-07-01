653 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 653 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,900 with 1,082 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto 1 Holmes 1 Neshoba 1 Pontotoc 1 Wayne 1

* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 18 and June 25, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Copiah 1 Kemper 1 Leflore 1 Pontotoc 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 267 18 44 10 Alcorn 56 1 1 0 Amite 82 2 12 2 Attala 352 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 277 13 28 4 Calhoun 124 4 23 4 Carroll 160 11 45 9 Chickasaw 259 18 36 11 Choctaw 71 4 0 0 Claiborne 236 10 43 8 Clarke 201 24 19 9 Clay 242 10 0 0 Coahoma 186 6 0 0 Copiah 566 15 29 3 Covington 302 5 1 0 Desoto 1373 16 18 5 Forrest 814 42 95 29 Franklin 38 2 3 1 George 74 3 1 0 Greene 92 7 34 5 Grenada 380 5 21 2 Hancock 120 13 8 4 Harrison 744 8 54 3 Hinds 2152 39 133 14 Holmes 527 41 98 20 Humphreys 123 9 18 6 Issaquena 7 1 0 0 Itawamba 127 8 34 7 Jackson 533 16 44 5 Jasper 250 6 0 0 Jefferson 92 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 106 4 3 1 Jones 1069 49 144 32 Kemper 176 14 38 9 Lafayette 352 4 42 1 Lamar 419 7 3 2 Lauderdale 882 78 201 51 Lawrence 159 1 0 0 Leake 548 19 3 0 Lee 493 16 61 10 Leflore 472 49 168 34 Lincoln 435 34 111 26 Lowndes 453 11 21 6 Madison 1222 34 134 18 Marion 248 11 15 2 Marshall 201 3 4 0 Monroe 367 29 95 24 Montgomery 122 2 0 0 Neshoba 960 69 90 27 Newton 328 9 5 0 Noxubee 245 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 486 24 111 18 Panola 270 6 2 1 Pearl River 244 32 47 12 Perry 61 4 0 0 Pike 367 12 27 6 Pontotoc 247 6 3 1 Prentiss 98 3 24 3 Quitman 68 0 0 0 Rankin 841 12 27 0 Scott 750 15 13 2 Sharkey 24 0 0 0 Simpson 230 3 2 0 Smith 206 11 52 8 Stone 52 1 0 0 Sunflower 306 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 104 3 3 1 Tate 257 7 22 5 Tippah 123 11 0 0 Tishomingo 68 1 2 0 Tunica 89 3 12 2 Union 175 9 20 8 Walthall 172 4 0 0 Warren 443 17 39 9 Washington 496 9 8 1 Wayne 521 12 26 2 Webster 123 10 52 9 Wilkinson 91 9 5 2 Winston 243 5 28 2 Yalobusha 161 7 35 7 Yazoo 473 6 19 2 Total 27,900 1,082 2,664 527

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

