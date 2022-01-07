6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams52911258918
Alcorn679811913020
Amite236059579
Attala37519018936
Benton1753424710
Bolivar710015524033
Calhoun320651447
Carroll2008415211
Chickasaw3791766115
Choctaw147327120
Claiborne156641469
Clarke31769613232
Clay371278415
Coahoma508611413814
Copiah53279510915
Covington50519714539
De Soto3889944812927
Forrest1553926528861
Franklin140033465
George540280739
Greene239550596
Grenada422611215632
Hancock86601348917
Harrison3840357154780
Hinds40899658856140
Holmes32639310920
Humphreys152239359
Issaquena198700
Itawamba536011213624
Jackson2754539629341
Jasper375666462
Jefferson108635417
Jefferson Davis213543141
Jones1545725027045
Kemper1592425010
Lafayette1048614420257
Lamar121861405812
Lauderdale13605324498108
Lawrence257644272
Leake46479210217
Lee1950425222443
Leflore603514424355
Lincoln609613821041
Lowndes1262620030569
Madison1784528641672
Marion488911716224
Marshall76001496917
Monroe797918319155
Montgomery2196586610
Neshoba740721122961
Newton4231848915
Noxubee205744416
Oktibbeha804814127040
Panola774514010315
Pearl River1077624521142
Perry228057279
Pike685315917844
Pontotoc78071148713
Prentiss57368810115
Quitman12432800
Rankin2648541750069
Scott531410111919
Sharkey69921458
Simpson524711716720
Smith292554778
Stone3942679014
Sunflower483911012520
Tallahatchie259153507
Tate53791218019
Tippah54808712214
Tishomingo42479910328
Tunica198640203
Union714610013323
Walthall2469686914
Warren773718117538
Washington813217121341
Wayne4605738013
Webster2299506614
Wilkinson132839256
Winston35609413539
Yalobusha2916488322
Yazoo55829415220
Total586,54710,52711,5072,110

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

