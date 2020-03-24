71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 320 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 71 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 320 with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 23, 2020

New cases reported: 71

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 2 0 Attala 3 0 Bolivar 4 0 Chickasaw 6 0 Choctaw 1 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 11 0 Copiah 5 0 De Soto 29 0 Forrest 14 0 Franklin 3 0 George 1 0 Grenada 2 0 Hancock 5 1 Harrison 24 0 Hinds 31 0 Holmes 6 0 Humphreys 1 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 10 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 8 0 Lamar 2 0 Lawrence 2 0 Leake 2 0 Lee 12 0 Leflore 10 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lowndes 6 0 Madison 14 0 Marion 1 0 Marshall 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Newton 1 0 Noxubee 1 0 Oktibbeha 5 0 Panola 2 0 Pearl River 13 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 7 0 Pontotoc 2 0 Rankin 13 0 Scott 2 0 Simpson 1 0 Smith 1 0 Sunflower 3 0 Tallahatchie 2 0 Tate 1 0 Tippah 11 0 Tunica 3 0 Union 1 0 Walthall 2 0 Washington 5 0 Webster 2 0 Wilkinson 4 0 Winston 2 0 Yazoo 3 0 Total 320 1

