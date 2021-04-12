70 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 70 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,519 with 7,096 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2459 82 83 16 Alcorn 2977 64 130 20 Amite 1201 41 55 9 Attala 2133 73 175 36 Benton 972 25 46 10 Bolivar 4770 129 232 31 Calhoun 1632 30 36 6 Carroll 1208 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15 Choctaw 728 17 1 0 Claiborne 1013 30 45 9 Clarke 1768 76 123 31 Clay 1824 54 38 5 Coahoma 2896 77 129 12 Copiah 2930 65 83 11 Covington 2545 80 137 39 De Soto 20784 248 113 24 Forrest 7523 146 227 51 Franklin 819 23 40 4 George 2378 47 59 8 Greene 1294 33 52 6 Grenada 2549 82 155 32 Hancock 3721 85 69 14 Harrison 17493 302 485 68 Hinds 19894 408 805 131 Holmes 1864 71 104 20 Humphreys 943 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2968 76 134 23 Jackson 13099 243 240 35 Jasper 2197 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1 Jones 8293 160 220 42 Kemper 952 26 44 9 Lafayette 6028 117 187 55 Lamar 6107 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7189 237 443 100 Lawrence 1263 23 27 2 Leake 2611 73 88 15 Lee 9859 169 222 41 Leflore 3468 124 236 52 Lincoln 3871 108 197 40 Lowndes 6265 144 256 63 Madison 9896 210 368 69 Marion 2659 79 158 24 Marshall 4273 100 64 15 Monroe 4057 132 190 55 Montgomery 1255 42 54 9 Neshoba 3988 176 203 59 Newton 2448 59 87 15 Noxubee 1259 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4552 97 222 36 Panola 4442 103 104 15 Pearl River 4420 139 188 37 Perry 1251 38 21 8 Pike 3181 104 135 35 Pontotoc 4164 72 86 12 Prentiss 2756 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13316 275 392 61 Scott 3105 72 115 18 Sharkey 496 17 43 8 Simpson 2874 84 157 20 Smith 1586 34 66 8 Stone 1791 31 85 14 Sunflower 3293 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1755 40 50 7 Tate 3227 81 80 19 Tippah 2848 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2220 67 102 27 Tunica 1025 25 18 2 Union 4037 75 131 23 Walthall 1305 43 69 13 Warren 4281 118 170 37 Washington 5280 132 191 39 Wayne 2613 41 69 11 Webster 1134 32 61 12 Wilkinson 647 27 25 5 Winston 2259 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1588 36 82 22 Yazoo 3043 68 140 18 Total 307,519 7,096 10,439 1,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

