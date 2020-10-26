675 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

According to MSDH, 228 of these cases were reported as of Saturday, October 24, and 447 cases were reported as of Sunday, October 25.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,763 with 3,263 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 4 deaths occurred between October 11 and October 25 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
George1
Leake1
Marion1
Tippah1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and October 6, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Grenada1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1089446413
Alcorn101112182
Amite42513152
Attala797269120
Benton3456251
Bolivar20197721930
Calhoun62612254
Carroll49312459
Chickasaw857264614
Choctaw208610
Claiborne53816439
Clarke761519327
Clay70021193
Coahoma125437897
Copiah138136727
Covington979275410
De Soto7134798016
Forrest30697817641
Franklin246341
George99919366
Greene47818406
Grenada12263911321
Hancock85028486
Harrison52728425832
Hinds798717846778
Holmes11496010220
Humphreys44916216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1148258717
Jackson4622851028
Jasper6911710
Jefferson27710133
Jefferson Davis4121171
Jones29578418538
Kemper32715419
Lafayette25134312429
Lamar2271384011
Lauderdale248513526174
Lawrence52514262
Leake115242437
Lee36008018037
Leflore16878719347
Lincoln14115716235
Lowndes18026210233
Madison38379423845
Marion954439214
Marshall1453295412
Monroe15217317052
Montgomery55223529
Neshoba185411113039
Newton86927399
Noxubee59917204
Oktibbeha20285419331
Panola170240608
Pearl River1145609423
Perry49823207
Pike1392569727
Pontotoc147920172
Prentiss106920483
Quitman420600
Rankin39828618123
Scott125729213
Sharkey28514438
Simpson12174911719
Smith59616548
Stone47714559
Sunflower1634498314
Tallahatchie84526297
Tate1177395213
Tippah91323600
Tishomingo816419626
Tunica53517152
Union1192254611
Walthall640276713
Warren15515612526
Washington25929917638
Wayne1020225910
Webster376135211
Wilkinson33820205
Winston844214311
Yalobusha54914667
Yazoo1226349013
Total115,7633,2636,7051,304

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

