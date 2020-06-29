675 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 675 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 26,567 with 1,059 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Tallahatchie 1 Winston 1

* 18 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 5 and June 22, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Clarke 2 Clay 1 Hinds 2 Holmes 1 Jones 1 Leake 2 Neshoba 4 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Oktibbeha 1 Scott 1 Union 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 253 18 44 10 Alcorn 53 1 1 0 Amite 80 2 12 2 Attala 347 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 254 13 28 4 Calhoun 114 4 23 4 Carroll 149 11 45 9 Chickasaw 246 18 36 11 Choctaw 71 4 0 0 Claiborne 220 10 43 8 Clarke 196 24 19 9 Clay 237 8 0 0 Coahoma 180 6 0 0 Copiah 558 13 29 3 Covington 269 5 1 0 Desoto 1293 15 18 4 Forrest 786 42 95 29 Franklin 35 2 3 1 George 72 3 1 0 Greene 88 7 34 5 Grenada 355 5 21 2 Hancock 120 13 8 4 Harrison 688 7 21 2 Hinds 2048 38 124 14 Holmes 514 40 98 20 Humphreys 115 9 18 6 Issaquena 6 1 0 0 Itawamba 119 8 34 7 Jackson 493 16 43 5 Jasper 239 6 0 0 Jefferson 83 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 102 4 3 1 Jones 1033 49 144 32 Kemper 172 13 37 9 Lafayette 330 4 42 1 Lamar 393 7 3 2 Lauderdale 872 78 201 51 Lawrence 149 1 0 0 Leake 533 19 3 0 Lee 460 15 61 9 Leflore 455 48 168 33 Lincoln 430 33 111 25 Lowndes 438 11 19 6 Madison 1181 32 124 16 Marion 233 11 15 2 Marshall 195 3 4 0 Monroe 342 29 94 24 Montgomery 112 2 0 0 Neshoba 938 68 78 25 Newton 329 9 4 0 Noxubee 242 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 477 24 111 18 Panola 246 6 2 1 Pearl River 237 32 47 12 Perry 59 4 0 0 Pike 347 11 24 6 Pontotoc 203 3 3 1 Prentiss 94 3 24 3 Quitman 65 0 0 0 Rankin 798 12 27 0 Scott 733 15 13 2 Sharkey 24 0 0 0 Simpson 209 3 2 0 Smith 203 11 52 8 Stone 50 1 0 0 Sunflower 247 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 93 3 2 1 Tate 242 6 17 4 Tippah 119 11 0 0 Tishomingo 61 1 2 0 Tunica 88 3 12 2 Union 166 9 20 8 Walthall 168 3 0 0 Warren 409 17 39 9 Washington 427 9 8 1 Wayne 509 10 17 1 Webster 122 10 52 9 Wilkinson 89 9 5 2 Winston 230 5 25 2 Yalobusha 151 7 35 7 Yazoo 454 6 19 2 Total 26,567 1,059 2,574 516

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: