675 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 26,567 with 1,059 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Winston
|1
* 18 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 5 and June 22, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|Clarke
|2
|Clay
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Holmes
|1
|Jones
|1
|Leake
|2
|Neshoba
|4
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Scott
|1
|Union
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|253
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|53
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|80
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|347
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|254
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|114
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|149
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|246
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|71
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|220
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|196
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|237
|8
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|180
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|558
|13
|29
|3
|Covington
|269
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1293
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|786
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|35
|2
|3
|1
|George
|72
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|88
|7
|34
|5
|Grenada
|355
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|120
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|688
|7
|21
|2
|Hinds
|2048
|38
|124
|14
|Holmes
|514
|40
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|115
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|119
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|493
|16
|43
|5
|Jasper
|239
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|83
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|102
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1033
|49
|144
|32
|Kemper
|172
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|330
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|393
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|872
|78
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|149
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|533
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|460
|15
|61
|9
|Leflore
|455
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|430
|33
|111
|25
|Lowndes
|438
|11
|19
|6
|Madison
|1181
|32
|124
|16
|Marion
|233
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|195
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|342
|29
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|112
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|938
|68
|78
|25
|Newton
|329
|9
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|242
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|477
|24
|111
|18
|Panola
|246
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|237
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|59
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|347
|11
|24
|6
|Pontotoc
|203
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|94
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|65
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|798
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|733
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|209
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|203
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|50
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|247
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|93
|3
|2
|1
|Tate
|242
|6
|17
|4
|Tippah
|119
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|61
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|88
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|166
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|168
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|409
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|427
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|509
|10
|17
|1
|Webster
|122
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|89
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|230
|5
|25
|2
|Yalobusha
|151
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|454
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|26,567
|1,059
|2,574
|516
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
