675 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 26,567 with 1,059 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Tallahatchie1
Winston1

18 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 5 and June 22, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Clarke2
Clay1
Hinds2
Holmes1
Jones1
Leake2
Neshoba4
Newton1
Noxubee1
Oktibbeha1
Scott1
Union1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams253184410
Alcorn53110
Amite802122
Attala347238919
Benton27010
Bolivar25413284
Calhoun1144234
Carroll14911459
Chickasaw246183611
Choctaw71400
Claiborne22010438
Clarke19624199
Clay237800
Coahoma180600
Copiah55813293
Covington269510
Desoto129315184
Forrest786429529
Franklin35231
George72310
Greene887345
Grenada3555212
Hancock1201384
Harrison6887212
Hinds20483812414
Holmes514409820
Humphreys1159186
Issaquena6100
Itawamba1198347
Jackson49316435
Jasper239600
Jefferson83310
Jefferson Davis102431
Jones10334914432
Kemper17213379
Lafayette3304421
Lamar393732
Lauderdale8727820151
Lawrence149100
Leake5331930
Lee46015619
Leflore4554816833
Lincoln4303311125
Lowndes43811196
Madison11813212416
Marion23311152
Marshall195340
Monroe342299424
Montgomery112200
Neshoba938687825
Newton329940
Noxubee2428153
Oktibbeha4772411118
Panola246621
Pearl River237324712
Perry59400
Pike34711246
Pontotoc203331
Prentiss943243
Quitman65000
Rankin79812270
Scott73315132
Sharkey24000
Simpson209320
Smith20311528
Stone50100
Sunflower247600
Tallahatchie93321
Tate2426174
Tippah1191100
Tishomingo61120
Tunica883122
Union1669208
Walthall168300
Warren40917399
Washington427981
Wayne50910171
Webster12210529
Wilkinson89952
Winston2305252
Yalobusha1517357
Yazoo4546192
Total26,5671,0592,574516

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

