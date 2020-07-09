Breaking News
703 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 703 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 33,591 with 1,204 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Attala1
Greene1
Harrison2
Hinds2
Humphreys1
Lincoln1
Montgomery1
Pike2
Tate1
Winston1

3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 28 and July 8, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams1
Neshoba1
Pike1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams340194411
Alcorn85211
Amite1063132
Attala375248919
Benton42010
Bolivar38018366
Calhoun1475234
Carroll17311459
Chickasaw292193611
Choctaw75400
Claiborne29310438
Clarke21425199
Clay2551121
Coahoma215600
Copiah63115293
Covington419520
Desoto181818205
Forrest939439529
Franklin49231
George102310
Greene10810346
Grenada5357434
Hancock1381394
Harrison104014967
Hinds26974814917
Holmes573419820
Humphreys15910186
Issaquena10100
Itawamba1418347
Jackson72717465
Jasper267610
Jefferson117300
Jefferson Davis116431
Jones11734915734
Kemper18014389
Lafayette4374421
Lamar502732
Lauderdale9428120252
Lawrence199200
Leake6132030
Lee586216514
Leflore5225617341
Lincoln5093511126
Lowndes52613256
Madison13823613518
Marion31312152
Marshall269360
Monroe436359929
Montgomery149300
Neshoba10227410227
Newton3571071
Noxubee2758153
Oktibbeha5682813018
Panola399621
Pearl River276325012
Perry76400
Pike470204110
Pontotoc326631
Prentiss1123243
Quitman89100
Rankin103515330
Scott79215142
Sharkey42010
Simpson373320
Smith23412528
Stone73221
Sunflower452810
Tallahatchie166431
Tate32313289
Tippah1441100
Tishomingo92120
Tunica1193122
Union23811208
Walthall226721
Warren55320399
Washington64310131
Wayne55416313
Webster128115210
Wilkinson95952
Winston28711348
Yalobusha1938357
Yazoo5436202
Total33,5911,2042,882580

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

