680 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 680 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 27,247 with 1,073 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Clay
|2
|Copiah
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|2
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Tate
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|263
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|55
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|81
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|350
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|261
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|119
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|157
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|254
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|71
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|228
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|198
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|240
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|183
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|562
|14
|29
|3
|Covington
|290
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1311
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|798
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|38
|2
|3
|1
|George
|73
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|91
|7
|34
|5
|Grenada
|367
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|120
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|719
|8
|22
|2
|Hinds
|2111
|39
|130
|14
|Holmes
|520
|40
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|120
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|122
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|505
|16
|43
|5
|Jasper
|245
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|84
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|103
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1061
|49
|144
|32
|Kemper
|174
|13
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|339
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|407
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|879
|78
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|154
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|547
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|477
|16
|61
|10
|Leflore
|469
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|434
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|444
|11
|21
|6
|Madison
|1206
|34
|133
|18
|Marion
|240
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|196
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|355
|29
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|116
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|952
|68
|86
|26
|Newton
|328
|9
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|245
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|483
|24
|111
|18
|Panola
|254
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|239
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|59
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|356
|12
|27
|6
|Pontotoc
|231
|4
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|97
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|816
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|742
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|218
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|204
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|51
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|280
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|94
|3
|2
|1
|Tate
|245
|7
|18
|5
|Tippah
|121
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|65
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|89
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|172
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|169
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|425
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|465
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|515
|11
|23
|2
|Webster
|123
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|89
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|240
|5
|25
|2
|Yalobusha
|152
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|467
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|27,247
|1,073
|2,610
|523
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
