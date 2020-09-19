655 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 655 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,087 with 2,809 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Clarke 1 Clay 1 Forrest 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Lamar 1 Leake 2 Lee 1 Newton 1 Oktibbeha 1 Rankin 1 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tishomingo 1

* 2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and September 5, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Hinds 1 Panola 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 917 36 47 12 Alcorn 768 11 18 2 Amite 312 10 14 2 Attala 641 25 90 20 Benton 218 1 2 0 Bolivar 1790 65 197 26 Calhoun 506 12 25 4 Carroll 312 12 45 9 Chickasaw 652 24 43 13 Choctaw 178 5 1 0 Claiborne 451 16 43 9 Clarke 535 39 59 17 Clay 571 17 16 2 Coahoma 1123 27 79 2 Copiah 1159 33 48 4 Covington 806 22 30 7 De Soto 5393 55 63 13 Forrest 2382 70 172 40 Franklin 189 3 3 1 George 744 13 30 6 Greene 343 17 37 6 Grenada 1053 35 105 20 Hancock 561 21 9 4 Harrison 3727 72 239 30 Hinds 6956 155 406 63 Holmes 1091 58 100 20 Humphreys 373 15 21 6 Issaquena 103 3 0 0 Itawamba 752 21 81 16 Jackson 3378 67 77 7 Jasper 549 15 1 0 Jefferson 239 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 325 11 3 1 Jones 2399 78 180 37 Kemper 286 15 39 9 Lafayette 2072 39 122 28 Lamar 1621 34 27 11 Lauderdale 1994 124 260 73 Lawrence 425 12 26 2 Leake 939 37 19 4 Lee 2585 67 155 30 Leflore 1362 80 189 45 Lincoln 1062 53 142 32 Lowndes 1398 57 99 33 Madison 3200 86 238 45 Marion 841 33 74 9 Marshall 1075 15 31 6 Monroe 1183 65 163 50 Montgomery 454 20 49 9 Neshoba 1534 103 114 37 Newton 756 23 36 8 Noxubee 543 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1747 50 193 31 Panola 1440 27 13 2 Pearl River 862 50 72 20 Perry 406 17 18 5 Pike 1209 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1225 16 17 1 Prentiss 808 17 48 3 Quitman 373 5 0 0 Rankin 3188 75 156 18 Scott 1161 25 19 3 Sharkey 263 12 43 8 Simpson 1012 43 106 18 Smith 521 14 54 8 Stone 350 11 52 7 Sunflower 1411 44 71 11 Tallahatchie 749 18 30 4 Tate 951 37 32 13 Tippah 642 16 5 0 Tishomingo 657 37 95 25 Tunica 479 13 12 2 Union 978 24 46 11 Walthall 593 25 67 13 Warren 1380 50 120 24 Washington 2174 71 111 23 Wayne 874 21 59 10 Webster 331 13 52 11 Wilkinson 302 17 20 5 Winston 723 19 40 11 Yalobusha 416 14 35 7 Yazoo 1036 29 56 11 Total 93,087 2,809 5,820 1,163

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

