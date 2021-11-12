694 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 694 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on November 10 through 11.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 508,469 with 10,187 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4667 125 88 18 Alcorn 5780 104 130 20 Amite 2085 56 57 9 Attala 3362 90 189 36 Benton 1512 39 47 10 Bolivar 6410 151 239 33 Calhoun 2826 49 44 7 Carroll 1715 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3066 67 61 15 Choctaw 1356 27 12 0 Claiborne 1339 38 46 9 Clarke 2985 95 132 32 Clay 3103 77 41 5 Coahoma 4207 109 138 14 Copiah 4515 94 104 15 Covington 4310 95 142 39 De Soto 32746 422 124 26 Forrest 13618 255 283 60 Franklin 1227 28 46 5 George 5078 80 73 9 Greene 2231 49 57 6 Grenada 3755 109 156 32 Hancock 7803 130 72 15 Harrison 34641 552 536 78 Hinds 32355 638 853 139 Holmes 2700 89 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4730 106 135 24 Jackson 24726 386 283 41 Jasper 3386 66 46 2 Jefferson 961 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 14000 244 258 43 Kemper 1436 41 50 10 Lafayette 8715 141 200 57 Lamar 10587 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12129 323 482 108 Lawrence 2162 40 27 2 Leake 4113 89 99 17 Lee 15960 238 225 43 Leflore 4703 144 240 55 Lincoln 5495 136 208 41 Lowndes 11195 192 280 67 Madison 14793 282 416 72 Marion 4252 109 162 24 Marshall 6573 139 69 17 Monroe 6893 179 191 55 Montgomery 1810 57 64 10 Neshoba 6696 210 228 61 Newton 3932 81 87 15 Noxubee 1882 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7184 138 271 40 Panola 6672 133 103 15 Pearl River 9668 242 210 42 Perry 2117 56 24 9 Pike 5903 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6858 108 86 13 Prentiss 4935 83 101 15 Quitman 1071 28 0 0 Rankin 22322 400 492 69 Scott 4751 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4511 117 165 20 Smith 2685 52 71 8 Stone 3641 66 88 14 Sunflower 4275 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2305 52 50 7 Tate 4690 113 80 19 Tippah 4812 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3710 93 103 28 Tunica 1613 39 19 3 Union 6191 95 132 23 Walthall 2205 65 69 14 Warren 6809 176 175 38 Washington 7532 167 202 41 Wayne 4419 72 80 13 Webster 2042 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1056 39 25 6 Winston 3172 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2403 47 82 22 Yazoo 4523 91 152 20 Total 508,469 10,187 11,328 2,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.