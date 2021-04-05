70 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 70 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 306,158 with 7,055 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2435828316
Alcorn29666313020
Amite118639559
Attala21297317536
Benton968254610
Bolivar476512823231
Calhoun162730366
Carroll1205265110
Chickasaw2046576015
Choctaw7251610
Claiborne101230459
Clarke17597512331
Clay182154385
Coahoma28887612912
Copiah2916628311
Covington25398013639
De Soto2063824811324
Forrest750214522751
Franklin81023404
George236846597
Greene129333526
Grenada25348015532
Hancock3703846914
Harrison1741829948568
Hinds19771404805131
Holmes18577110420
Humphreys94232349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29607613423
Jackson1305424224035
Jasper219647432
Jefferson64628417
Jefferson Davis10463291
Jones826915922042
Kemper94925449
Lafayette598011618755
Lamar6077845413
Lauderdale7121236443100
Lawrence125823272
Leake2603738815
Lee982916922241
Leflore346512423652
Lincoln386110719740
Lowndes623514425663
Madison985620936869
Marion26487915824
Marshall42481006415
Monroe405113119055
Montgomery125141549
Neshoba396917520359
Newton2436588715
Noxubee125531356
Oktibbeha45379722236
Panola442710310415
Pearl River439513918837
Perry124638218
Pike315310213535
Pontotoc4157728612
Prentiss2747599915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1326027439261
Scott30867211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28668415720
Smith157534668
Stone1776308514
Sunflower32828912220
Tallahatchie174740507
Tate3204818019
Tippah28376811913
Tishomingo22176710227
Tunica102325182
Union40197413123
Walthall1296436913
Warren426711817037
Washington526513219139
Wayne2611416911
Webster1134326112
Wilkinson64127255
Winston22558113039
Yalobusha1571368222
Yazoo30316814018
Total306,1587,05510,4381,972

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

