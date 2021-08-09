6,912 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,912 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 28 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 6 and August 8.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 365,061 with 7,649 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3602
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3726
|75
|130
|20
|Amite
|1443
|43 *
|57
|9
|Attala
|2410
|74
|180
|36
|Benton
|1109
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|5131
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1884
|33
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1300
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2287
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|861
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1079
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|1960
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2124
|55
|40
|5
|Coahoma
|3217
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3399
|69
|97
|12
|Covington
|3189
|84
|140
|39
|De Soto
|24090
|286
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9704
|163
|263
|53
|Franklin
|905
|24
|41
|5
|George
|3014
|52
|61
|9
|Greene
|1501
|35
|55
|6
|Grenada
|2788
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4638
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|22765
|339
|501
|72
|Hinds
|25501
|458
|823
|135
|Holmes
|2094
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1039
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|178
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3264
|82
|135
|24
|Jackson
|16819
|259
|245
|36
|Jasper
|2441
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|742
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1272
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9690
|173
|224
|42
|Kemper
|1085
|30
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6814
|126
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7816
|91
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8688
|244
|456
|102
|Lawrence
|1517
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|3024
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|11317
|180
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3776
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4300
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7501
|152
|262
|63
|Madison
|11512
|232
|400
|70
|Marion
|3033
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4871
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4506
|138
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1373
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4816
|181
|209
|59
|Newton
|2801
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1396
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5231
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4878
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5700
|158
|199
|40
|Perry
|1408
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3887
|115
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4639
|74
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3140
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|887
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16447
|297
|466
|64
|Scott
|3585
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|528
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3369
|93
|160
|20
|Smith
|1900
|37
|68
|8
|Stone
|2529
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3569
|95
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1880
|43
|50
|7
|Tate
|3600
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3288
|70
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2457
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1185
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4520
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1573
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4925
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5769
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|2972
|46
|77
|11
|Webster
|1289
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|816
|33 *
|25
|5
|Winston
|2444
|85
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1787
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3547
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|365,061
|7,649
|10,751
|2,014
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
