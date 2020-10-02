672 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 672 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 99,558 with 2,999 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between September 3 and October 1 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Clarke3
Coahoma1
Covington1
DeSoto2
Harrison1
Itawamba1
Jefferson1
Lauderdale1
Marion1
Pontotoc1
Sunflower1
Washington2

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Itawamba1
Marion1
Newton1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams958384813
Alcorn85211182
Amite34510152
Attala687259020
Benton244340
Bolivar18897121728
Calhoun53712254
Carroll33212459
Chickasaw710244413
Choctaw188610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke620529029
Clay60520193
Coahoma118431865
Copiah122333614
Covington83625339
De Soto5752687414
Forrest25837517541
Franklin201341
George81313346
Greene40117386
Grenada11143610820
Hancock61022144
Harrison40437625531
Hinds726316144265
Holmes11056010120
Humphreys37915216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba903238317
Jackson370970777
Jasper5921510
Jefferson24410123
Jefferson Davis3491131
Jones25608118337
Kemper29115399
Lafayette22484012328
Lamar1815373211
Lauderdale210112726074
Lawrence44014262
Leake97138255
Lee29977317233
Leflore14528219145
Lincoln11365314232
Lowndes1633589833
Madison33749023845
Marion884398813
Marshall112322316
Monroe12746916951
Montgomery47920499
Neshoba163210412437
Newton78925398
Noxubee56616204
Oktibbeha18345218931
Panola153231153
Pearl River925537120
Perry43821197
Pike1253549727
Pontotoc131717161
Prentiss89419483
Quitman395500
Rankin34198017322
Scott118227213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson10684710819
Smith55115548
Stone38613488
Sunflower1512477812
Tallahatchie78824297
Tate1031384413
Tippah72318390
Tishomingo719399626
Tunica50215152
Union1029244611
Walthall605266713
Warren14255011924
Washington23058213028
Wayne923215910
Webster343135211
Wilkinson30918205
Winston752194011
Yalobusha45314357
Yazoo1070337112
Total99,5582,9996,1721,226

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories