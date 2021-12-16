710 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 710 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 521,544 with 10,351 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48181258818
Alcorn608410813020
Amite212257579
Attala34439018936
Benton1554404710
Bolivar652715324033
Calhoun293051447
Carroll1781415211
Chickasaw3302696115
Choctaw139027120
Claiborne135339469
Clarke30299513232
Clay319078415
Coahoma433811213814
Copiah46599510715
Covington43819514239
De Soto3387043512626
Forrest1394426128461
Franklin128131465
George512480739
Greene225850576
Grenada384111015632
Hancock78831327215
Harrison3523656153779
Hinds33100649853139
Holmes27538910920
Humphreys133239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba500310713624
Jackson2503439328541
Jasper342466462
Jefferson97534417
Jefferson Davis175943101
Jones1425624826144
Kemper1461415010
Lafayette898114320257
Lamar107791405712
Lauderdale12419323484108
Lawrence222843272
Leake4159929917
Lee1686424722443
Leflore480514424055
Lincoln560013620941
Lowndes1148719630468
Madison1511028341672
Marion434711316224
Marshall68711426917
Monroe721918019155
Montgomery1846576410
Neshoba678321022961
Newton3983838715
Noxubee189744416
Oktibbeha729014027140
Panola688213810315
Pearl River980724421042
Perry216356249
Pike599815717744
Pontotoc71981108713
Prentiss52158610115
Quitman10872800
Rankin2280140749269
Scott48299911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson462211716520
Smith272752728
Stone3675668814
Sunflower437310612520
Tallahatchie234553507
Tate48271198019
Tippah50458512214
Tishomingo39919410328
Tunica166139193
Union65829913323
Walthall2231666914
Warren696817917538
Washington759217020241
Wayne4453728013
Webster2089496714
Wilkinson107339256
Winston32159213539
Yalobusha2494478222
Yazoo46479415220
Total521,54410,35111,3792,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

