6,912 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,912 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 6 and August 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 365,061 with 7,649 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3602 90 83 17 Alcorn 3726 75 130 20 Amite 1443 43 * 57 9 Attala 2410 74 180 36 Benton 1109 25 46 10 Bolivar 5131 134 236 33 Calhoun 1884 33 36 6 Carroll 1300 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2287 60 60 15 Choctaw 861 19 10 0 Claiborne 1079 31 46 9 Clarke 1960 80 123 31 Clay 2124 55 40 5 Coahoma 3217 86 129 12 Copiah 3399 69 97 12 Covington 3189 84 140 39 De Soto 24090 286 113 24 Forrest 9704 163 263 53 Franklin 905 24 41 5 George 3014 52 61 9 Greene 1501 35 55 6 Grenada 2788 88 154 32 Hancock 4638 88 70 14 Harrison 22765 339 501 72 Hinds 25501 458 823 135 Holmes 2094 74 104 20 Humphreys 1039 33 34 9 Issaquena 178 6 0 0 Itawamba 3264 82 135 24 Jackson 16819 259 245 36 Jasper 2441 48 44 2 Jefferson 742 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1272 34 9 1 Jones 9690 173 224 42 Kemper 1085 30 44 9 Lafayette 6814 126 187 55 Lamar 7816 91 54 12 Lauderdale 8688 244 456 102 Lawrence 1517 26 27 2 Leake 3024 77 92 16 Lee 11317 180 223 43 Leflore 3776 125 239 55 Lincoln 4300 116 198 40 Lowndes 7501 152 262 63 Madison 11512 232 400 70 Marion 3033 83 160 24 Marshall 4871 106 65 15 Monroe 4506 138 190 55 Montgomery 1373 44 54 9 Neshoba 4816 181 209 59 Newton 2801 64 87 15 Noxubee 1396 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5231 98 222 36 Panola 4878 112 104 15 Pearl River 5700 158 199 40 Perry 1408 38 23 8 Pike 3887 115 136 37 Pontotoc 4639 74 86 13 Prentiss 3140 63 99 15 Quitman 887 19 0 0 Rankin 16447 297 466 64 Scott 3585 77 116 18 Sharkey 528 18 45 8 Simpson 3369 93 160 20 Smith 1900 37 68 8 Stone 2529 38 85 14 Sunflower 3569 95 123 20 Tallahatchie 1880 43 50 7 Tate 3600 88 80 19 Tippah 3288 70 120 14 Tishomingo 2457 70 102 27 Tunica 1185 27 18 2 Union 4520 79 131 23 Walthall 1573 49 69 13 Warren 4925 128 169 38 Washington 5769 140 193 41 Wayne 2972 46 77 11 Webster 1289 32 61 12 Wilkinson 816 33 * 25 5 Winston 2444 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1787 41 82 22 Yazoo 3547 77 149 20 Total 365,061 7,649 10,751 2,014

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.