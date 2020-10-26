675 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.
According to MSDH, 228 of these cases were reported as of Saturday, October 24, and 447 cases were reported as of Sunday, October 25.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 115,763 with 3,263 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 4 deaths occurred between October 11 and October 25 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|George
|1
|Leake
|1
|Marion
|1
|Tippah
|1
4 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and October 6, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1089
|44
|64
|13
|Alcorn
|1011
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|425
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|797
|26
|91
|20
|Benton
|345
|6
|25
|1
|Bolivar
|2019
|77
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|626
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|493
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|857
|26
|46
|14
|Choctaw
|208
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|538
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|761
|51
|93
|27
|Clay
|700
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1254
|37
|89
|7
|Copiah
|1381
|36
|72
|7
|Covington
|979
|27
|54
|10
|De Soto
|7134
|79
|80
|16
|Forrest
|3069
|78
|176
|41
|Franklin
|246
|3
|4
|1
|George
|999
|19
|36
|6
|Greene
|478
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1226
|39
|113
|21
|Hancock
|850
|28
|48
|6
|Harrison
|5272
|84
|258
|32
|Hinds
|7987
|178
|467
|78
|Holmes
|1149
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|449
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1148
|25
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4622
|85
|102
|8
|Jasper
|691
|17
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|277
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|412
|11
|7
|1
|Jones
|2957
|84
|185
|38
|Kemper
|327
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2513
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2271
|38
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2485
|135
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|525
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1152
|42
|43
|7
|Lee
|3600
|80
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1687
|87
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1411
|57
|162
|35
|Lowndes
|1802
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3837
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|954
|43
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1453
|29
|54
|12
|Monroe
|1521
|73
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|552
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1854
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|869
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|599
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2028
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1702
|40
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1145
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|498
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1392
|56
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1479
|20
|17
|2
|Prentiss
|1069
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|420
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3982
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1257
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|285
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1217
|49
|117
|19
|Smith
|596
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|477
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1634
|49
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|845
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1177
|39
|52
|13
|Tippah
|913
|23
|60
|0
|Tishomingo
|816
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|535
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1192
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|640
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1551
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2592
|99
|176
|38
|Wayne
|1020
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|376
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|338
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|844
|21
|43
|11
|Yalobusha
|549
|14
|66
|7
|Yazoo
|1226
|34
|90
|13
|Total
|115,763
|3,263
|6,705
|1,304
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
- 14-year-old boy with Asperger’s syndrome beaten to death in Tennessee
- Alcorn State University announces commencement ceremonies
- 675 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Vitalant and Waitr partner for blood drive in Jackson