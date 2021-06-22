67 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,174 with 7,390 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3084 86 83 16 Alcorn 3274 74 130 20 Amite 1263 42 57 9 Attala 2151 73 175 36 Benton 1023 25 46 10 Bolivar 4841 133 236 33 Calhoun 1742 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2106 59 60 15 Choctaw 791 18 2 0 Claiborne 1031 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1879 54 38 5 Coahoma 2990 84 129 12 Copiah 2999 66 83 11 Covington 2672 83 139 39 De Soto 22294 271 113 24 Forrest 7837 153 244 52 Franklin 850 23 40 4 George 2524 51 59 8 Greene 1318 34 53 6 Grenada 2640 87 154 32 Hancock 3876 87 69 14 Harrison 18450 317 490 70 Hinds 20755 424 805 132 Holmes 1905 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3051 78 135 24 Jackson 13733 249 241 35 Jasper 2221 48 43 2 Jefferson 663 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1083 34 9 1 Jones 8473 167 220 42 Kemper 967 29 44 9 Lafayette 6314 121 187 55 Lamar 6362 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7263 242 443 101 Lawrence 1312 24 27 2 Leake 2723 74 92 16 Lee 10063 176 222 42 Leflore 3516 125 236 52 Lincoln 4009 113 197 40 Lowndes 6523 150 258 63 Madison 10273 225 391 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4574 105 65 15 Monroe 4162 136 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4065 180 203 59 Newton 2490 64 87 15 Noxubee 1280 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4663 98 222 36 Panola 4671 110 104 15 Pearl River 4606 148 194 39 Perry 1275 38 21 8 Pike 3373 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4259 73 86 13 Prentiss 2842 61 99 15 Quitman 823 16 0 0 Rankin 13923 282 393 61 Scott 3203 74 115 18 Sharkey 509 17 44 8 Simpson 2986 89 158 20 Smith 1641 34 68 8 Stone 1887 33 85 14 Sunflower 3394 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7 Tate 3425 86 80 19 Tippah 2922 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2323 69 102 27 Tunica 1081 27 18 2 Union 4158 77 131 23 Walthall 1354 47 69 13 Warren 4440 121 169 37 Washington 5427 138 190 39 Wayne 2648 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 696 32 25 5 Winston 2302 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1679 40 82 22 Yazoo 3145 71 141 18 Total 320,174 7,390 10,511 1,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.