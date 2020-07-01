653 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 653 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,900 with 1,082 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Desoto
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Wayne
|1
* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 18 and June 25, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|Copiah
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|267
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|56
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|82
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|352
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|277
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|124
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|160
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|259
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|71
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|236
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|201
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|242
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|186
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|566
|15
|29
|3
|Covington
|302
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1373
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|814
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|38
|2
|3
|1
|George
|74
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|92
|7
|34
|5
|Grenada
|380
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|120
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|744
|8
|54
|3
|Hinds
|2152
|39
|133
|14
|Holmes
|527
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|123
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|127
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|533
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|250
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|92
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|106
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1069
|49
|144
|32
|Kemper
|176
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|352
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|419
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|882
|78
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|159
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|548
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|493
|16
|61
|10
|Leflore
|472
|49
|168
|34
|Lincoln
|435
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|453
|11
|21
|6
|Madison
|1222
|34
|134
|18
|Marion
|248
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|201
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|367
|29
|95
|24
|Montgomery
|122
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|960
|69
|90
|27
|Newton
|328
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|245
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|486
|24
|111
|18
|Panola
|270
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|244
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|61
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|367
|12
|27
|6
|Pontotoc
|247
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|98
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|68
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|841
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|750
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|230
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|206
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|52
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|306
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|104
|3
|3
|1
|Tate
|257
|7
|22
|5
|Tippah
|123
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|68
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|89
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|175
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|172
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|443
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|496
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|521
|12
|26
|2
|Webster
|123
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|91
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|243
|5
|28
|2
|Yalobusha
|161
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|473
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|27,900
|1,082
|2,664
|527
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
