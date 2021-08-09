6,912 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,912 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 6 and August 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 365,061 with 7,649 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3602908317
Alcorn37267513020
Amite144343 *579
Attala24107418036
Benton1109254610
Bolivar513113423633
Calhoun188433366
Carroll1300315110
Chickasaw2287606015
Choctaw86119100
Claiborne107931469
Clarke19608012331
Clay212455405
Coahoma32178612912
Copiah3399699712
Covington31898414039
De Soto2409028611324
Forrest970416326353
Franklin90524415
George301452619
Greene150135556
Grenada27888815432
Hancock4638887014
Harrison2276533950172
Hinds25501458823135
Holmes20947410420
Humphreys103933349
Issaquena178600
Itawamba32648213524
Jackson1681925924536
Jasper244148442
Jefferson74228417
Jefferson Davis12723491
Jones969017322442
Kemper108530449
Lafayette681412618755
Lamar7816915412
Lauderdale8688244456102
Lawrence151726272
Leake3024779216
Lee1131718022343
Leflore377612523955
Lincoln430011619840
Lowndes750115226263
Madison1151223240070
Marion30338316024
Marshall48711066515
Monroe450613819055
Montgomery137344549
Neshoba481618120959
Newton2801648715
Noxubee139635356
Oktibbeha52319822236
Panola487811210415
Pearl River570015819940
Perry140838238
Pike388711513637
Pontotoc4639748613
Prentiss3140639915
Quitman8871900
Rankin1644729746664
Scott35857711618
Sharkey52818458
Simpson33699316020
Smith190037688
Stone2529388514
Sunflower35699512320
Tallahatchie188043507
Tate3600888019
Tippah32887012014
Tishomingo24577010227
Tunica118527182
Union45207913123
Walthall1573496913
Warren492512816938
Washington576914019341
Wayne2972467711
Webster1289326112
Wilkinson81633 *255
Winston24448513039
Yalobusha1787418222
Yazoo35477714920
Total365,0617,64910,7512,014

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories