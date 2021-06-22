67 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,174 with 7,390 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3084868316
Alcorn32747413020
Amite126342579
Attala21517317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar484113323633
Calhoun174232366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2106596015
Choctaw7911820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187954385
Coahoma29908412912
Copiah2999668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2229427111324
Forrest783715324452
Franklin85023404
George252451598
Greene131834536
Grenada26408715432
Hancock3876876914
Harrison1845031749070
Hinds20755424805132
Holmes19057410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1373324924135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10833491
Jones847316722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette631412118755
Lamar6362885312
Lauderdale7263242443101
Lawrence131224272
Leake2723749216
Lee1006317622242
Leflore351612523652
Lincoln400911319740
Lowndes652315025863
Madison1027322539169
Marion27128015824
Marshall45741056515
Monroe416213619055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba406518020359
Newton2490648715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46639822236
Panola467111010415
Pearl River460614819439
Perry127538218
Pike337311113436
Pontotoc4259738613
Prentiss2842619915
Quitman8231600
Rankin1392328239361
Scott32037411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29868915820
Smith164134688
Stone1887338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3425868019
Tippah29226811913
Tishomingo23236910227
Tunica108127182
Union41587713123
Walthall1354476913
Warren444012116937
Washington542713819039
Wayne2648426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69632255
Winston23028213039
Yalobusha1679408222
Yazoo31457114118
Total320,1747,39010,5111,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

