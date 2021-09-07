704 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 704 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 453,348 with 8,685 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4101
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4820
|81
|130
|20
|Amite
|1850
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|3108
|82
|187
|36
|Benton
|1329
|27
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5798
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2480
|37
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1540
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2692
|62
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1184
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1224
|33
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2625
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2740
|67
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3750
|93
|133
|12
|Copiah
|4022
|79
|102
|13
|Covington
|3939
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|28440
|318
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12584
|212
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1106
|26
|41
|5
|George
|4262
|64
|62
|9
|Greene
|1951
|41
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3367
|96
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6794
|99
|72
|15
|Harrison
|30728
|430
|524
|75
|Hinds
|29947
|545
|841
|137
|Holmes
|2510
|82
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1185
|35
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|186
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4163
|89
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21996
|314
|274
|38
|Jasper
|3009
|58
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|847
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1589
|40
|9
|1
|Jones
|12570
|205
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1321
|36
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7732
|131
|192
|55
|Lamar
|9728
|115
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10943
|283
|472
|104
|Lawrence
|1961
|30
|27
|2
|Leake
|3793
|80
|94
|16
|Lee
|13850
|203
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4294
|137
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5037
|123
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|9738
|165
|269
|64
|Madison
|13625
|259
|415
|71
|Marion
|3862
|95
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5671
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6071
|155
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1629
|48
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6181
|192
|212
|59
|Newton
|3453
|68
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1675
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6529
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5835
|115
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8282
|187
|210
|42
|Perry
|1872
|48
|24
|9
|Pike
|5158
|125
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5712
|88
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4138
|71
|101
|15
|Quitman
|988
|21
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20547
|339
|480
|68
|Scott
|4257
|87
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|599
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4081
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2331
|44
|72
|8
|Stone
|3305
|49
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3978
|102
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2099
|46
|50
|7
|Tate
|4030
|93
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4158
|78
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3073
|83
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1423
|32
|18
|2
|Union
|5442
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1955
|54
|69
|14
|Warren
|6178
|150
|173
|38
|Washington
|6492
|143
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4045
|60
|80
|13
|Webster
|1823
|38
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|968
|34
|25
|5
|Winston
|2919
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2094
|46
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4037
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|453,348
|8,685
|11,008
|2,052
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.