674 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 674 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 32,888 with 1,188 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Calhoun
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|5
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|3
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Newton
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Smith
|1
|Tate
|1
|Union
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Winston
|2
|Yalobusha
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|332
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|76
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|104
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|365
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|42
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|370
|18
|32
|6
|Calhoun
|142
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|171
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|291
|19
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|75
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|289
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|211
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|251
|11
|1
|1
|Coahoma
|213
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|627
|15
|29
|3
|Covington
|396
|5
|2
|0
|Desoto
|1767
|18
|20
|5
|Forrest
|927
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|47
|2
|3
|1
|George
|94
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|108
|9
|34
|6
|Grenada
|522
|7
|42
|4
|Hancock
|134
|13
|9
|4
|Harrison
|1003
|12
|91
|5
|Hinds
|2642
|46
|138
|16
|Holmes
|570
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|156
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|140
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|704
|17
|46
|5
|Jasper
|266
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|114
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|114
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1159
|49
|155
|33
|Kemper
|179
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|419
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|500
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|937
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|189
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|598
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|575
|21
|64
|14
|Leflore
|507
|56
|171
|41
|Lincoln
|492
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|515
|13
|22
|6
|Madison
|1355
|36
|135
|18
|Marion
|308
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|264
|3
|6
|0
|Monroe
|431
|35
|99
|29
|Montgomery
|143
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1016
|73
|97
|27
|Newton
|352
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|273
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|557
|28
|128
|18
|Panola
|392
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|269
|32
|48
|12
|Perry
|76
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|466
|17
|41
|8
|Pontotoc
|316
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|111
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|89
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|999
|15
|33
|0
|Scott
|785
|15
|14
|2
|Sharkey
|40
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|360
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|234
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|72
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|436
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|156
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|319
|12
|28
|8
|Tippah
|142
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|91
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|115
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|233
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|208
|7
|2
|1
|Warren
|540
|20
|39
|9
|Washington
|626
|10
|9
|1
|Wayne
|551
|16
|27
|2
|Webster
|128
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|94
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|282
|10
|32
|7
|Yalobusha
|183
|8
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|533
|6
|20
|2
|Total
|32,888
|1,188
|2,833
|570
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
