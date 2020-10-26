675 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

According to MSDH, 228 of these cases were reported as of Saturday, October 24, and 447 cases were reported as of Sunday, October 25.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,763 with 3,263 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 4 deaths occurred between October 11 and October 25 in the counties below.

County Total George 1 Leake 1 Marion 1 Tippah 1

4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and October 6, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1089 44 64 13 Alcorn 1011 12 18 2 Amite 425 13 15 2 Attala 797 26 91 20 Benton 345 6 25 1 Bolivar 2019 77 219 30 Calhoun 626 12 25 4 Carroll 493 12 45 9 Chickasaw 857 26 46 14 Choctaw 208 6 1 0 Claiborne 538 16 43 9 Clarke 761 51 93 27 Clay 700 21 19 3 Coahoma 1254 37 89 7 Copiah 1381 36 72 7 Covington 979 27 54 10 De Soto 7134 79 80 16 Forrest 3069 78 176 41 Franklin 246 3 4 1 George 999 19 36 6 Greene 478 18 40 6 Grenada 1226 39 113 21 Hancock 850 28 48 6 Harrison 5272 84 258 32 Hinds 7987 178 467 78 Holmes 1149 60 102 20 Humphreys 449 16 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1148 25 87 17 Jackson 4622 85 102 8 Jasper 691 17 1 0 Jefferson 277 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 412 11 7 1 Jones 2957 84 185 38 Kemper 327 15 41 9 Lafayette 2513 43 124 29 Lamar 2271 38 40 11 Lauderdale 2485 135 261 74 Lawrence 525 14 26 2 Leake 1152 42 43 7 Lee 3600 80 180 37 Leflore 1687 87 193 47 Lincoln 1411 57 162 35 Lowndes 1802 62 102 33 Madison 3837 94 238 45 Marion 954 43 92 14 Marshall 1453 29 54 12 Monroe 1521 73 170 52 Montgomery 552 23 52 9 Neshoba 1854 111 130 39 Newton 869 27 39 9 Noxubee 599 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2028 54 193 31 Panola 1702 40 60 8 Pearl River 1145 60 94 23 Perry 498 23 20 7 Pike 1392 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1479 20 17 2 Prentiss 1069 20 48 3 Quitman 420 6 0 0 Rankin 3982 86 181 23 Scott 1257 29 21 3 Sharkey 285 14 43 8 Simpson 1217 49 117 19 Smith 596 16 54 8 Stone 477 14 55 9 Sunflower 1634 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 845 26 29 7 Tate 1177 39 52 13 Tippah 913 23 60 0 Tishomingo 816 41 96 26 Tunica 535 17 15 2 Union 1192 25 46 11 Walthall 640 27 67 13 Warren 1551 56 125 26 Washington 2592 99 176 38 Wayne 1020 22 59 10 Webster 376 13 52 11 Wilkinson 338 20 20 5 Winston 844 21 43 11 Yalobusha 549 14 66 7 Yazoo 1226 34 90 13 Total 115,763 3,263 6,705 1,304

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: