701 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 701 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 91,935 with 2,780.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Bolivar1
Forrest1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Madison1
Marion1
Pearl River1
Tallahatchie1
Union1
Warren1
Yazoo2

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and September 6, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Clarke1
Coahoma1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Jasper1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Sharkey1
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams891354712
Alcorn75310182
Amite30710142
Attala636259020
Benton215120
Bolivar17746519726
Calhoun50612254
Carroll30812459
Chickasaw635244313
Choctaw177530
Claiborne44916439
Clarke525385917
Clay56216161
Coahoma110927792
Copiah115433464
Covington79321306
De Soto5321536313
Forrest23106917140
Franklin186331
George73913286
Greene33516376
Grenada10453510520
Hancock5542094
Harrison36877123929
Hinds690315340362
Holmes10845810020
Humphreys36915216
Issaquena103300
Itawamba741218116
Jackson334367767
Jasper5361510
Jefferson2359123
Jefferson Davis3221131
Jones23607818037
Kemper28515399
Lafayette20303912228
Lamar1566332711
Lauderdale198412326072
Lawrence42212262
Leake93535172
Lee25406615430
Leflore13438018945
Lincoln10445314232
Lowndes1384579933
Madison31808623845
Marion83633739
Marshall106714316
Monroe11766516250
Montgomery45020479
Neshoba152410311237
Newton74722347
Noxubee54015194
Oktibbeha17374919331
Panola140926132
Pearl River848507220
Perry39016153
Pike1201488021
Pontotoc12041671
Prentiss78617483
Quitman362500
Rankin31347315418
Scott115925193
Sharkey25812438
Simpson10014210418
Smith51714548
Stone34611517
Sunflower1385437011
Tallahatchie73418304
Tate945373213
Tippah6351650
Tishomingo650359624
Tunica47213122
Union965244611
Walthall589256713
Warren13665011324
Washington21567111023
Wayne871215910
Webster328135211
Wilkinson30117205
Winston719194011
Yalobusha41314357
Yazoo1034295611
Total91,9352,7805,7761,152

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

