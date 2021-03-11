679 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 679 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 299,124 with 6,864 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2369797815
Alcorn29326313020
Amite113437559
Attala21077117536
Benton943244510
Bolivar464912523231
Calhoun159329365
Carroll1198255110
Chickasaw2020546015
Choctaw7121710
Claiborne99430459
Clarke17167412331
Clay179553385
Coahoma28507012911
Copiah2813598111
Covington25178013639
De Soto1991423711324
Forrest733613922651
Franklin77521404
George233145597
Greene128633526
Grenada24957915532
Hancock3569786914
Harrison1700829148568
Hinds19119397805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93629348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29137513423
Jackson1280123424035
Jasper216245432
Jefferson63327417
Jefferson Davis10313181
Jones809615021941
Kemper92024449
Lafayette578811418755
Lamar5962835313
Lauderdale6915229443100
Lawrence122121272
Leake2559728815
Lee974116322241
Leflore341712323652
Lincoln369010418839
Lowndes608214125662
Madison961520636669
Marion26007815824
Marshall4086966415
Monroe399912919055
Montgomery123640549
Neshoba387517220359
Newton2348548715
Noxubee123731356
Oktibbeha44489622236
Panola43619910314
Pearl River424513218836
Perry123836218
Pike30539813435
Pontotoc4121718612
Prentiss2719589915
Quitman7781500
Rankin1293026739261
Scott29807111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson27958215720
Smith154834668
Stone1738308414
Sunflower32248712120
Tallahatchie172239507
Tate3130778019
Tippah28116611913
Tishomingo21356610227
Tunica100924182
Union39757413123
Walthall1261416913
Warren416811517037
Washington523913019139
Wayne2566416911
Webster1115326112
Wilkinson62827255
Winston22287913039
Yalobusha1472368222
Yazoo29546714018
Total299,1246,86410,4111,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories