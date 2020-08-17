7 Mississippi College students test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College announced seven students tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the college, a total of 1,662 students were tested prior to the start of fall classes on August 17. Four of the seven students who tested positive returned home to isolate.
The three other MC students, who showed no symptoms but tested positive, will remain in isolation on campus.
