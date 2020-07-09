703 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 703 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 33,591 with 1,204 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Attala 1 Greene 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 2 Humphreys 1 Lincoln 1 Montgomery 1 Pike 2 Tate 1 Winston 1

* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 28 and July 8, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams 1 Neshoba 1 Pike 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 340 19 44 11 Alcorn 85 2 1 1 Amite 106 3 13 2 Attala 375 24 89 19 Benton 42 0 1 0 Bolivar 380 18 36 6 Calhoun 147 5 23 4 Carroll 173 11 45 9 Chickasaw 292 19 36 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 293 10 43 8 Clarke 214 25 19 9 Clay 255 11 2 1 Coahoma 215 6 0 0 Copiah 631 15 29 3 Covington 419 5 2 0 Desoto 1818 18 20 5 Forrest 939 43 95 29 Franklin 49 2 3 1 George 102 3 1 0 Greene 108 10 34 6 Grenada 535 7 43 4 Hancock 138 13 9 4 Harrison 1040 14 96 7 Hinds 2697 48 149 17 Holmes 573 41 98 20 Humphreys 159 10 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 141 8 34 7 Jackson 727 17 46 5 Jasper 267 6 1 0 Jefferson 117 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 116 4 3 1 Jones 1173 49 157 34 Kemper 180 14 38 9 Lafayette 437 4 42 1 Lamar 502 7 3 2 Lauderdale 942 81 202 52 Lawrence 199 2 0 0 Leake 613 20 3 0 Lee 586 21 65 14 Leflore 522 56 173 41 Lincoln 509 35 111 26 Lowndes 526 13 25 6 Madison 1382 36 135 18 Marion 313 12 15 2 Marshall 269 3 6 0 Monroe 436 35 99 29 Montgomery 149 3 0 0 Neshoba 1022 74 102 27 Newton 357 10 7 1 Noxubee 275 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 568 28 130 18 Panola 399 6 2 1 Pearl River 276 32 50 12 Perry 76 4 0 0 Pike 470 20 41 10 Pontotoc 326 6 3 1 Prentiss 112 3 24 3 Quitman 89 1 0 0 Rankin 1035 15 33 0 Scott 792 15 14 2 Sharkey 42 0 1 0 Simpson 373 3 2 0 Smith 234 12 52 8 Stone 73 2 2 1 Sunflower 452 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 166 4 3 1 Tate 323 13 28 9 Tippah 144 11 0 0 Tishomingo 92 1 2 0 Tunica 119 3 12 2 Union 238 11 20 8 Walthall 226 7 2 1 Warren 553 20 39 9 Washington 643 10 13 1 Wayne 554 16 31 3 Webster 128 11 52 10 Wilkinson 95 9 5 2 Winston 287 11 34 8 Yalobusha 193 8 35 7 Yazoo 543 6 20 2 Total 33,591 1,204 2,882 580

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

