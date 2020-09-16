711 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 91,234 with 2,756 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Coahoma 1 Covington 1 Itawamba 1 Jasper 1 Lee 1 Marion 1 Oktibbeha 1 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 1 Tishomingo 1 Warren 1 Yazoo 2

* six COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 23 and September 9, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 Alcorn 1 Coahoma 1 Lowndes 1 Neshoba 1 Tate 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 881 33 47 12 Alcorn 746 10 18 2 Amite 303 10 14 2 Attala 633 25 90 20 Benton 208 1 2 0 Bolivar 1750 64 197 25 Calhoun 506 12 25 4 Carroll 306 12 45 9 Chickasaw 631 24 43 13 Choctaw 177 5 3 0 Claiborne 447 16 43 9 Clarke 519 37 59 17 Clay 559 16 16 1 Coahoma 1089 26 79 2 Copiah 1145 33 46 4 Covington 787 21 28 6 De Soto 5276 53 63 13 Forrest 2294 68 170 40 Franklin 183 3 3 1 George 740 13 27 6 Greene 333 16 36 6 Grenada 1026 34 105 20 Hancock 544 20 9 4 Harrison 3660 71 237 29 Hinds 6884 152 400 62 Holmes 1076 58 100 20 Humphreys 368 15 21 6 Issaquena 102 3 0 0 Itawamba 729 21 77 16 Jackson 3326 66 75 7 Jasper 532 14 1 0 Jefferson 234 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 317 11 3 1 Jones 2340 77 180 37 Kemper 284 15 39 9 Lafayette 1993 39 122 28 Lamar 1548 33 27 11 Lauderdale 1977 122 260 71 Lawrence 421 12 26 2 Leake 932 35 17 2 Lee 2515 66 153 30 Leflore 1332 79 189 45 Lincoln 1026 52 142 32 Lowndes 1380 57 98 33 Madison 3164 85 238 45 Marion 828 32 73 9 Marshall 1059 14 31 6 Monroe 1166 65 162 50 Montgomery 444 20 47 9 Neshoba 1513 103 111 37 Newton 742 22 34 7 Noxubee 539 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1725 49 193 31 Panola 1403 26 13 2 Pearl River 833 49 71 20 Perry 382 16 15 3 Pike 1198 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1196 16 7 1 Prentiss 773 17 48 3 Quitman 359 5 0 0 Rankin 3121 73 154 18 Scott 1149 25 17 3 Sharkey 258 11 43 8 Simpson 998 41 104 18 Smith 515 14 54 8 Stone 345 11 50 7 Sunflower 1369 43 69 11 Tallahatchie 725 17 29 3 Tate 943 37 32 13 Tippah 620 16 5 0 Tishomingo 640 35 96 24 Tunica 470 13 12 2 Union 962 23 46 11 Walthall 585 25 67 13 Warren 1362 49 113 24 Washington 2147 71 110 23 Wayne 864 21 60 10 Webster 326 13 52 11 Wilkinson 299 17 20 5 Winston 718 19 40 11 Yalobusha 410 14 35 7 Yazoo 1025 27 46 8 Total 91,234 2,756 5,743 1,146

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

