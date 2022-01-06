7,079 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 5, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 579,773 with 10,511 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams52261258818
Alcorn672311813020
Amite232859579
Attala37219018936
Benton1747424710
Bolivar707015524033
Calhoun316751447
Carroll1978415211
Chickasaw3745756115
Choctaw146927120
Claiborne152741469
Clarke31529613232
Clay365778415
Coahoma497711413814
Copiah52439510915
Covington49559714539
De Soto3852444712927
Forrest1531826528961
Franklin139133465
George534180739
Greene236650596
Grenada417611215632
Hancock85251348817
Harrison3791456954780
Hinds40368657856140
Holmes32029310920
Humphreys149339359
Issaquena198700
Itawamba531811213624
Jackson2717539629341
Jasper371966462
Jefferson107135417
Jefferson Davis209143141
Jones1526625027045
Kemper1579425010
Lafayette1036914320257
Lamar119791405712
Lauderdale13469324499108
Lawrence254244272
Leake45949210217
Lee1925124922443
Leflore587614424355
Lincoln603413820941
Lowndes1245220030569
Madison1766728441672
Marion481511716224
Marshall75551496917
Monroe789518319155
Montgomery2150586410
Neshoba735521022961
Newton4212848915
Noxubee204044416
Oktibbeha796414127040
Panola764014010315
Pearl River1063224521142
Perry226157279
Pike674815917844
Pontotoc77621148713
Prentiss56978810115
Quitman12232800
Rankin2620541550069
Scott527510111919
Sharkey69821458
Simpson519611716720
Smith290454778
Stone3896679014
Sunflower480111012520
Tallahatchie256453507
Tate53291218019
Tippah54158712214
Tishomingo42279910328
Tunica196840193
Union710110013323
Walthall2442676914
Warren765518117538
Washington807917121241
Wayne4586738013
Webster2286506614
Wilkinson131139256
Winston35069413539
Yalobusha2903488322
Yazoo55249415220
Total579,77310,51111,5012,110

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

