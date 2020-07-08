Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

674 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 674 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 32,888 with 1,188 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Calhoun1
Harrison1
Hinds5
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Lee1
Leflore3
Madison1
Monroe1
Newton1
Oktibbeha1
Pike1
Rankin2
Smith1
Tate1
Union1
Walthall1
Warren2
Wayne1
Winston2
Yalobusha1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams332184410
Alcorn76211
Amite1043132
Attala365238919
Benton42010
Bolivar37018326
Calhoun1425234
Carroll17111459
Chickasaw291193611
Choctaw75400
Claiborne28910438
Clarke21125199
Clay2511111
Coahoma213600
Copiah62715293
Covington396520
Desoto176718205
Forrest927439529
Franklin47231
George94310
Greene1089346
Grenada5227424
Hancock1341394
Harrison100312915
Hinds26424613816
Holmes570419820
Humphreys1569186
Issaquena10100
Itawamba1408347
Jackson70417465
Jasper266610
Jefferson114300
Jefferson Davis114431
Jones11594915533
Kemper17914389
Lafayette4194421
Lamar500732
Lauderdale9378120252
Lawrence189200
Leake5982030
Lee575216414
Leflore5075617141
Lincoln4923411126
Lowndes51513226
Madison13553613518
Marion30812152
Marshall264360
Monroe431359929
Montgomery143200
Neshoba1016739727
Newton3521071
Noxubee2738153
Oktibbeha5572812818
Panola392621
Pearl River269324812
Perry76400
Pike46617418
Pontotoc316631
Prentiss1113243
Quitman89100
Rankin99915330
Scott78515142
Sharkey40010
Simpson360320
Smith23412528
Stone72221
Sunflower436810
Tallahatchie156431
Tate31912288
Tippah1421100
Tishomingo91120
Tunica1153122
Union23311208
Walthall208721
Warren54020399
Washington6261091
Wayne55116272
Webster128115210
Wilkinson94952
Winston28210327
Yalobusha1838357
Yazoo5336202
Total32,8881,1882,833570

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories