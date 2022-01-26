JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,596 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 705,598 with 10,774 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams60891259018
Alcorn873912313120
Amite282259579
Attala42349119336
Benton2009434710
Bolivar827015724833
Calhoun414352447
Carroll2355435211
Chickasaw4886806215
Choctaw178027130
Claiborne198842469
Clarke37619613232
Clay456580415
Coahoma583411613814
Copiah62019710915
Covington65029816439
De Soto4515147913127
Forrest1914926834961
Franklin172134475
George653281759
Greene277250726
Grenada498611315532
Hancock1041514114122
Harrison4572058262782
Hinds48521689861140
Holmes40409511720
Humphreys181039359
Issaquena236700
Itawamba654511513524
Jackson3325939838441
Jasper431466462
Jefferson134435417
Jefferson Davis258243161
Jones1897325130345
Kemper1985425010
Lafayette1326515820257
Lamar153201426612
Lauderdale16799326499108
Lawrence314045282
Leake55209310317
Lee2414025722543
Leflore691114526356
Lincoln709614221041
Lowndes1540220830669
Madison2168729041672
Marion625212417124
Marshall87811546917
Monroe958718719255
Montgomery2716628213
Neshoba929021123261
Newton5120868915
Noxubee250646426
Oktibbeha950214327240
Panola940214210315
Pearl River1336924824242
Perry271457419
Pike802116117844
Pontotoc89491198813
Prentiss71958910115
Quitman14562800
Rankin3221642350369
Scott609210311919
Sharkey84021458
Simpson612712417120
Smith357957798
Stone47736710014
Sunflower541511113021
Tallahatchie287954507
Tate63671278019
Tippah62329012014
Tishomingo53359910328
Tunica231041203
Union846710613323
Walthall3071706914
Warren925318417538
Washington927117121841
Wayne5094738313
Webster2753516614
Wilkinson169541256
Winston44459613539
Yalobusha3613508422
Yazoo73989515220
Total705,59810,77412,0322,122

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.