665 new coronavirus cases, 53 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 665 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 53 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 144,544 with 3,729 deaths.

According to MSDH, hospitals are struggling to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients. They shared a graphic of the rise in hospitalizations.

The department stated on Twitter, “The extraordinary rise in COVID-19 admissions over the last two weeks is something we cannot sustain. Stay home, stay protected and keep yourself and others well.”

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-one deaths occurred between November 13 and November 23 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Clay1
Covington2
Forrest1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jackson2
Kemper1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lowndes1
Madison3
Marshall1
Panola1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss2
Rankin2
Sunflower1
Tate1
Washington1
Wayne1
Yalobusha1

22 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 15 to November 18, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
DeSoto1
George1
Hancock2
Harrison3
Hinds1
Jasper1
Kemper1
Lauderdale1
Lincoln1
Marshall2
Neshoba2
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Prentiss1
Tate1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1365486414
Alcorn1439258812
Amite51214152
Attala10783310622
Benton48417449
Bolivar23908322230
Calhoun71613254
Carroll70614459
Chickasaw1024324814
Choctaw307710
Claiborne57416439
Clarke885539327
Clay87027203
Coahoma14744312611
Copiah158940719
Covington1176366915
De Soto96329910220
Forrest36818617641
Franklin323541
George122224476
Greene58422406
Grenada13694511521
Hancock1141395910
Harrison684810932337
Hinds958419550782
Holmes12496110220
Humphreys52618337
Issaquena111400
Itawamba1476348917
Jackson612411811815
Jasper8112210
Jefferson33811133
Jefferson Davis5421791
Jones34528718838
Kemper40917419
Lafayette31504912429
Lamar2818494312
Lauderdale335014332177
Lawrence70214262
Leake131843427
Lee48429519639
Leflore20089019547
Lincoln18616516636
Lowndes22886311533
Madison463310528652
Marion1110469515
Marshall2083505815
Monroe19027717352
Montgomery71925539
Neshoba216411515241
Newton1027294410
Noxubee69217214
Oktibbeha23926119331
Panola2117495910
Pearl River1444679923
Perry65225207
Pike1604589827
Pontotoc194728192
Prentiss140429889
Quitman479600
Rankin52859821228
Scott150229303
Sharkey30617438
Simpson14425313619
Smith68816558
Stone72414589
Sunflower1897558415
Tallahatchie95527297
Tate1642517118
Tippah121530614
Tishomingo1061429626
Tunica59619152
Union1609254611
Walthall750286713
Warren17225712526
Washington309710718639
Wayne1158235910
Webster420145211
Wilkinson38622205
Winston1166245411
Yalobusha694278018
Yazoo15123913715
Total144,5443,7297,4491,419

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

