655 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 655 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,087 with 2,809 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Clay1
Forrest1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Lamar1
Leake2
Lee1
Newton1
Oktibbeha1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tishomingo1

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and September 5, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hinds1
Panola1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams917364712
Alcorn76811182
Amite31210142
Attala641259020
Benton218120
Bolivar17906519726
Calhoun50612254
Carroll31212459
Chickasaw652244313
Choctaw178510
Claiborne45116439
Clarke535395917
Clay57117162
Coahoma112327792
Copiah115933484
Covington80622307
De Soto5393556313
Forrest23827017240
Franklin189331
George74413306
Greene34317376
Grenada10533510520
Hancock5612194
Harrison37277223930
Hinds695615540663
Holmes10915810020
Humphreys37315216
Issaquena103300
Itawamba752218116
Jackson337867777
Jasper5491510
Jefferson2399123
Jefferson Davis3251131
Jones23997818037
Kemper28615399
Lafayette20723912228
Lamar1621342711
Lauderdale199412426073
Lawrence42512262
Leake93937194
Lee25856715530
Leflore13628018945
Lincoln10625314232
Lowndes1398579933
Madison32008623845
Marion84133749
Marshall107515316
Monroe11836516350
Montgomery45420499
Neshoba153410311437
Newton75623368
Noxubee54315194
Oktibbeha17475019331
Panola144027132
Pearl River862507220
Perry40617185
Pike1209488021
Pontotoc122516171
Prentiss80817483
Quitman373500
Rankin31887515618
Scott116125193
Sharkey26312438
Simpson10124310618
Smith52114548
Stone35011527
Sunflower1411447111
Tallahatchie74918304
Tate951373213
Tippah6421650
Tishomingo657379525
Tunica47913122
Union978244611
Walthall593256713
Warren13805012024
Washington21747111123
Wayne874215910
Webster331135211
Wilkinson30217205
Winston723194011
Yalobusha41614357
Yazoo1036295611
Total93,0872,8095,8201,163

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

