JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,535 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 712,133 with 10,806 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams61561269018
Alcorn881112413120
Amite283859579
Attala42509119436
Benton2033434710
Bolivar832715824833
Calhoun418352447
Carroll2371435211
Chickasaw4926816215
Choctaw180928130
Claiborne201442469
Clarke38009613232
Clay459580415
Coahoma590711613814
Copiah62329710915
Covington65349816439
De Soto4551147913127
Forrest1935726835861
Franklin173634475
George655481759
Greene279450726
Grenada502611315532
Hancock1053314214222
Harrison4621458563783
Hinds48840690861140
Holmes40709612021
Humphreys183039359
Issaquena237700
Itawamba666211613524
Jackson3356739938541
Jasper436266462
Jefferson134935417
Jefferson Davis260743161
Jones1925125630346
Kemper2010435010
Lafayette1341215920257
Lamar154521436612
Lauderdale16985326499108
Lawrence317645282
Leake55579410317
Lee2434425822543
Leflore694114626356
Lincoln715714221041
Lowndes1555920830669
Madison2184229041672
Marion633412517124
Marshall88441546917
Monroe967618819255
Montgomery2730638213
Neshoba938921123261
Newton5182878915
Noxubee251646426
Oktibbeha959314427240
Panola948714310315
Pearl River1352424824442
Perry273657419
Pike811216117844
Pontotoc89941198813
Prentiss72558910115
Quitman14662800
Rankin3253042350369
Scott613310311919
Sharkey86121458
Simpson616712417120
Smith360758798
Stone48576710014
Sunflower545811113321
Tallahatchie292454507
Tate64271278019
Tippah63019112014
Tishomingo54059910328
Tunica235341193
Union852210613323
Walthall3121706914
Warren931518417538
Washington932017121941
Wayne5136738313
Webster2785516614
Wilkinson170641256
Winston45159613539
Yalobusha3654508422
Yazoo74779515220
Total712,13310,80612,0622,125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.