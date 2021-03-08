70 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 70 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 297,651 with 6,808 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams236278
Alcorn292863
Amite112535
Attala210571
Benton94024
Bolivar4633124
Calhoun158728
Carroll119725
Chickasaw202054
Choctaw70317
Claiborne99130
Clarke170773
Clay179452
Coahoma283169
Copiah280159
Covington250480
De Soto19831231
Forrest7300138
Franklin76520
George232845
Greene128133
Grenada249178
Hancock353578
Harrison16904283
Hinds18971395
Holmes183470
Humphreys93128
Issaquena1676
Itawamba290775
Jackson12756234
Jasper214645
Jefferson62927
Jefferson Davis102931
Jones8045148
Kemper91523
Lafayette5768114
Lamar594282
Lauderdale6879228
Lawrence121721
Leake254872
Lee9725163
Leflore3404122
Lincoln3632104
Lowndes6062140
Madison9525204
Marion258878
Marshall406795
Monroe3998129
Montgomery123540
Neshoba3857171
Newton233353
Noxubee123431
Oktibbeha443395
Panola433798
Pearl River4219132
Perry123335
Pike303497
Pontotoc411071
Prentiss271258
Quitman77514
Rankin12853265
Scott296871
Sharkey49217
Simpson277981
Smith154433
Stone173529
Sunflower321386
Tallahatchie171839
Tate304674
Tippah280265
Tishomingo213266
Tunica99824
Union397074
Walthall125441
Warren4145115
Washington5235130
Wayne255841
Webster111132
Wilkinson62727
Winston222579
Yalobusha146036
Yazoo292666
Total297,6516,808

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

