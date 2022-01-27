JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,535 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 712,133 with 10,806 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6156
|126
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|8811
|124
|131
|20
|Amite
|2838
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4250
|91
|194
|36
|Benton
|2033
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8327
|158
|248
|33
|Calhoun
|4183
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2371
|43
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4926
|81
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1809
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2014
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3800
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4595
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5907
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6232
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6534
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|45511
|479
|131
|27
|Forrest
|19357
|268
|358
|61
|Franklin
|1736
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6554
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2794
|50
|72
|6
|Grenada
|5026
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10533
|142
|142
|22
|Harrison
|46214
|585
|637
|83
|Hinds
|48840
|690
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4070
|96
|120
|21
|Humphreys
|1830
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|237
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6662
|116
|135
|24
|Jackson
|33567
|399
|385
|41
|Jasper
|4362
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1349
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2607
|43
|16
|1
|Jones
|19251
|256
|303
|46
|Kemper
|2010
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13412
|159
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15452
|143
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|16985
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3176
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5557
|94
|103
|17
|Lee
|24344
|258
|225
|43
|Leflore
|6941
|146
|263
|56
|Lincoln
|7157
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15559
|208
|306
|69
|Madison
|21842
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6334
|125
|171
|24
|Marshall
|8844
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9676
|188
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2730
|63
|82
|13
|Neshoba
|9389
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5182
|87
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2516
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9593
|144
|272
|40
|Panola
|9487
|143
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13524
|248
|244
|42
|Perry
|2736
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8112
|161
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8994
|119
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7255
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1466
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|32530
|423
|503
|69
|Scott
|6133
|103
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|861
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6167
|124
|171
|20
|Smith
|3607
|58
|79
|8
|Stone
|4857
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5458
|111
|133
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2924
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6427
|127
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6301
|91
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5405
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2353
|41
|19
|3
|Union
|8522
|106
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3121
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9315
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9320
|171
|219
|41
|Wayne
|5136
|73
|83
|13
|Webster
|2785
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1706
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4515
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3654
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7477
|95
|152
|20
|Total
|712,133
|10,806
|12,062
|2,125
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.