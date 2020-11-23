699 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 699 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported on Monday, November 23.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 143,879 with 3,676 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1359486414
Alcorn1437248811
Amite50814152
Attala10623310622
Benton48217449
Bolivar23788322230
Calhoun71213254
Carroll70514459
Chickasaw1023324714
Choctaw305710
Claiborne57416439
Clarke882539327
Clay86726203
Coahoma14734212611
Copiah158840719
Covington1172346915
De Soto95699910220
Forrest36718517641
Franklin318541
George121623376
Greene58422406
Grenada13634411421
Hancock114137599
Harrison682510532035
Hinds954119350782
Holmes12446110220
Humphreys52518337
Issaquena111400
Itawamba1455338917
Jackson606811611814
Jasper8112110
Jefferson34011133
Jefferson Davis5411791
Jones34468718838
Kemper40815419
Lafayette31334712328
Lamar2818494312
Lauderdale334314232177
Lawrence69914262
Leake131643427
Lee48029419639
Leflore20078919547
Lincoln18396416536
Lowndes22836211533
Madison460210227849
Marion1107469215
Marshall2072475814
Monroe18957717252
Montgomery71925539
Neshoba217111315040
Newton1028294410
Noxubee69017214
Oktibbeha23776019331
Panola211047599
Pearl River1429679923
Perry65225207
Pike1600589827
Pontotoc193227192
Prentiss139526877
Quitman478600
Rankin52379619226
Scott149929303
Sharkey30617438
Simpson14355313619
Smith68616558
Stone72314589
Sunflower1895548415
Tallahatchie94727297
Tate1633497118
Tippah120930614
Tishomingo1060429626
Tunica59519152
Union1601254611
Walthall743286713
Warren17215712526
Washington308810618639
Wayne1157225910
Webster416145211
Wilkinson38422205
Winston1158245411
Yalobusha679268018
Yazoo15063813714
Total143,8793,6767,3971,402

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

