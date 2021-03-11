679 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 679 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 299,124 with 6,864 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2369 79 78 15 Alcorn 2932 63 130 20 Amite 1134 37 55 9 Attala 2107 71 175 36 Benton 943 24 45 10 Bolivar 4649 125 232 31 Calhoun 1593 29 36 5 Carroll 1198 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2020 54 60 15 Choctaw 712 17 1 0 Claiborne 994 30 45 9 Clarke 1716 74 123 31 Clay 1795 53 38 5 Coahoma 2850 70 129 11 Copiah 2813 59 81 11 Covington 2517 80 136 39 De Soto 19914 237 113 24 Forrest 7336 139 226 51 Franklin 775 21 40 4 George 2331 45 59 7 Greene 1286 33 52 6 Grenada 2495 79 155 32 Hancock 3569 78 69 14 Harrison 17008 291 485 68 Hinds 19119 397 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 936 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2913 75 134 23 Jackson 12801 234 240 35 Jasper 2162 45 43 2 Jefferson 633 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1031 31 8 1 Jones 8096 150 219 41 Kemper 920 24 44 9 Lafayette 5788 114 187 55 Lamar 5962 83 53 13 Lauderdale 6915 229 443 100 Lawrence 1221 21 27 2 Leake 2559 72 88 15 Lee 9741 163 222 41 Leflore 3417 123 236 52 Lincoln 3690 104 188 39 Lowndes 6082 141 256 62 Madison 9615 206 366 69 Marion 2600 78 158 24 Marshall 4086 96 64 15 Monroe 3999 129 190 55 Montgomery 1236 40 54 9 Neshoba 3875 172 203 59 Newton 2348 54 87 15 Noxubee 1237 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4448 96 222 36 Panola 4361 99 103 14 Pearl River 4245 132 188 36 Perry 1238 36 21 8 Pike 3053 98 134 35 Pontotoc 4121 71 86 12 Prentiss 2719 58 99 15 Quitman 778 15 0 0 Rankin 12930 267 392 61 Scott 2980 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2795 82 157 20 Smith 1548 34 66 8 Stone 1738 30 84 14 Sunflower 3224 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1722 39 50 7 Tate 3130 77 80 19 Tippah 2811 66 119 13 Tishomingo 2135 66 102 27 Tunica 1009 24 18 2 Union 3975 74 131 23 Walthall 1261 41 69 13 Warren 4168 115 170 37 Washington 5239 130 191 39 Wayne 2566 41 69 11 Webster 1115 32 61 12 Wilkinson 628 27 25 5 Winston 2228 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1472 36 82 22 Yazoo 2954 67 140 18 Total 299,124 6,864 10,411 1,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.