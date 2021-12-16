710 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 710 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 521,544 with 10,351 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4818 125 88 18 Alcorn 6084 108 130 20 Amite 2122 57 57 9 Attala 3443 90 189 36 Benton 1554 40 47 10 Bolivar 6527 153 240 33 Calhoun 2930 51 44 7 Carroll 1781 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3302 69 61 15 Choctaw 1390 27 12 0 Claiborne 1353 39 46 9 Clarke 3029 95 132 32 Clay 3190 78 41 5 Coahoma 4338 112 138 14 Copiah 4659 95 107 15 Covington 4381 95 142 39 De Soto 33870 435 126 26 Forrest 13944 261 284 61 Franklin 1281 31 46 5 George 5124 80 73 9 Greene 2258 50 57 6 Grenada 3841 110 156 32 Hancock 7883 132 72 15 Harrison 35236 561 537 79 Hinds 33100 649 853 139 Holmes 2753 89 109 20 Humphreys 1332 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5003 107 136 24 Jackson 25034 393 285 41 Jasper 3424 66 46 2 Jefferson 975 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1759 43 10 1 Jones 14256 248 261 44 Kemper 1461 41 50 10 Lafayette 8981 143 202 57 Lamar 10779 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12419 323 484 108 Lawrence 2228 43 27 2 Leake 4159 92 99 17 Lee 16864 247 224 43 Leflore 4805 144 240 55 Lincoln 5600 136 209 41 Lowndes 11487 196 304 68 Madison 15110 283 416 72 Marion 4347 113 162 24 Marshall 6871 142 69 17 Monroe 7219 180 191 55 Montgomery 1846 57 64 10 Neshoba 6783 210 229 61 Newton 3983 83 87 15 Noxubee 1897 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7290 140 271 40 Panola 6882 138 103 15 Pearl River 9807 244 210 42 Perry 2163 56 24 9 Pike 5998 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7198 110 87 13 Prentiss 5215 86 101 15 Quitman 1087 28 0 0 Rankin 22801 407 492 69 Scott 4829 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4622 117 165 20 Smith 2727 52 72 8 Stone 3675 66 88 14 Sunflower 4373 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2345 53 50 7 Tate 4827 119 80 19 Tippah 5045 85 122 14 Tishomingo 3991 94 103 28 Tunica 1661 39 19 3 Union 6582 99 133 23 Walthall 2231 66 69 14 Warren 6968 179 175 38 Washington 7592 170 202 41 Wayne 4453 72 80 13 Webster 2089 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1073 39 25 6 Winston 3215 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2494 47 82 22 Yazoo 4647 94 152 20 Total 521,544 10,351 11,379 2,103

