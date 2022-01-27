JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,535 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 712,133 with 10,806 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6156 126 90 18 Alcorn 8811 124 131 20 Amite 2838 59 57 9 Attala 4250 91 194 36 Benton 2033 43 47 10 Bolivar 8327 158 248 33 Calhoun 4183 52 44 7 Carroll 2371 43 52 11 Chickasaw 4926 81 62 15 Choctaw 1809 28 13 0 Claiborne 2014 42 46 9 Clarke 3800 96 132 32 Clay 4595 80 41 5 Coahoma 5907 116 138 14 Copiah 6232 97 109 15 Covington 6534 98 164 39 De Soto 45511 479 131 27 Forrest 19357 268 358 61 Franklin 1736 34 47 5 George 6554 81 75 9 Greene 2794 50 72 6 Grenada 5026 113 155 32 Hancock 10533 142 142 22 Harrison 46214 585 637 83 Hinds 48840 690 861 140 Holmes 4070 96 120 21 Humphreys 1830 39 35 9 Issaquena 237 7 0 0 Itawamba 6662 116 135 24 Jackson 33567 399 385 41 Jasper 4362 66 46 2 Jefferson 1349 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2607 43 16 1 Jones 19251 256 303 46 Kemper 2010 43 50 10 Lafayette 13412 159 202 57 Lamar 15452 143 66 12 Lauderdale 16985 326 499 108 Lawrence 3176 45 28 2 Leake 5557 94 103 17 Lee 24344 258 225 43 Leflore 6941 146 263 56 Lincoln 7157 142 210 41 Lowndes 15559 208 306 69 Madison 21842 290 416 72 Marion 6334 125 171 24 Marshall 8844 154 69 17 Monroe 9676 188 192 55 Montgomery 2730 63 82 13 Neshoba 9389 211 232 61 Newton 5182 87 89 15 Noxubee 2516 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9593 144 272 40 Panola 9487 143 103 15 Pearl River 13524 248 244 42 Perry 2736 57 41 9 Pike 8112 161 178 44 Pontotoc 8994 119 88 13 Prentiss 7255 89 101 15 Quitman 1466 28 0 0 Rankin 32530 423 503 69 Scott 6133 103 119 19 Sharkey 861 21 45 8 Simpson 6167 124 171 20 Smith 3607 58 79 8 Stone 4857 67 100 14 Sunflower 5458 111 133 21 Tallahatchie 2924 54 50 7 Tate 6427 127 80 19 Tippah 6301 91 120 14 Tishomingo 5405 99 103 28 Tunica 2353 41 19 3 Union 8522 106 133 23 Walthall 3121 70 69 14 Warren 9315 184 175 38 Washington 9320 171 219 41 Wayne 5136 73 83 13 Webster 2785 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1706 41 25 6 Winston 4515 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3654 50 84 22 Yazoo 7477 95 152 20 Total 712,133 10,806 12,062 2,125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.