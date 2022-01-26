JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,596 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 705,598 with 10,774 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6089 125 90 18 Alcorn 8739 123 131 20 Amite 2822 59 57 9 Attala 4234 91 193 36 Benton 2009 43 47 10 Bolivar 8270 157 248 33 Calhoun 4143 52 44 7 Carroll 2355 43 52 11 Chickasaw 4886 80 62 15 Choctaw 1780 27 13 0 Claiborne 1988 42 46 9 Clarke 3761 96 132 32 Clay 4565 80 41 5 Coahoma 5834 116 138 14 Copiah 6201 97 109 15 Covington 6502 98 164 39 De Soto 45151 479 131 27 Forrest 19149 268 349 61 Franklin 1721 34 47 5 George 6532 81 75 9 Greene 2772 50 72 6 Grenada 4986 113 155 32 Hancock 10415 141 141 22 Harrison 45720 582 627 82 Hinds 48521 689 861 140 Holmes 4040 95 117 20 Humphreys 1810 39 35 9 Issaquena 236 7 0 0 Itawamba 6545 115 135 24 Jackson 33259 398 384 41 Jasper 4314 66 46 2 Jefferson 1344 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2582 43 16 1 Jones 18973 251 303 45 Kemper 1985 42 50 10 Lafayette 13265 158 202 57 Lamar 15320 142 66 12 Lauderdale 16799 326 499 108 Lawrence 3140 45 28 2 Leake 5520 93 103 17 Lee 24140 257 225 43 Leflore 6911 145 263 56 Lincoln 7096 142 210 41 Lowndes 15402 208 306 69 Madison 21687 290 416 72 Marion 6252 124 171 24 Marshall 8781 154 69 17 Monroe 9587 187 192 55 Montgomery 2716 62 82 13 Neshoba 9290 211 232 61 Newton 5120 86 89 15 Noxubee 2506 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9502 143 272 40 Panola 9402 142 103 15 Pearl River 13369 248 242 42 Perry 2714 57 41 9 Pike 8021 161 178 44 Pontotoc 8949 119 88 13 Prentiss 7195 89 101 15 Quitman 1456 28 0 0 Rankin 32216 423 503 69 Scott 6092 103 119 19 Sharkey 840 21 45 8 Simpson 6127 124 171 20 Smith 3579 57 79 8 Stone 4773 67 100 14 Sunflower 5415 111 130 21 Tallahatchie 2879 54 50 7 Tate 6367 127 80 19 Tippah 6232 90 120 14 Tishomingo 5335 99 103 28 Tunica 2310 41 20 3 Union 8467 106 133 23 Walthall 3071 70 69 14 Warren 9253 184 175 38 Washington 9271 171 218 41 Wayne 5094 73 83 13 Webster 2753 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1695 41 25 6 Winston 4445 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3613 50 84 22 Yazoo 7398 95 152 20 Total 705,598 10,774 12,032 2,122

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.