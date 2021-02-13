695 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 695 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 286,343 with 6,461 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2277 74 72 15 Alcorn 2881 59 130 20 Amite 1091 32 54 7 Attala 2049 69 173 36 Benton 912 24 45 10 Bolivar 4485 116 231 31 Calhoun 1535 26 35 4 Carroll 1150 23 49 9 Chickasaw 1985 50 58 15 Choctaw 684 15 1 0 Claiborne 969 29 45 9 Clarke 1634 69 123 30 Clay 1761 46 38 5 Coahoma 2695 65 129 11 Copiah 2701 56 81 11 Covington 2402 74 136 39 De Soto 19082 226 113 24 Forrest 6820 134 225 50 Franklin 743 19 39 4 George 2246 44 59 7 Greene 1227 32 52 6 Grenada 2411 74 155 32 Hancock 3300 72 68 14 Harrison 16024 258 482 65 Hinds 18362 377 805 127 Holmes 1792 69 104 20 Humphreys 898 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2863 71 134 23 Jackson 12141 213 233 32 Jasper 2033 41 43 2 Jefferson 607 26 40 7 Jefferson Davis 979 31 8 1 Jones 7646 139 218 41 Kemper 875 22 44 9 Lafayette 5628 110 187 55 Lamar 5593 73 53 13 Lauderdale 6620 219 441 99 Lawrence 1167 19 27 2 Leake 2485 69 88 15 Lee 9555 158 222 41 Leflore 3299 117 238 53 Lincoln 3370 99 183 38 Lowndes 5913 137 256 62 Madison 9262 189 365 69 Marion 2461 77 158 24 Marshall 3884 90 64 15 Monroe 3937 123 190 55 Montgomery 1183 37 54 9 Neshoba 3678 165 202 58 Newton 2160 51 87 15 Noxubee 1207 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4344 90 221 36 Panola 4184 89 102 13 Pearl River 3953 123 186 34 Perry 1130 33 21 7 Pike 2935 90 127 34 Pontotoc 4017 66 86 10 Prentiss 2658 58 99 15 Quitman 760 14 0 0 Rankin 12313 253 390 61 Scott 2872 66 115 17 Sharkey 487 17 43 8 Simpson 2605 78 158 20 Smith 1464 28 62 8 Stone 1666 28 84 14 Sunflower 3120 84 121 19 Tallahatchie 1677 39 50 7 Tate 2934 70 80 19 Tippah 2698 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2084 64 102 27 Tunica 962 23 18 2 Union 3849 72 131 23 Walthall 1226 39 69 13 Warren 4044 114 170 38 Washington 5090 126 190 39 Wayne 2411 40 69 11 Webster 1055 28 59 11 Wilkinson 617 26 25 5 Winston 2181 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1393 36 82 22 Yazoo 2785 60 139 18 Total 286,343 6,461 10,355 1,936

