JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,596 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 705,598 with 10,774 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6089
|125
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|8739
|123
|131
|20
|Amite
|2822
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4234
|91
|193
|36
|Benton
|2009
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8270
|157
|248
|33
|Calhoun
|4143
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2355
|43
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4886
|80
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1780
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1988
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3761
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4565
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5834
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6201
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6502
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|45151
|479
|131
|27
|Forrest
|19149
|268
|349
|61
|Franklin
|1721
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6532
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2772
|50
|72
|6
|Grenada
|4986
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10415
|141
|141
|22
|Harrison
|45720
|582
|627
|82
|Hinds
|48521
|689
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4040
|95
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1810
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|236
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6545
|115
|135
|24
|Jackson
|33259
|398
|384
|41
|Jasper
|4314
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1344
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2582
|43
|16
|1
|Jones
|18973
|251
|303
|45
|Kemper
|1985
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13265
|158
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15320
|142
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|16799
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3140
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5520
|93
|103
|17
|Lee
|24140
|257
|225
|43
|Leflore
|6911
|145
|263
|56
|Lincoln
|7096
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15402
|208
|306
|69
|Madison
|21687
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6252
|124
|171
|24
|Marshall
|8781
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9587
|187
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2716
|62
|82
|13
|Neshoba
|9290
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5120
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2506
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9502
|143
|272
|40
|Panola
|9402
|142
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13369
|248
|242
|42
|Perry
|2714
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8021
|161
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8949
|119
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7195
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1456
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|32216
|423
|503
|69
|Scott
|6092
|103
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|840
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6127
|124
|171
|20
|Smith
|3579
|57
|79
|8
|Stone
|4773
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5415
|111
|130
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2879
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6367
|127
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6232
|90
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5335
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2310
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|8467
|106
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3071
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9253
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9271
|171
|218
|41
|Wayne
|5094
|73
|83
|13
|Webster
|2753
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1695
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4445
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3613
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7398
|95
|152
|20
|Total
|705,598
|10,774
|12,032
|2,122
