711 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 91,234 with 2,756 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Coahoma1
Covington1
Itawamba1
Jasper1
Lee1
Marion1
Oktibbeha1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie1
Tishomingo1
Warren1
Yazoo2

six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 23 and September 9, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Coahoma1
Lowndes1
Neshoba1
Tate1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams881334712
Alcorn74610182
Amite30310142
Attala633259020
Benton208120
Bolivar17506419725
Calhoun50612254
Carroll30612459
Chickasaw631244313
Choctaw177530
Claiborne44716439
Clarke519375917
Clay55916161
Coahoma108926792
Copiah114533464
Covington78721286
De Soto5276536313
Forrest22946817040
Franklin183331
George74013276
Greene33316366
Grenada10263410520
Hancock5442094
Harrison36607123729
Hinds688415240062
Holmes10765810020
Humphreys36815216
Issaquena102300
Itawamba729217716
Jackson332666757
Jasper5321410
Jefferson2349123
Jefferson Davis3171131
Jones23407718037
Kemper28415399
Lafayette19933912228
Lamar1548332711
Lauderdale197712226071
Lawrence42112262
Leake93235172
Lee25156615330
Leflore13327918945
Lincoln10265214232
Lowndes1380579833
Madison31648523845
Marion82832739
Marshall105914316
Monroe11666516250
Montgomery44420479
Neshoba151310311137
Newton74222347
Noxubee53915194
Oktibbeha17254919331
Panola140326132
Pearl River833497120
Perry38216153
Pike1198488021
Pontotoc11961671
Prentiss77317483
Quitman359500
Rankin31217315418
Scott114925173
Sharkey25811438
Simpson9984110418
Smith51514548
Stone34511507
Sunflower1369436911
Tallahatchie72517293
Tate943373213
Tippah6201650
Tishomingo640359624
Tunica47013122
Union962234611
Walthall585256713
Warren13624911324
Washington21477111023
Wayne864216010
Webster326135211
Wilkinson29917205
Winston718194011
Yalobusha41014357
Yazoo102527468
Total91,2342,7565,7431,146

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

