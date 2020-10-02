672 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 672 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 99,558 with 2,999 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between September 3 and October 1 in the counties below.

County Total Clarke 3 Coahoma 1 Covington 1 DeSoto 2 Harrison 1 Itawamba 1 Jefferson 1 Lauderdale 1 Marion 1 Pontotoc 1 Sunflower 1 Washington 2

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Covington 1 Itawamba 1 Marion 1 Newton 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 958 38 48 13 Alcorn 852 11 18 2 Amite 345 10 15 2 Attala 687 25 90 20 Benton 244 3 4 0 Bolivar 1889 71 217 28 Calhoun 537 12 25 4 Carroll 332 12 45 9 Chickasaw 710 24 44 13 Choctaw 188 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 620 52 90 29 Clay 605 20 19 3 Coahoma 1184 31 86 5 Copiah 1223 33 61 4 Covington 836 25 33 9 De Soto 5752 68 74 14 Forrest 2583 75 175 41 Franklin 201 3 4 1 George 813 13 34 6 Greene 401 17 38 6 Grenada 1114 36 108 20 Hancock 610 22 14 4 Harrison 4043 76 255 31 Hinds 7263 161 442 65 Holmes 1105 60 101 20 Humphreys 379 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 903 23 83 17 Jackson 3709 70 77 7 Jasper 592 15 1 0 Jefferson 244 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 349 11 3 1 Jones 2560 81 183 37 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lafayette 2248 40 123 28 Lamar 1815 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2101 127 260 74 Lawrence 440 14 26 2 Leake 971 38 25 5 Lee 2997 73 172 33 Leflore 1452 82 191 45 Lincoln 1136 53 142 32 Lowndes 1633 58 98 33 Madison 3374 90 238 45 Marion 884 39 88 13 Marshall 1123 22 31 6 Monroe 1274 69 169 51 Montgomery 479 20 49 9 Neshoba 1632 104 124 37 Newton 789 25 39 8 Noxubee 566 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1834 52 189 31 Panola 1532 31 15 3 Pearl River 925 53 71 20 Perry 438 21 19 7 Pike 1253 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1317 17 16 1 Prentiss 894 19 48 3 Quitman 395 5 0 0 Rankin 3419 80 173 22 Scott 1182 27 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1068 47 108 19 Smith 551 15 54 8 Stone 386 13 48 8 Sunflower 1512 47 78 12 Tallahatchie 788 24 29 7 Tate 1031 38 44 13 Tippah 723 18 39 0 Tishomingo 719 39 96 26 Tunica 502 15 15 2 Union 1029 24 46 11 Walthall 605 26 67 13 Warren 1425 50 119 24 Washington 2305 82 130 28 Wayne 923 21 59 10 Webster 343 13 52 11 Wilkinson 309 18 20 5 Winston 752 19 40 11 Yalobusha 453 14 35 7 Yazoo 1070 33 71 12 Total 99,558 2,999 6,172 1,226

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

