684 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 684 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 289,398 with 6,524 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2310 74 72 15 Alcorn 2891 60 130 20 Amite 1097 32 54 7 Attala 2056 69 174 36 Benton 923 24 45 10 Bolivar 4530 119 231 31 Calhoun 1549 26 35 4 Carroll 1169 23 51 9 Chickasaw 1996 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1664 69 123 30 Clay 1765 48 38 5 Coahoma 2712 65 129 11 Copiah 2721 57 81 11 Covington 2440 76 136 39 De Soto 19331 226 113 24 Forrest 6926 135 225 50 Franklin 750 19 39 4 George 2275 45 59 7 Greene 1243 32 52 6 Grenada 2437 75 155 32 Hancock 3354 73 68 14 Harrison 16232 266 482 65 Hinds 18514 380 805 128 Holmes 1801 69 104 20 Humphreys 908 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2876 71 134 23 Jackson 12300 215 233 33 Jasper 2080 41 43 2 Jefferson 607 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 991 31 8 1 Jones 7747 142 218 41 Kemper 887 22 44 9 Lafayette 5670 113 187 55 Lamar 5684 77 53 13 Lauderdale 6701 220 441 99 Lawrence 1176 20 27 2 Leake 2504 69 88 15 Lee 9601 159 222 41 Leflore 3328 117 237 52 Lincoln 3412 99 183 38 Lowndes 5949 137 256 62 Madison 9324 189 365 69 Marion 2485 77 158 24 Marshall 3940 92 64 15 Monroe 3961 125 190 55 Montgomery 1198 37 54 9 Neshoba 3726 165 202 58 Newton 2200 51 87 15 Noxubee 1217 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4368 90 221 36 Panola 4219 90 102 13 Pearl River 4004 126 186 34 Perry 1166 33 21 7 Pike 2955 91 127 34 Pontotoc 4045 66 86 10 Prentiss 2668 58 99 15 Quitman 764 14 0 0 Rankin 12467 257 390 61 Scott 2898 66 115 17 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2639 78 158 20 Smith 1487 29 65 8 Stone 1695 28 84 14 Sunflower 3144 84 121 19 Tallahatchie 1684 39 50 7 Tate 2974 72 80 19 Tippah 2738 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2097 65 102 27 Tunica 969 23 18 2 Union 3892 72 131 23 Walthall 1228 40 69 13 Warren 4080 113 169 37 Washington 5122 128 191 39 Wayne 2488 40 69 11 Webster 1079 29 61 11 Wilkinson 618 26 25 5 Winston 2194 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1416 36 82 22 Yazoo 2821 62 139 18 Total 289,398 6,524 10,362 1,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

