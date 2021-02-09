656 new coronavirus cases, 73 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 656 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 73 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 282,969 with 6,342 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2260747215
Alcorn28655913020
Amite108631547
Attala20396717336
Benton909244510
Bolivar443711223131
Calhoun151725334
Carroll112123499
Chickasaw1968505815
Choctaw6811410
Claiborne95529459
Clarke16146612330
Clay175745375
Coahoma26546112911
Copiah2672558111
Covington23707313639
De Soto1888122011324
Forrest672213422550
Franklin73719394
George221644597
Greene121331526
Grenada23577415532
Hancock3248716814
Harrison1578325148165
Hinds18128369805127
Holmes17876910420
Humphreys89126348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba28296913423
Jackson1187421023332
Jasper199540432
Jefferson60225417
Jefferson Davis9613181
Jones752413621741
Kemper86021459
Lafayette557410918755
Lamar5487715313
Lauderdale655221544197
Lawrence115518272
Leake2476698815
Lee946415321741
Leflore327111623652
Lincoln33149717337
Lowndes585813525662
Madison918018836269
Marion24467615824
Marshall3828886415
Monroe391112119055
Montgomery117236549
Neshoba363916520158
Newton2131498715
Noxubee119828356
Oktibbeha42948821736
Panola41288810213
Pearl River386412118634
Perry111032217
Pike28978912534
Pontotoc400365 *8610
Prentiss2639579915
Quitman7551400
Rankin1217624639061
Scott28346411415
Sharkey48417438
Simpson25707715820
Smith144727628
Stone1643288414
Sunflower30848211719
Tallahatchie166838507
Tate2915678019
Tippah26706111912
Tishomingo20706410227
Tunica94823182
Union38137213224
Walthall1210396913
Warren400211017038
Washington507512518939
Wayne2380406911
Webster1042255911
Wilkinson61325255
Winston21687413039
Yalobusha1375368222
Yazoo27596013918
Total282,9696,34210,3191,930

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

