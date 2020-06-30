680 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 680 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,247 with 1,073 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Clay 2 Copiah 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 1 Madison 2 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Tate 1 Walthall 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 263 18 44 10 Alcorn 55 1 1 0 Amite 81 2 12 2 Attala 350 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 261 13 28 4 Calhoun 119 4 23 4 Carroll 157 11 45 9 Chickasaw 254 18 36 11 Choctaw 71 4 0 0 Claiborne 228 10 43 8 Clarke 198 24 19 9 Clay 240 10 0 0 Coahoma 183 6 0 0 Copiah 562 14 29 3 Covington 290 5 1 0 Desoto 1311 15 18 4 Forrest 798 42 95 29 Franklin 38 2 3 1 George 73 3 1 0 Greene 91 7 34 5 Grenada 367 5 21 2 Hancock 120 13 8 4 Harrison 719 8 22 2 Hinds 2111 39 130 14 Holmes 520 40 98 20 Humphreys 120 9 18 6 Issaquena 6 1 0 0 Itawamba 122 8 34 7 Jackson 505 16 43 5 Jasper 245 6 0 0 Jefferson 84 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 103 4 3 1 Jones 1061 49 144 32 Kemper 174 13 38 9 Lafayette 339 4 42 1 Lamar 407 7 3 2 Lauderdale 879 78 201 51 Lawrence 154 1 0 0 Leake 547 19 3 0 Lee 477 16 61 10 Leflore 469 48 168 33 Lincoln 434 34 111 26 Lowndes 444 11 21 6 Madison 1206 34 133 18 Marion 240 11 15 2 Marshall 196 3 4 0 Monroe 355 29 94 24 Montgomery 116 2 0 0 Neshoba 952 68 86 26 Newton 328 9 4 0 Noxubee 245 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 483 24 111 18 Panola 254 6 2 1 Pearl River 239 32 47 12 Perry 59 4 0 0 Pike 356 12 27 6 Pontotoc 231 4 3 1 Prentiss 97 3 24 3 Quitman 67 0 0 0 Rankin 816 12 27 0 Scott 742 15 13 2 Sharkey 24 0 0 0 Simpson 218 3 2 0 Smith 204 11 52 8 Stone 51 1 0 0 Sunflower 280 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 94 3 2 1 Tate 245 7 18 5 Tippah 121 11 0 0 Tishomingo 65 1 2 0 Tunica 89 3 12 2 Union 172 9 20 8 Walthall 169 4 0 0 Warren 425 17 39 9 Washington 465 9 8 1 Wayne 515 11 23 2 Webster 123 10 52 9 Wilkinson 89 9 5 2 Winston 240 5 25 2 Yalobusha 152 7 35 7 Yazoo 467 6 19 2 Total 27,247 1,073 2,610 523

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

