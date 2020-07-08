674 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 674 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 32,888 with 1,188 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Calhoun 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 5 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Leflore 3 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Newton 1 Oktibbeha 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Smith 1 Tate 1 Union 1 Walthall 1 Warren 2 Wayne 1 Winston 2 Yalobusha 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 332 18 44 10 Alcorn 76 2 1 1 Amite 104 3 13 2 Attala 365 23 89 19 Benton 42 0 1 0 Bolivar 370 18 32 6 Calhoun 142 5 23 4 Carroll 171 11 45 9 Chickasaw 291 19 36 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 289 10 43 8 Clarke 211 25 19 9 Clay 251 11 1 1 Coahoma 213 6 0 0 Copiah 627 15 29 3 Covington 396 5 2 0 Desoto 1767 18 20 5 Forrest 927 43 95 29 Franklin 47 2 3 1 George 94 3 1 0 Greene 108 9 34 6 Grenada 522 7 42 4 Hancock 134 13 9 4 Harrison 1003 12 91 5 Hinds 2642 46 138 16 Holmes 570 41 98 20 Humphreys 156 9 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 140 8 34 7 Jackson 704 17 46 5 Jasper 266 6 1 0 Jefferson 114 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 114 4 3 1 Jones 1159 49 155 33 Kemper 179 14 38 9 Lafayette 419 4 42 1 Lamar 500 7 3 2 Lauderdale 937 81 202 52 Lawrence 189 2 0 0 Leake 598 20 3 0 Lee 575 21 64 14 Leflore 507 56 171 41 Lincoln 492 34 111 26 Lowndes 515 13 22 6 Madison 1355 36 135 18 Marion 308 12 15 2 Marshall 264 3 6 0 Monroe 431 35 99 29 Montgomery 143 2 0 0 Neshoba 1016 73 97 27 Newton 352 10 7 1 Noxubee 273 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 557 28 128 18 Panola 392 6 2 1 Pearl River 269 32 48 12 Perry 76 4 0 0 Pike 466 17 41 8 Pontotoc 316 6 3 1 Prentiss 111 3 24 3 Quitman 89 1 0 0 Rankin 999 15 33 0 Scott 785 15 14 2 Sharkey 40 0 1 0 Simpson 360 3 2 0 Smith 234 12 52 8 Stone 72 2 2 1 Sunflower 436 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 156 4 3 1 Tate 319 12 28 8 Tippah 142 11 0 0 Tishomingo 91 1 2 0 Tunica 115 3 12 2 Union 233 11 20 8 Walthall 208 7 2 1 Warren 540 20 39 9 Washington 626 10 9 1 Wayne 551 16 27 2 Webster 128 11 52 10 Wilkinson 94 9 5 2 Winston 282 10 32 7 Yalobusha 183 8 35 7 Yazoo 533 6 20 2 Total 32,888 1,188 2,833 570

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

