705 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 705 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 275,706 with 6,056 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2217727215
Alcorn28205813020
Amite106729547
Attala20096517336
Benton893234510
Bolivar432211122631
Calhoun148723294
Carroll110122489
Chickasaw1942475415
Choctaw6631410
Claiborne92226459
Clarke15756412230
Clay172444334
Coahoma25935712911
Copiah2607518010
Covington23167313639
De Soto1840820211324
Forrest649412922550
Franklin72319394
George214842597
Greene117431526
Grenada23057415532
Hancock3162666914
Harrison1529222348165
Hinds17633351803127
Holmes17616810320
Humphreys87825348
Issaquena162600
Itawamba27746613223
Jackson1149519623030
Jasper194339392
Jefferson59123407
Jefferson Davis9293181
Jones727812321841
Kemper84021459
Lafayette543410418754
Lamar5302675313
Lauderdale637920343394
Lawrence112318272
Leake2439688814
Lee928914921741
Leflore321011423552
Lincoln32129217337
Lowndes573512725661
Madison894117636169
Marion23647415824
Marshall3720786415
Monroe381911718955
Montgomery115436549
Neshoba356816020158
Newton2065488715
Noxubee117027356
Oktibbeha42188721636
Panola40258510213
Pearl River371711117233
Perry109132217
Pike28248912534
Pontotoc390962807
Prentiss2599559915
Quitman7431100
Rankin1173423539061
Scott2746561069
Sharkey47817438
Simpson25047515820
Smith140027618
Stone1605288414
Sunflower30178111719
Tallahatchie163037507
Tate2872668019
Tippah2609541179
Tishomingo20176210227
Tunica92422182
Union37126713121
Walthall1187386813
Warren389910917038
Washington503312518939
Wayne2302396911
Webster1014245811
Wilkinson60725255
Winston21287212337
Yalobusha1307368222
Yazoo26835713918
Total275,7066,05610,2351,902

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories