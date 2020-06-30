1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Reeves to sign bill to remove current Mississippi state flag
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

680 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 680 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,247 with 1,073 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Clay2
Copiah1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Madison2
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Tate1
Walthall1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams263184410
Alcorn55110
Amite812122
Attala350238919
Benton27010
Bolivar26113284
Calhoun1194234
Carroll15711459
Chickasaw254183611
Choctaw71400
Claiborne22810438
Clarke19824199
Clay2401000
Coahoma183600
Copiah56214293
Covington290510
Desoto131115184
Forrest798429529
Franklin38231
George73310
Greene917345
Grenada3675212
Hancock1201384
Harrison7198222
Hinds21113913014
Holmes520409820
Humphreys1209186
Issaquena6100
Itawamba1228347
Jackson50516435
Jasper245600
Jefferson84300
Jefferson Davis103431
Jones10614914432
Kemper17413389
Lafayette3394421
Lamar407732
Lauderdale8797820151
Lawrence154100
Leake5471930
Lee477166110
Leflore4694816833
Lincoln4343411126
Lowndes44411216
Madison12063413318
Marion24011152
Marshall196340
Monroe355299424
Montgomery116200
Neshoba952688626
Newton328940
Noxubee2458153
Oktibbeha4832411118
Panola254621
Pearl River239324712
Perry59400
Pike35612276
Pontotoc231431
Prentiss973243
Quitman67000
Rankin81612270
Scott74215132
Sharkey24000
Simpson218320
Smith20411528
Stone51100
Sunflower280600
Tallahatchie94321
Tate2457185
Tippah1211100
Tishomingo65120
Tunica893122
Union1729208
Walthall169400
Warren42517399
Washington465981
Wayne51511232
Webster12310529
Wilkinson89952
Winston2405252
Yalobusha1527357
Yazoo4676192
Total27,2471,0732,610523

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories