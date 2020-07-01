Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

653 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 653 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,900 with 1,082 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Desoto1
Holmes1
Neshoba1
Pontotoc1
Wayne1

4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 18 and June 25, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Copiah1
Kemper1
Leflore1
Pontotoc1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams267184410
Alcorn56110
Amite822122
Attala352238919
Benton27010
Bolivar27713284
Calhoun1244234
Carroll16011459
Chickasaw259183611
Choctaw71400
Claiborne23610438
Clarke20124199
Clay2421000
Coahoma186600
Copiah56615293
Covington302510
Desoto137316185
Forrest814429529
Franklin38231
George74310
Greene927345
Grenada3805212
Hancock1201384
Harrison7448543
Hinds21523913314
Holmes527419820
Humphreys1239186
Issaquena7100
Itawamba1278347
Jackson53316445
Jasper250600
Jefferson92300
Jefferson Davis106431
Jones10694914432
Kemper17614389
Lafayette3524421
Lamar419732
Lauderdale8827820151
Lawrence159100
Leake5481930
Lee493166110
Leflore4724916834
Lincoln4353411126
Lowndes45311216
Madison12223413418
Marion24811152
Marshall201340
Monroe367299524
Montgomery122200
Neshoba960699027
Newton328950
Noxubee2458153
Oktibbeha4862411118
Panola270621
Pearl River244324712
Perry61400
Pike36712276
Pontotoc247631
Prentiss983243
Quitman68000
Rankin84112270
Scott75015132
Sharkey24000
Simpson230320
Smith20611528
Stone52100
Sunflower306600
Tallahatchie104331
Tate2577225
Tippah1231100
Tishomingo68120
Tunica893122
Union1759208
Walthall172400
Warren44317399
Washington496981
Wayne52112262
Webster12310529
Wilkinson91952
Winston2435282
Yalobusha1617357
Yazoo4736192
Total27,9001,0822,664527

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

