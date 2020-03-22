67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 207 with one death.
The new cases are in Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, Desoto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson and Winston Counties.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases
New cases as of 6 p.m. March 21, 2020
|County
|Cases
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Coahoma
|2
|Copiah
|2
|De Soto
|5
|Forrest
|6
|Franklin
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|5
|Hinds
|6
|Holmes
|3
|Lafayette
|3
|Lawrence
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|3
|Madison
|2
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Oktibbeha
|2
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Scott
|1
|Sunflower
|2
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|4
|Tunica
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Washington
|2
|Wilkinson
|2
|Winston
|1
|Total
|67
All Mississippi cases to date
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|1
|0
|Attala
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|3
|0
|Chickasaw
|1
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|Coahoma
|7
|0
|Copiah
|4
|0
|De Soto
|18
|0
|Forrest
|11
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|George
|1
|0
|Grenada
|2
|0
|Hancock
|4
|1
|Harrison
|15
|0
|Hinds
|20
|0
|Holmes
|6
|0
|Humphreys
|1
|0
|Itawamba
|3
|0
|Jackson
|5
|0
|Jones
|1
|0
|Lafayette
|5
|0
|Lawrence
|2
|0
|Leake
|1
|0
|Lee
|6
|0
|Leeflore
|8
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Lowndes
|4
|0
|Madison
|9
|0
|Marshall
|3
|0
|Monroe
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|Oktibbeha
|2
|0
|Panola
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|10
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|Pike
|3
|0
|Pontotoc
|1
|0
|Rankin
|7
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|Simpson
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|Sunflower
|2
|0
|Tate
|1
|0
|Tippah
|7
|0
|Tunica
|2
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Walthall
|2
|0
|Washington
|3
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Winston
|2
|0
|Yazoo
|1
|0
|Total
|207
|1
Click here for more information on the coronavirus from MSDH.