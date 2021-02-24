669 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 669 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 291,891 with 6,605 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2328777215
Alcorn28966013020
Amite110732547
Attala20596917536
Benton925244510
Bolivar458012023231
Calhoun155527364
Carroll117223519
Chickasaw2005505815
Choctaw6941610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16827112331
Clay177848385
Coahoma27266612911
Copiah2739578111
Covington24717813639
De Soto1951522811324
Forrest709413622651
Franklin75419394
George229845597
Greene126533526
Grenada24467615532
Hancock3386736814
Harrison1643127548265
Hinds18611385806130
Holmes18147010420
Humphreys91326348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28857113423
Jackson1241921623533
Jasper211244432
Jefferson61027407
Jefferson Davis9993181
Jones785714521841
Kemper89422449
Lafayette569811318755
Lamar5811805313
Lauderdale676022544299
Lawrence119021272
Leake2513708815
Lee964116022241
Leflore334911823752
Lincoln344710018338
Lowndes599813725662
Madison937819436569
Marion24987815824
Marshall3983926415
Monroe397712619055
Montgomery120537549
Neshoba375816620358
Newton2231518715
Noxubee122629356
Oktibbeha43869122236
Panola42499210213
Pearl River408312818635
Perry120934217
Pike29829312834
Pontotoc4066688612
Prentiss2676589915
Quitman7661400
Rankin1254326139061
Scott29186711518
Sharkey48817438
Simpson27077815820
Smith151531658
Stone1711298414
Sunflower31668512120
Tallahatchie169239507
Tate2998748019
Tippah27546511913
Tishomingo21146510227
Tunica98023182
Union39217313123
Walthall1233406913
Warren410111316937
Washington513512819139
Wayne2505406911
Webster1092296111
Wilkinson62226255
Winston22027413039
Yalobusha1422368222
Yazoo28326213918
Total291,8916,60510,3721,945

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

