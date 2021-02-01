705 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 705 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 275,706 with 6,056 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2217 72 72 15 Alcorn 2820 58 130 20 Amite 1067 29 54 7 Attala 2009 65 173 36 Benton 893 23 45 10 Bolivar 4322 111 226 31 Calhoun 1487 23 29 4 Carroll 1101 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1942 47 54 15 Choctaw 663 14 1 0 Claiborne 922 26 45 9 Clarke 1575 64 122 30 Clay 1724 44 33 4 Coahoma 2593 57 129 11 Copiah 2607 51 80 10 Covington 2316 73 136 39 De Soto 18408 202 113 24 Forrest 6494 129 225 50 Franklin 723 19 39 4 George 2148 42 59 7 Greene 1174 31 52 6 Grenada 2305 74 155 32 Hancock 3162 66 69 14 Harrison 15292 223 481 65 Hinds 17633 351 803 127 Holmes 1761 68 103 20 Humphreys 878 25 34 8 Issaquena 162 6 0 0 Itawamba 2774 66 132 23 Jackson 11495 196 230 30 Jasper 1943 39 39 2 Jefferson 591 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 929 31 8 1 Jones 7278 123 218 41 Kemper 840 21 45 9 Lafayette 5434 104 187 54 Lamar 5302 67 53 13 Lauderdale 6379 203 433 94 Lawrence 1123 18 27 2 Leake 2439 68 88 14 Lee 9289 149 217 41 Leflore 3210 114 235 52 Lincoln 3212 92 173 37 Lowndes 5735 127 256 61 Madison 8941 176 361 69 Marion 2364 74 158 24 Marshall 3720 78 64 15 Monroe 3819 117 189 55 Montgomery 1154 36 54 9 Neshoba 3568 160 201 58 Newton 2065 48 87 15 Noxubee 1170 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4218 87 216 36 Panola 4025 85 102 13 Pearl River 3717 111 172 33 Perry 1091 32 21 7 Pike 2824 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3909 62 80 7 Prentiss 2599 55 99 15 Quitman 743 11 0 0 Rankin 11734 235 390 61 Scott 2746 56 106 9 Sharkey 478 17 43 8 Simpson 2504 75 158 20 Smith 1400 27 61 8 Stone 1605 28 84 14 Sunflower 3017 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1630 37 50 7 Tate 2872 66 80 19 Tippah 2609 54 117 9 Tishomingo 2017 62 102 27 Tunica 924 22 18 2 Union 3712 67 131 21 Walthall 1187 38 68 13 Warren 3899 109 170 38 Washington 5033 125 189 39 Wayne 2302 39 69 11 Webster 1014 24 58 11 Wilkinson 607 25 25 5 Winston 2128 72 123 37 Yalobusha 1307 36 82 22 Yazoo 2683 57 139 18 Total 275,706 6,056 10,235 1,902

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.