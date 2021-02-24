669 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 669 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 291,891 with 6,605 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2328 77 72 15 Alcorn 2896 60 130 20 Amite 1107 32 54 7 Attala 2059 69 175 36 Benton 925 24 45 10 Bolivar 4580 120 232 31 Calhoun 1555 27 36 4 Carroll 1172 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2005 50 58 15 Choctaw 694 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1682 71 123 31 Clay 1778 48 38 5 Coahoma 2726 66 129 11 Copiah 2739 57 81 11 Covington 2471 78 136 39 De Soto 19515 228 113 24 Forrest 7094 136 226 51 Franklin 754 19 39 4 George 2298 45 59 7 Greene 1265 33 52 6 Grenada 2446 76 155 32 Hancock 3386 73 68 14 Harrison 16431 275 482 65 Hinds 18611 385 806 130 Holmes 1814 70 104 20 Humphreys 913 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2885 71 134 23 Jackson 12419 216 235 33 Jasper 2112 44 43 2 Jefferson 610 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 999 31 8 1 Jones 7857 145 218 41 Kemper 894 22 44 9 Lafayette 5698 113 187 55 Lamar 5811 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6760 225 442 99 Lawrence 1190 21 27 2 Leake 2513 70 88 15 Lee 9641 160 222 41 Leflore 3349 118 237 52 Lincoln 3447 100 183 38 Lowndes 5998 137 256 62 Madison 9378 194 365 69 Marion 2498 78 158 24 Marshall 3983 92 64 15 Monroe 3977 126 190 55 Montgomery 1205 37 54 9 Neshoba 3758 166 203 58 Newton 2231 51 87 15 Noxubee 1226 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4386 91 222 36 Panola 4249 92 102 13 Pearl River 4083 128 186 35 Perry 1209 34 21 7 Pike 2982 93 128 34 Pontotoc 4066 68 86 12 Prentiss 2676 58 99 15 Quitman 766 14 0 0 Rankin 12543 261 390 61 Scott 2918 67 115 18 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2707 78 158 20 Smith 1515 31 65 8 Stone 1711 29 84 14 Sunflower 3166 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1692 39 50 7 Tate 2998 74 80 19 Tippah 2754 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2114 65 102 27 Tunica 980 23 18 2 Union 3921 73 131 23 Walthall 1233 40 69 13 Warren 4101 113 169 37 Washington 5135 128 191 39 Wayne 2505 40 69 11 Webster 1092 29 61 11 Wilkinson 622 26 25 5 Winston 2202 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1422 36 82 22 Yazoo 2832 62 139 18 Total 291,891 6,605 10,372 1,945

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.