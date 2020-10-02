672 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 672 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 99,558 with 2,999 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between September 3 and October 1 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|3
|Coahoma
|1
|Covington
|1
|DeSoto
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Marion
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Washington
|2
4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Covington
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Marion
|1
|Newton
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|958
|38
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|852
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|345
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|687
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|244
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1889
|71
|217
|28
|Calhoun
|537
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|332
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|710
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|188
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|465
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|620
|52
|90
|29
|Clay
|605
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1184
|31
|86
|5
|Copiah
|1223
|33
|61
|4
|Covington
|836
|25
|33
|9
|De Soto
|5752
|68
|74
|14
|Forrest
|2583
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|201
|3
|4
|1
|George
|813
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|401
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1114
|36
|108
|20
|Hancock
|610
|22
|14
|4
|Harrison
|4043
|76
|255
|31
|Hinds
|7263
|161
|442
|65
|Holmes
|1105
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|379
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|903
|23
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3709
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|592
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|244
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|349
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2560
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|291
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2248
|40
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1815
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2101
|127
|260
|74
|Lawrence
|440
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|971
|38
|25
|5
|Lee
|2997
|73
|172
|33
|Leflore
|1452
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1136
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1633
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3374
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|884
|39
|88
|13
|Marshall
|1123
|22
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1274
|69
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|479
|20
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1632
|104
|124
|37
|Newton
|789
|25
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|566
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1834
|52
|189
|31
|Panola
|1532
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|925
|53
|71
|20
|Perry
|438
|21
|19
|7
|Pike
|1253
|54
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1317
|17
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|894
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|395
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3419
|80
|173
|22
|Scott
|1182
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1068
|47
|108
|19
|Smith
|551
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|386
|13
|48
|8
|Sunflower
|1512
|47
|78
|12
|Tallahatchie
|788
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1031
|38
|44
|13
|Tippah
|723
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|719
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|502
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1029
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|605
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1425
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2305
|82
|130
|28
|Wayne
|923
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|343
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|309
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|752
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|453
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1070
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|99,558
|2,999
|6,172
|1,226
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
