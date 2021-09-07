704 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 704 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 453,348 with 8,685 deaths.

Light at the end of the tunnel?



Please stay safe. Health system still overburdened. And sadly, many more will die unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/UBefdnUu2W — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) September 7, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4101 109 87 18 Alcorn 4820 81 130 20 Amite 1850 49 57 9 Attala 3108 82 187 36 Benton 1329 27 47 10 Bolivar 5798 140 237 33 Calhoun 2480 37 36 6 Carroll 1540 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2692 62 61 15 Choctaw 1184 24 11 0 Claiborne 1224 33 46 9 Clarke 2625 84 133 31 Clay 2740 67 41 5 Coahoma 3750 93 133 12 Copiah 4022 79 102 13 Covington 3939 89 142 39 De Soto 28440 318 120 26 Forrest 12584 212 283 60 Franklin 1106 26 41 5 George 4262 64 62 9 Greene 1951 41 57 6 Grenada 3367 96 154 32 Hancock 6794 99 72 15 Harrison 30728 430 524 75 Hinds 29947 545 841 137 Holmes 2510 82 106 20 Humphreys 1185 35 34 9 Issaquena 186 6 0 0 Itawamba 4163 89 135 24 Jackson 21996 314 274 38 Jasper 3009 58 45 2 Jefferson 847 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1589 40 9 1 Jones 12570 205 227 43 Kemper 1321 36 49 10 Lafayette 7732 131 192 55 Lamar 9728 115 55 12 Lauderdale 10943 283 472 104 Lawrence 1961 30 27 2 Leake 3793 80 94 16 Lee 13850 203 223 43 Leflore 4294 137 239 55 Lincoln 5037 123 200 40 Lowndes 9738 165 269 64 Madison 13625 259 415 71 Marion 3862 95 161 24 Marshall 5671 115 65 15 Monroe 6071 155 191 55 Montgomery 1629 48 54 9 Neshoba 6181 192 212 59 Newton 3453 68 87 15 Noxubee 1675 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6529 114 229 36 Panola 5835 115 103 15 Pearl River 8282 187 210 42 Perry 1872 48 24 9 Pike 5158 125 136 37 Pontotoc 5712 88 86 13 Prentiss 4138 71 101 15 Quitman 988 21 0 0 Rankin 20547 339 480 68 Scott 4257 87 116 19 Sharkey 599 20 45 8 Simpson 4081 106 159 20 Smith 2331 44 72 8 Stone 3305 49 86 14 Sunflower 3978 102 124 20 Tallahatchie 2099 46 50 7 Tate 4030 93 80 19 Tippah 4158 78 120 14 Tishomingo 3073 83 103 28 Tunica 1423 32 18 2 Union 5442 85 132 23 Walthall 1955 54 69 14 Warren 6178 150 173 38 Washington 6492 143 193 41 Wayne 4045 60 80 13 Webster 1823 38 63 12 Wilkinson 968 34 25 5 Winston 2919 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2094 46 82 22 Yazoo 4037 83 149 20 Total 453,348 8,685 11,008 2,052

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.