67 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,174 with 7,390 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3084
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3274
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1263
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2151
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1023
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4841
|133
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1742
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2106
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|791
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1031
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1789
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1879
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2990
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2999
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2672
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22294
|271
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7837
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|850
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2524
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1318
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2640
|87
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3876
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18450
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20755
|424
|805
|132
|Holmes
|1905
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3051
|78
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13733
|249
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2221
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|663
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1083
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8473
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|967
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6314
|121
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6362
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7263
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1312
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2723
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10063
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3516
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4009
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6523
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10273
|225
|391
|69
|Marion
|2712
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4574
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4162
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1286
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4065
|180
|203
|59
|Newton
|2490
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1280
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4663
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4671
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4606
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1275
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3373
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4259
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2842
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|823
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13923
|282
|393
|61
|Scott
|3203
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|509
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|2986
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1641
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1887
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3394
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1800
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3425
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2922
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2323
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1081
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4158
|77
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1354
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4440
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5427
|138
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2648
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1150
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|696
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2302
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1679
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3145
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|320,174
|7,390
|10,511
|1,984
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.