694 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 694 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on November 10 through 11.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 508,469 with 10,187 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46671258818
Alcorn578010413020
Amite208556579
Attala33629018936
Benton1512394710
Bolivar641015123933
Calhoun282649447
Carroll1715405211
Chickasaw3066676115
Choctaw135627120
Claiborne133938469
Clarke29859513232
Clay310377415
Coahoma420710913814
Copiah45159410415
Covington43109514239
De Soto3274642212426
Forrest1361825528360
Franklin122728465
George507880739
Greene223149576
Grenada375510915632
Hancock78031307215
Harrison3464155253678
Hinds32355638853139
Holmes27008910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba473010613524
Jackson2472638628341
Jasper338666462
Jefferson96134417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1400024425843
Kemper1436415010
Lafayette871514120057
Lamar105871405612
Lauderdale12129323482108
Lawrence216240272
Leake4113899917
Lee1596023822543
Leflore470314424055
Lincoln549513620841
Lowndes1119519228067
Madison1479328241672
Marion425210916224
Marshall65731396917
Monroe689317919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba669621022861
Newton3932818715
Noxubee188242416
Oktibbeha718413827140
Panola667213310315
Pearl River966824221042
Perry211756249
Pike590315517744
Pontotoc68581088613
Prentiss49358310115
Quitman10712800
Rankin2232240049269
Scott47519811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson451111716520
Smith268552718
Stone3641668814
Sunflower427510512420
Tallahatchie230552507
Tate46901138019
Tippah48128112014
Tishomingo37109310328
Tunica161339193
Union61919513223
Walthall2205656914
Warren680917617538
Washington753216720241
Wayne4419728013
Webster2042486714
Wilkinson105639256
Winston31729113539
Yalobusha2403478222
Yazoo45239115220
Total508,46910,18711,3282,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

