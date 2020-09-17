701 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 701 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 91,935 with 2,780.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Adams 1 Bolivar 1 Forrest 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Madison 1 Marion 1 Pearl River 1 Tallahatchie 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Yazoo 2

* 10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and September 6, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 Clarke 1 Coahoma 1 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Jasper 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 891 35 47 12 Alcorn 753 10 18 2 Amite 307 10 14 2 Attala 636 25 90 20 Benton 215 1 2 0 Bolivar 1774 65 197 26 Calhoun 506 12 25 4 Carroll 308 12 45 9 Chickasaw 635 24 43 13 Choctaw 177 5 3 0 Claiborne 449 16 43 9 Clarke 525 38 59 17 Clay 562 16 16 1 Coahoma 1109 27 79 2 Copiah 1154 33 46 4 Covington 793 21 30 6 De Soto 5321 53 63 13 Forrest 2310 69 171 40 Franklin 186 3 3 1 George 739 13 28 6 Greene 335 16 37 6 Grenada 1045 35 105 20 Hancock 554 20 9 4 Harrison 3687 71 239 29 Hinds 6903 153 403 62 Holmes 1084 58 100 20 Humphreys 369 15 21 6 Issaquena 103 3 0 0 Itawamba 741 21 81 16 Jackson 3343 67 76 7 Jasper 536 15 1 0 Jefferson 235 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 322 11 3 1 Jones 2360 78 180 37 Kemper 285 15 39 9 Lafayette 2030 39 122 28 Lamar 1566 33 27 11 Lauderdale 1984 123 260 72 Lawrence 422 12 26 2 Leake 935 35 17 2 Lee 2540 66 154 30 Leflore 1343 80 189 45 Lincoln 1044 53 142 32 Lowndes 1384 57 99 33 Madison 3180 86 238 45 Marion 836 33 73 9 Marshall 1067 14 31 6 Monroe 1176 65 162 50 Montgomery 450 20 47 9 Neshoba 1524 103 112 37 Newton 747 22 34 7 Noxubee 540 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1737 49 193 31 Panola 1409 26 13 2 Pearl River 848 50 72 20 Perry 390 16 15 3 Pike 1201 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1204 16 7 1 Prentiss 786 17 48 3 Quitman 362 5 0 0 Rankin 3134 73 154 18 Scott 1159 25 19 3 Sharkey 258 12 43 8 Simpson 1001 42 104 18 Smith 517 14 54 8 Stone 346 11 51 7 Sunflower 1385 43 70 11 Tallahatchie 734 18 30 4 Tate 945 37 32 13 Tippah 635 16 5 0 Tishomingo 650 35 96 24 Tunica 472 13 12 2 Union 965 24 46 11 Walthall 589 25 67 13 Warren 1366 50 113 24 Washington 2156 71 110 23 Wayne 871 21 59 10 Webster 328 13 52 11 Wilkinson 301 17 20 5 Winston 719 19 40 11 Yalobusha 413 14 35 7 Yazoo 1034 29 56 11 Total 91,935 2,780 5,776 1,152

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

