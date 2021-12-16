710 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 710 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 521,544 with 10,351 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4818
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6084
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2122
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3443
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1554
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6527
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2930
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1781
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3302
|69
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1390
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1353
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3029
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3190
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4338
|112
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4659
|95
|107
|15
|Covington
|4381
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33870
|435
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13944
|261
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1281
|31
|46
|5
|George
|5124
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2258
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3841
|110
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7883
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35236
|561
|537
|79
|Hinds
|33100
|649
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2753
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1332
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5003
|107
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25034
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3424
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|975
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1759
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14256
|248
|261
|44
|Kemper
|1461
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8981
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10779
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12419
|323
|484
|108
|Lawrence
|2228
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4159
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|16864
|247
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4805
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5600
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11487
|196
|304
|68
|Madison
|15110
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4347
|113
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6871
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7219
|180
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1846
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6783
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3983
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1897
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7290
|140
|271
|40
|Panola
|6882
|138
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9807
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2163
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5998
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7198
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5215
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1087
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22801
|407
|492
|69
|Scott
|4829
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|656
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4622
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2727
|52
|72
|8
|Stone
|3675
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4373
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2345
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4827
|119
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5045
|85
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|3991
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1661
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6582
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2231
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6968
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7592
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4453
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2089
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1073
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3215
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2494
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4647
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|521,544
|10,351
|11,379
|2,103
