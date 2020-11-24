665 new coronavirus cases, 53 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 665 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 53 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 144,544 with 3,729 deaths.
According to MSDH, hospitals are struggling to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients. They shared a graphic of the rise in hospitalizations.
The department stated on Twitter, “The extraordinary rise in COVID-19 admissions over the last two weeks is something we cannot sustain. Stay home, stay protected and keep yourself and others well.”
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Thirty-one deaths occurred between November 13 and November 23 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Clay
|1
|Covington
|2
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|3
|Marshall
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|2
|Rankin
|2
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Yalobusha
|1
22 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 15 to November 18, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|DeSoto
|1
|George
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Harrison
|3
|Hinds
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Neshoba
|2
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Tate
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1365
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1439
|25
|88
|12
|Amite
|512
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1078
|33
|106
|22
|Benton
|484
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2390
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|716
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|706
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1024
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|307
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|574
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|885
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|870
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1474
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1589
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1176
|36
|69
|15
|De Soto
|9632
|99
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3681
|86
|176
|41
|Franklin
|323
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1222
|24
|47
|6
|Greene
|584
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1369
|45
|115
|21
|Hancock
|1141
|39
|59
|10
|Harrison
|6848
|109
|323
|37
|Hinds
|9584
|195
|507
|82
|Holmes
|1249
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|526
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|111
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1476
|34
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6124
|118
|118
|15
|Jasper
|811
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|338
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|542
|17
|9
|1
|Jones
|3452
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|409
|17
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3150
|49
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2818
|49
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3350
|143
|321
|77
|Lawrence
|702
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1318
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4842
|95
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2008
|90
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1861
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2288
|63
|115
|33
|Madison
|4633
|105
|286
|52
|Marion
|1110
|46
|95
|15
|Marshall
|2083
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|1902
|77
|173
|52
|Montgomery
|719
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2164
|115
|152
|41
|Newton
|1027
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|692
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2392
|61
|193
|31
|Panola
|2117
|49
|59
|10
|Pearl River
|1444
|67
|99
|23
|Perry
|652
|25
|20
|7
|Pike
|1604
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1947
|28
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1404
|29
|88
|9
|Quitman
|479
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5285
|98
|212
|28
|Scott
|1502
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|306
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1442
|53
|136
|19
|Smith
|688
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|724
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1897
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|955
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1642
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1215
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1061
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|596
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1609
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|750
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1722
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3097
|107
|186
|39
|Wayne
|1158
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|420
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|386
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1166
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|694
|27
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1512
|39
|137
|15
|Total
|144,544
|3,729
|7,449
|1,419
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
