711 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 91,234 with 2,756 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|1
|Covington
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marion
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Warren
|1
|Yazoo
|2
* six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 23 and September 9, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Tate
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|881
|33
|47
|12
|Alcorn
|746
|10
|18
|2
|Amite
|303
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|633
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|208
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1750
|64
|197
|25
|Calhoun
|506
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|306
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|631
|24
|43
|13
|Choctaw
|177
|5
|3
|0
|Claiborne
|447
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|519
|37
|59
|17
|Clay
|559
|16
|16
|1
|Coahoma
|1089
|26
|79
|2
|Copiah
|1145
|33
|46
|4
|Covington
|787
|21
|28
|6
|De Soto
|5276
|53
|63
|13
|Forrest
|2294
|68
|170
|40
|Franklin
|183
|3
|3
|1
|George
|740
|13
|27
|6
|Greene
|333
|16
|36
|6
|Grenada
|1026
|34
|105
|20
|Hancock
|544
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3660
|71
|237
|29
|Hinds
|6884
|152
|400
|62
|Holmes
|1076
|58
|100
|20
|Humphreys
|368
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|102
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|729
|21
|77
|16
|Jackson
|3326
|66
|75
|7
|Jasper
|532
|14
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|234
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|317
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2340
|77
|180
|37
|Kemper
|284
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|1993
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1548
|33
|27
|11
|Lauderdale
|1977
|122
|260
|71
|Lawrence
|421
|12
|26
|2
|Leake
|932
|35
|17
|2
|Lee
|2515
|66
|153
|30
|Leflore
|1332
|79
|189
|45
|Lincoln
|1026
|52
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1380
|57
|98
|33
|Madison
|3164
|85
|238
|45
|Marion
|828
|32
|73
|9
|Marshall
|1059
|14
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1166
|65
|162
|50
|Montgomery
|444
|20
|47
|9
|Neshoba
|1513
|103
|111
|37
|Newton
|742
|22
|34
|7
|Noxubee
|539
|15
|19
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1725
|49
|193
|31
|Panola
|1403
|26
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|833
|49
|71
|20
|Perry
|382
|16
|15
|3
|Pike
|1198
|48
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1196
|16
|7
|1
|Prentiss
|773
|17
|48
|3
|Quitman
|359
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3121
|73
|154
|18
|Scott
|1149
|25
|17
|3
|Sharkey
|258
|11
|43
|8
|Simpson
|998
|41
|104
|18
|Smith
|515
|14
|54
|8
|Stone
|345
|11
|50
|7
|Sunflower
|1369
|43
|69
|11
|Tallahatchie
|725
|17
|29
|3
|Tate
|943
|37
|32
|13
|Tippah
|620
|16
|5
|0
|Tishomingo
|640
|35
|96
|24
|Tunica
|470
|13
|12
|2
|Union
|962
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|585
|25
|67
|13
|Warren
|1362
|49
|113
|24
|Washington
|2147
|71
|110
|23
|Wayne
|864
|21
|60
|10
|Webster
|326
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|299
|17
|20
|5
|Winston
|718
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|410
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1025
|27
|46
|8
|Total
|91,234
|2,756
|5,743
|1,146
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Armed robbery suspect escapes by jumping out window of Hinds County Courthouse
- LIVE: AFD responding to collision of two cranes at east Austin construction site, 22 people hurt
- Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
- List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
- Low-cost microchips, nail trims available at animal clinic in Richland