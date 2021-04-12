70 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 70 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,519 with 7,096 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2459828316
Alcorn29776413020
Amite120141559
Attala21337317536
Benton972254610
Bolivar477012923231
Calhoun163230366
Carroll1208265110
Chickasaw2048576015
Choctaw7281710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17687612331
Clay182454385
Coahoma28967712912
Copiah2930658311
Covington25458013739
De Soto2078424811324
Forrest752314622751
Franklin81923404
George237847598
Greene129433526
Grenada25498215532
Hancock3721856914
Harrison1749330248568
Hinds19894408805131
Holmes18647110420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29687613423
Jackson1309924324035
Jasper219748432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10543291
Jones829316022042
Kemper95226449
Lafayette602811718755
Lamar6107845413
Lauderdale7189237443100
Lawrence126323272
Leake2611738815
Lee985916922241
Leflore346812423652
Lincoln387110819740
Lowndes626514425663
Madison989621036869
Marion26597915824
Marshall42731006415
Monroe405713219055
Montgomery125542549
Neshoba398817620359
Newton2448598715
Noxubee125933356
Oktibbeha45529722236
Panola444210310415
Pearl River442013918837
Perry125138218
Pike318110413535
Pontotoc4164728612
Prentiss2756599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1331627539261
Scott31057211518
Sharkey49617438
Simpson28748415720
Smith158634668
Stone1791318514
Sunflower32938912220
Tallahatchie175540507
Tate3227818019
Tippah28486811913
Tishomingo22206710227
Tunica102525182
Union40377513123
Walthall1305436913
Warren428111817037
Washington528013219139
Wayne2613416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64727255
Winston22598113039
Yalobusha1588368222
Yazoo30436814018
Total307,5197,09610,4391,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

