7,079 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 5, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 579,773 with 10,511 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5226
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6723
|118
|130
|20
|Amite
|2328
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3721
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1747
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7070
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3167
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1978
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3745
|75
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1469
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1527
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3152
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3657
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4977
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5243
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4955
|97
|145
|39
|De Soto
|38524
|447
|129
|27
|Forrest
|15318
|265
|289
|61
|Franklin
|1391
|33
|46
|5
|George
|5341
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2366
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4176
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8525
|134
|88
|17
|Harrison
|37914
|569
|547
|80
|Hinds
|40368
|657
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3202
|93
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1493
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|198
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5318
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|27175
|396
|293
|41
|Jasper
|3719
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1071
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2091
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|15266
|250
|270
|45
|Kemper
|1579
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10369
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11979
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|13469
|324
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2542
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4594
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|19251
|249
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5876
|144
|243
|55
|Lincoln
|6034
|138
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|12452
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|17667
|284
|416
|72
|Marion
|4815
|117
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7555
|149
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7895
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2150
|58
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|7355
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4212
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2040
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7964
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|7640
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10632
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2261
|57
|27
|9
|Pike
|6748
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7762
|114
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5697
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1223
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|26205
|415
|500
|69
|Scott
|5275
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|698
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5196
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2904
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|3896
|67
|90
|14
|Sunflower
|4801
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2564
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5329
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5415
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4227
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1968
|40
|19
|3
|Union
|7101
|100
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2442
|67
|69
|14
|Warren
|7655
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8079
|171
|212
|41
|Wayne
|4586
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2286
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1311
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3506
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2903
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|5524
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|579,773
|10,511
|11,501
|2,110
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.