684 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 684 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 289,398 with 6,524 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2310747215
Alcorn28916013020
Amite109732547
Attala20566917436
Benton923244510
Bolivar453011923131
Calhoun154926354
Carroll116923519
Chickasaw1996505815
Choctaw6931610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16646912330
Clay176548385
Coahoma27126512911
Copiah2721578111
Covington24407613639
De Soto1933122611324
Forrest692613522550
Franklin75019394
George227545597
Greene124332526
Grenada24377515532
Hancock3354736814
Harrison1623226648265
Hinds18514380805128
Holmes18016910420
Humphreys90826348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28767113423
Jackson1230021523333
Jasper208041432
Jefferson60727407
Jefferson Davis9913181
Jones774714221841
Kemper88722449
Lafayette567011318755
Lamar5684775313
Lauderdale670122044199
Lawrence117620272
Leake2504698815
Lee960115922241
Leflore332811723752
Lincoln34129918338
Lowndes594913725662
Madison932418936569
Marion24857715824
Marshall3940926415
Monroe396112519055
Montgomery119837549
Neshoba372616520258
Newton2200518715
Noxubee121729356
Oktibbeha43689022136
Panola42199010213
Pearl River400412618634
Perry116633217
Pike29559112734
Pontotoc4045668610
Prentiss2668589915
Quitman7641400
Rankin1246725739061
Scott28986611517
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26397815820
Smith148729658
Stone1695288414
Sunflower31448412119
Tallahatchie168439507
Tate2974728019
Tippah27386412013
Tishomingo20976510227
Tunica96923182
Union38927213123
Walthall1228406913
Warren408011316937
Washington512212819139
Wayne2488406911
Webster1079296111
Wilkinson61826255
Winston21947413039
Yalobusha1416368222
Yazoo28216213918
Total289,3986,52410,3621,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories