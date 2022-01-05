6,592 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,592 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 572,694 with 10,503 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.