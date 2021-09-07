704 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 704 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 453,348 with 8,685 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41011098718
Alcorn48208113020
Amite185049579
Attala31088218736
Benton1329274710
Bolivar579814023733
Calhoun248037366
Carroll1540355211
Chickasaw2692626115
Choctaw118424110
Claiborne122433469
Clarke26258413331
Clay274067415
Coahoma37509313312
Copiah40227910213
Covington39398914239
De Soto2844031812026
Forrest1258421228360
Franklin110626415
George426264629
Greene195141576
Grenada33679615432
Hancock6794997215
Harrison3072843052475
Hinds29947545841137
Holmes25108210620
Humphreys118535349
Issaquena186600
Itawamba41638913524
Jackson2199631427438
Jasper300958452
Jefferson84732417
Jefferson Davis15894091
Jones1257020522743
Kemper1321364910
Lafayette773213119255
Lamar97281155512
Lauderdale10943283472104
Lawrence196130272
Leake3793809416
Lee1385020322343
Leflore429413723955
Lincoln503712320040
Lowndes973816526964
Madison1362525941571
Marion38629516124
Marshall56711156515
Monroe607115519155
Montgomery162948549
Neshoba618119221259
Newton3453688715
Noxubee167537386
Oktibbeha652911422936
Panola583511510315
Pearl River828218721042
Perry187248249
Pike515812513637
Pontotoc5712888613
Prentiss41387110115
Quitman9882100
Rankin2054733948068
Scott42578711619
Sharkey59920458
Simpson408110615920
Smith233144728
Stone3305498614
Sunflower397810212420
Tallahatchie209946507
Tate4030938019
Tippah41587812014
Tishomingo30738310328
Tunica142332182
Union54428513223
Walthall1955546914
Warren617815017338
Washington649214319341
Wayne4045608013
Webster1823386312
Wilkinson96834255
Winston29198913039
Yalobusha2094468222
Yazoo40378314920
Total453,3488,68511,0082,052

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories