695 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 695 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 286,343 with 6,461 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2277747215
Alcorn28815913020
Amite109132547
Attala20496917336
Benton912244510
Bolivar448511623131
Calhoun153526354
Carroll115023499
Chickasaw1985505815
Choctaw6841510
Claiborne96929459
Clarke16346912330
Clay176146385
Coahoma26956512911
Copiah2701568111
Covington24027413639
De Soto1908222611324
Forrest682013422550
Franklin74319394
George224644597
Greene122732526
Grenada24117415532
Hancock3300726814
Harrison1602425848265
Hinds18362377805127
Holmes17926910420
Humphreys89826348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28637113423
Jackson1214121323332
Jasper203341432
Jefferson60726407
Jefferson Davis9793181
Jones764613921841
Kemper87522449
Lafayette562811018755
Lamar5593735313
Lauderdale662021944199
Lawrence116719272
Leake2485698815
Lee955515822241
Leflore329911723853
Lincoln33709918338
Lowndes591313725662
Madison926218936569
Marion24617715824
Marshall3884906415
Monroe393712319055
Montgomery118337549
Neshoba367816520258
Newton2160518715
Noxubee120729356
Oktibbeha43449022136
Panola41848910213
Pearl River395312318634
Perry113033217
Pike29359012734
Pontotoc4017668610
Prentiss2658589915
Quitman7601400
Rankin1231325339061
Scott28726611517
Sharkey48717438
Simpson26057815820
Smith146428628
Stone1666288414
Sunflower31208412119
Tallahatchie167739507
Tate2934708019
Tippah26986412013
Tishomingo20846410227
Tunica96223182
Union38497213123
Walthall1226396913
Warren404411417038
Washington509012619039
Wayne2411406911
Webster1055285911
Wilkinson61726255
Winston21817413039
Yalobusha1393368222
Yazoo27856013918
Total286,3436,46110,3551,936

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories