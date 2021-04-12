70 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 70 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,519 with 7,096 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2459
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|2977
|64
|130
|20
|Amite
|1201
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2133
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|972
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4770
|129
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1632
|30
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1208
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2048
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|728
|17
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|1013
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1768
|76
|123
|31
|Clay
|1824
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2896
|77
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2930
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2545
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|20784
|248
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7523
|146
|227
|51
|Franklin
|819
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2378
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1294
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2549
|82
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3721
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17493
|302
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19894
|408
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1864
|71
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|943
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2968
|76
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13099
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2197
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|648
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1054
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8293
|160
|220
|42
|Kemper
|952
|26
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6028
|117
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6107
|84
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7189
|237
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1263
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2611
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9859
|169
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3468
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3871
|108
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6265
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9896
|210
|368
|69
|Marion
|2659
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4273
|100
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4057
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1255
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3988
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2448
|59
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1259
|33
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4552
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4442
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4420
|139
|188
|37
|Perry
|1251
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3181
|104
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4164
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2756
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|789
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13316
|275
|392
|61
|Scott
|3105
|72
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|496
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2874
|84
|157
|20
|Smith
|1586
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1791
|31
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3293
|89
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1755
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3227
|81
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2848
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2220
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1025
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4037
|75
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1305
|43
|69
|13
|Warren
|4281
|118
|170
|37
|Washington
|5280
|132
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2613
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1134
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|647
|27
|25
|5
|Winston
|2259
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1588
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3043
|68
|140
|18
|Total
|307,519
|7,096
|10,439
|1,973
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.