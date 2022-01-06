7,079 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 5, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 579,773 with 10,511 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5226 125 88 18 Alcorn 6723 118 130 20 Amite 2328 59 57 9 Attala 3721 90 189 36 Benton 1747 42 47 10 Bolivar 7070 155 240 33 Calhoun 3167 51 44 7 Carroll 1978 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3745 75 61 15 Choctaw 1469 27 12 0 Claiborne 1527 41 46 9 Clarke 3152 96 132 32 Clay 3657 78 41 5 Coahoma 4977 114 138 14 Copiah 5243 95 109 15 Covington 4955 97 145 39 De Soto 38524 447 129 27 Forrest 15318 265 289 61 Franklin 1391 33 46 5 George 5341 80 73 9 Greene 2366 50 59 6 Grenada 4176 112 156 32 Hancock 8525 134 88 17 Harrison 37914 569 547 80 Hinds 40368 657 856 140 Holmes 3202 93 109 20 Humphreys 1493 39 35 9 Issaquena 198 7 0 0 Itawamba 5318 112 136 24 Jackson 27175 396 293 41 Jasper 3719 66 46 2 Jefferson 1071 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2091 43 14 1 Jones 15266 250 270 45 Kemper 1579 42 50 10 Lafayette 10369 143 202 57 Lamar 11979 140 57 12 Lauderdale 13469 324 499 108 Lawrence 2542 44 27 2 Leake 4594 92 102 17 Lee 19251 249 224 43 Leflore 5876 144 243 55 Lincoln 6034 138 209 41 Lowndes 12452 200 305 69 Madison 17667 284 416 72 Marion 4815 117 162 24 Marshall 7555 149 69 17 Monroe 7895 183 191 55 Montgomery 2150 58 64 10 Neshoba 7355 210 229 61 Newton 4212 84 89 15 Noxubee 2040 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7964 141 270 40 Panola 7640 140 103 15 Pearl River 10632 245 211 42 Perry 2261 57 27 9 Pike 6748 159 178 44 Pontotoc 7762 114 87 13 Prentiss 5697 88 101 15 Quitman 1223 28 0 0 Rankin 26205 415 500 69 Scott 5275 101 119 19 Sharkey 698 21 45 8 Simpson 5196 117 167 20 Smith 2904 54 77 8 Stone 3896 67 90 14 Sunflower 4801 110 125 20 Tallahatchie 2564 53 50 7 Tate 5329 121 80 19 Tippah 5415 87 122 14 Tishomingo 4227 99 103 28 Tunica 1968 40 19 3 Union 7101 100 133 23 Walthall 2442 67 69 14 Warren 7655 181 175 38 Washington 8079 171 212 41 Wayne 4586 73 80 13 Webster 2286 50 66 14 Wilkinson 1311 39 25 6 Winston 3506 94 135 39 Yalobusha 2903 48 83 22 Yazoo 5524 94 152 20 Total 579,773 10,511 11,501 2,110

