703 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 703 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 33,591 with 1,204 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Attala
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|2
|Humphreys
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Pike
|2
|Tate
|1
|Winston
|1
* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 28 and July 8, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|Adams
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pike
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|340
|19
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|85
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|106
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|375
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|42
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|380
|18
|36
|6
|Calhoun
|147
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|173
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|292
|19
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|75
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|293
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|214
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|255
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|215
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|631
|15
|29
|3
|Covington
|419
|5
|2
|0
|Desoto
|1818
|18
|20
|5
|Forrest
|939
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|49
|2
|3
|1
|George
|102
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|108
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|535
|7
|43
|4
|Hancock
|138
|13
|9
|4
|Harrison
|1040
|14
|96
|7
|Hinds
|2697
|48
|149
|17
|Holmes
|573
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|159
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|141
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|727
|17
|46
|5
|Jasper
|267
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|117
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|116
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1173
|49
|157
|34
|Kemper
|180
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|437
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|502
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|942
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|199
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|613
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|586
|21
|65
|14
|Leflore
|522
|56
|173
|41
|Lincoln
|509
|35
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|526
|13
|25
|6
|Madison
|1382
|36
|135
|18
|Marion
|313
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|269
|3
|6
|0
|Monroe
|436
|35
|99
|29
|Montgomery
|149
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1022
|74
|102
|27
|Newton
|357
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|275
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|568
|28
|130
|18
|Panola
|399
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|276
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|76
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|470
|20
|41
|10
|Pontotoc
|326
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|112
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|89
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1035
|15
|33
|0
|Scott
|792
|15
|14
|2
|Sharkey
|42
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|373
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|234
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|73
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|452
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|166
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|323
|13
|28
|9
|Tippah
|144
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|92
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|119
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|238
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|226
|7
|2
|1
|Warren
|553
|20
|39
|9
|Washington
|643
|10
|13
|1
|Wayne
|554
|16
|31
|3
|Webster
|128
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|95
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|287
|11
|34
|8
|Yalobusha
|193
|8
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|543
|6
|20
|2
|Total
|33,591
|1,204
|2,882
|580
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.
